Prep Football | Rider leads Harrisburg to second straight playoff trip

HARRISBURG — He may not have the breakaway speed of teammates Tevin Godsey and Karmello Downey, but senior running back Ross Rider is Mr. Reliable in the backfield for the Harrisburg Bulldogs.

Game after game, Rider has averaged over 100 yards on the ground. Through nine games, he has amassed 933 yards on 157 carries. That's an average of nearly 104 yards-per-game. He has also scored 13 touchdowns. For his career, he has totaled 1,207 yards on the ground, recorded 102 yards as a receiver and scored 18 touchdowns.

"We've used Ross as a fullback and a halfback in different schemes within our offense," said Harrisburg coach Matt Griffith. "To be honest, he could play either position. There are times when he finds a lane and bounces it outside. We've even used him on some speed options, but more often than not, he's the guy we give the ball to when we need that hard two or three yards to get the first down or at the goal line."

Griffith said Rider gets those "crucial yards" to keep drives alive.

"I like to refer to him as a downhill runner - straight ahead and tough to bring down right away," Griffith said. "He's also like having a coach on the field. He recognizes things that the defense is doing and lets us know. The younger backs take notice and they, too, will communicate with us what they see. That's what you call being a vocal leader, and Ross is most certainly a leader on our team. He is one of our senior captains for this reason and so many more."

Rider takes the praise in stride.

"I'm extremely happy with how the season has gone for me, but any individual success I have can be directly attributed to the guys blocking in front of me. They are the ones who have helped me achieve any success I may get."

Rider describes himself as a team player first and foremost.

"I take great pride in being a Bulldog," he said. "I think there was a time when we had gotten away from what it takes to be a good football team here at Harrisburg. But I'd like to think last year's senior class and my senior class has laid the foundation for a successful future. We may not be 9-0 or 8-1 for a while, but I am now confident that we eventually will be. We now expect to win. That doesn't mean that we always win, but we have the right mental approach now. Our confidence is growing within the program."

Rider said he worked hard in the offseason to make himself a more complete running back.

"I put in my work in the weight room and I spent a lot of time on the track - running both sprints and distances. I did not want to be out of gas in the fourth quarter this year. Fortunately, I can say that I am in the best shape of my life. And the same can be said for a lot of guys on our team."

Rider said his best rushing game came in Week 2 in a win over Du Quoin.

"I went for over 190 yards in that one. That gave me the confidence that I could be a leader on our team," he said. "Again, I can't thank our line enough. They open up the holes for me and energize me each game."

Rider is also more than a one-sport athlete. He plays forward on the basketball team, as well as third base, catcher and pitcher for the baseball team. Academically, he has put together a 4.25 grade-point-average on a 4.0 scale. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and Key Club among others.

"I plan on majoring in finance," Rider said. "I still haven't made up my mind where I'm going to attend school in the fall, or whether I am going to try to keep playing football or baseball. The University of Illinois and Southern Illinois University are two of the schools I am considering. I have some decisions ahead of me to make, but I'm not in a hurry."

Rider said he and so many of his teammates appreciate having Griffith as their coach.

"Pretty much everybody has a personal connection with Coach Matt," he said. "He does a good job of relating to the players. We respect him and we listen to him. He teaches us more than football. He talks about the importance of hard work in the classroom, too, and how to treat and respect others, especially our elders. When he asks us to do something, we want to do it for him."

Griffith said Rider has been a key component of the team's return trip to the state playoffs and an even better teammate.

"He's been a member of the varsity for three years now," the second-year coach said. "He's about as reliable as it gets, or even keel as I like to say about him. We're going to miss him being around next year."