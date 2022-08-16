Prep Football | Season Previews: Black Diamond teams hope to make deeper run in the playoffs

The Black Diamond Conference qualified five of its 10 teams for the playoffs last season, with three of the teams advancing to the second round. This year, with five distinguished head coaches, including a Hall of Famer in its ranks, and three first time coaches bringing fresh ideas and a ton of enthusiasm and drive, the conference is looking to have more teams make a deeper run in the postseason.

Johnston City Indians

Head Coach: Todd Thomas: (4 years: 21-14; Career: 37-34)

Johnston City is coming off its best season since 2014 with a 9-2 record and winning its first conference title outright since 2001. The Indians won their first round Class 2A playoff game at home, 43-12, over Lawrenceville and was eliminated in the second round by Breese Mater Dei, 49-22, on the road.

Coach Todd Thomas lost University of Wisconsin bound running back/receiver/returner and former quarterback Austin Brown, but returns senior running back Isiah Watson, senior wide receiver Connor Mowery, senior tackle Logan Hunter, senior guard Tyson Stroud, junior center Riley Randolph and junior tackle Jude Beers to build his offense around.

“We have some quality players returning and the key to our season will be how players stepping into key roles will perform,” Thomas said. “There will be no way to fill the shoes of Austin Brown, so we will have to be more calculated and methodical on offense not so much looking for a big play, but taking one if the defense allows it and keeping defense our emphasis as well as a sound kicking game. Returning three-year starter running back Isiah Watson will have to carry the load on offense this year. He will run behind four returning offensive linemen. The quarterback job is still up for grabs between returning wide receiver Mowery and sophomore Randy Fuqua.”

On defense, Mowery returns at linebacker and Watson in the secondary along with senior Brock Baker at defensive end, junior Brody Little at defensive tackle, senior Boston Peyton at linebacker and junior Keaton Fort at strong safety.

Fairfield Mules

Head Coach: Justin Townsend: (22 years: 136-79)

The Fairfield Mules kept the winning going posting its 10th straight .500 or better season with a 9-2 record and advancing to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs beating Hoopeston, 26-0, before losing to Williamsville, 35-16, in the second round. The Mules finished second in the conference after winning or being co-champs the previous five seasons.

Coach Justin Townsend begins his 23rd season at the helm with five returning offensive starters and five returning defensive starters.

Back on offense are senior Eric Rodgers at quarterback, senior Payton Allen at tackle, senior Dawson Stewart at guard, senior Luke Dukeworth at tight end and junior Jay Snyder at running back.

“We return our quarterback from last year, who threw for 353 yards and five TD's and also rushed for 373 yards and five TD's,” Townsend said. “Rodgers will be a true dual threat quarterback. Snyder was our leading rusher as a sophomore with 600 yards averaging over 10 yards a carry with eight TD's. He will have an expanded offensive role this year. ”

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville Red Devils

Co-Head Coaches: John Shadowens: (15 years: 75-67); Mike Rude: (24 years: 139-100)

The Sesser-Valier-Waltonville Red Devils are coming off their fifth playoff appearance in the last six full seasons, not counting the COVID season in the spring of 2021, and will return seven returning starters on offense and eight on defense to improve upon their third place finish (7-2) in the Black Diamond Conference and their 8-3 record overall.

The Red Devils won their first round Class 1A playoff game against Casey-Westfield at home, 35-6, before losing to Athens, 57-28, on the road.

“We set our goals pretty high,” said Co-Head Coach John Shadowens. “With seven kids starting on both sides of the ball if we lose one that changes the whole equation. We only have 38 kids program wise, so we’re one play away from having a freshman on the field. If we stay healthy we have a chance to make a run and have a great year. We took a step in the right direction advancing to the second round. In fact, three Black Diamond teams did.”

Shadowens runs the offense and will have three senior and four junior starters to build around.

“We’re a Gun Wing-T,” Shadowens said. “We were a big sweep rocket toss team last year, but we’re a little stronger and will be able to run some more power between the tackles this year.”

The returning senior starters are All-South running back Brock Shelf, second team all-conference quarterback Carson Hoffard and Gabe Gunter at fullback.

Carmi-White County Bulldogs

Head Coach: Kurt Simon: (25 years: 145-100)

The Carmi-White County Bulldogs finished fourth in the Black Diamond Conference with a 6-3 record to return to the playoffs after a two-year absence. However, their Class 2A playoff run ended at Breese Mater Dei, 54-16, in the first round.

“We got better as the year progressed,” said coach Kurt Simon. “We had a lot of young kids playing for us last year, so that bodes well for this year. I think we had a lot of kids who have a lot of confidence after having a big win in the last game to get us into the playoffs. One of the big things is our senior leadership. We’re excited about it.”

Simon begins his 26th year at the helm of the Bulldogs with six returning starters on offense and seven on defense.

“With seven returners and a couple kids who got some playing time we feel pretty confident about both sides of the ball,” Simon said. “Offensively we’re going to lean on our run for sure because we really feel confident about our line of scrimmage guys. We are finally in the scenario where we have some depth on the offense and defense line, so we can give guys a break now and again."

Simon returns seniors Isaac King at running back and Draxtyn Aud at fullback along with senior Tyler Goemaat at tight end, senior Bryson Moore at guard, junior Gavin Peyton at tackle. Senior Nate Brown also returns, but is moving from guard to tight end.

Flora Wolves

Head Coach: Brian Tackitt: (9 years: 27-36)

The Flora Wolves finished their first year in the Black Diamond with a 5-5 record in fifth place and ending with its first playoff appearance since 2019. The Wolves’ season ended in the Class 2A playoffs with a 62-7 loss to St. Teresa of Decatur on the road.

Coach Brian Tackitt has four returning starters on offense led by All-Conference two-year starter offensive lineman senior Riley Bullard. Also back are four other seniors, wide receiver John McGee, offensive lineman Gabe Evonko, Malachi Tolliver, who is moving from wide receiver to quarterback and wide receiver Eli Duke.

“We have a great group of skill players who got a lot of experience last year on offense,” Tackitt said. “The kids know the system and even though there has been a lot of turnover we have picked right up where we left off last fall. We feel like we have 5-6 kids who will be in our game plans each week.”

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton Bearcats

Head Coach: Grant Gordon: (1st year)

Grant Gordon has been on the fast track since his playing days at Benton and Christopher High School ended just two years ago. He immediately was hired by Christopher-Zieger-Royalton football coach Anthony Hargrove as quarterback coach and last year was promoted to offensive coordinator and became the JV coach.

“I played three years over at Benton and started at quarterback my junior year,” Gordon said. “Then I moved back home for my senior year and played quarterback here for Coach Hargrove.”

This year he takes over the entire program in his first job as a head coach just a little over two years out of high school.

“We’re changing a lot of things, especially installing a lot of discipline,” Gordon said. “Our biggest thing we’re preaching is effort. We want to see effort all the time. I don’t want to see anybody walking or shaking their heads. If we can do that we will be alright. Camp has been great.”

The Bearcats are coming off a disappointing 3-6 record and Gordon will have three returning starters on offense and just two on defense to build around.

“We had a lot of seniors last year, but we have 45 kids out this year” Gordon said. “We have a limited number of upperclassmen, so the way we’re looking at it we’re going to play the best 11 on all sides of the ball. We were 3-6 my senior year, 3-3 in the COVID year and 3-6 last year and we were right there and should have won a lot more games.”

Hamilton County Foxes

Head Coach: Vaughan Rhet: (1st year)

The Hamilton County Foxes went back to their roots when they hired a former player, Vaughan Rhet, as their 23rd head coach in the 75-year history of the program.

“I was born and raised in McLeansboro,” Rhet said. “I graduated in 2008 and played all four years under Jeff Rush. I have been teaching Special Education for nine years. My wife and I have four kids.”

Rhet takes over a team that went 3-6 last year after coming off a 2-4 season during the COVID spring. The Foxes qualified for the playoffs in 2019 with a 5-4 record for the first time since 2007 when Rhet was a junior on that team.

Rhet has seven returning starters on both sides of the field to build his first team around.

“We lost a big senior group, but nobody here thinks we are taking any steps backwards or lacking in any department,” Rhet said. I was hired at Hamilton County last year as a teacher and as offensive coordinator. When I accepted the position as head coach, I had a pretty clear vision for what direction I wanted to take this program. We now have an incredible weight room with all the tools necessary.”

Eldorado Eagles

Head Coach: Joe Clark: (4 years: 30-32)

The Eldorado Eagles are coming off a very disappointing season having their streak of seven straight playoff appearances snapped with a 2-7 record and an eighth place finish in the Black Diamond Conference.

“We struggled last year, but we got quite a bit coming back,” Coach Joe Clark said. “We lost some good seniors and had some youth playing before they were ready, but hopefully it seasoned them and they’ll be better for it this year. We might not be at the very top of our conference, but we’re close.”

Clark will have seven returning starters on offense and nine returning on defense to fuel a comeback season and a return to the playoffs.

Clark returns senior quarterback Parker Price along with his two tight ends senior Josh Owens and junior Boston Bradley and four of the five offensive linemen, juniors Cody Wolf and Eli Awalt at the two tackles, sophomore Cain Briddick at guard and senior Owen Butler at center.

“We run the Straight T offense at Eldorado for a long time,” Clark said. “Gabe Angelly, who used to be the coach at Harrisburg, is now our offensive coordinator and he is putting his unique stamp on things and we’re excited about that. Our quarterback is a pretty good athlete and he can do it all. We’ll try to control the line of scrimmage to a certain degree with everybody back, except for the guard position.”

Vienna-Goreville Eagles

Head Coach: Rob Womack: (1st year)

The Vienna-Goreville Eagles are back on track after last year’s season was cancelled because of a lack of players to finish with an 0-7 record officially all by forfeit. The Eagles have brought in Rob Womack to revive the program.

“I am originally from Anna and in 1993 moved to Summerville, South Carolina, where I was a three-year letterman for Coach John McKissick (the winningest football coach at any level in the state),” Womack said. “This is my first opportunity to be a head coach at this level and I believe in hard work, controlling the things we can and accountability. We will work hard to try to build a culture that we can all be proud of.”

While the varsity season was cancelled, the JV team played posting a 1-3 record.

“They called me in August of last year to come over and help coach,” Womack said. “When I got here my first day of practice we had nine kids. We ended up getting 17 and finished with 16 for the season with only one senior. This year I have 48 kids out and will dress 40 with about a 50/50 split between Vienna and Goreville.”

Edwards County Lions

Head Coach: Russell Gerlach: (2 years: 2-13)

Russell Gerlach took over the Edwards County football team that had just one playoff appearance and one season with an over .500 record in the last 16-years that included three 0-9 records and six seasons with just one win.

“Part of me would be happy with three or four wins, but I think we have the potential to hit that magical five number and maybe sneak our way into the playoffs,” Gerlach said. “We don’t have a superstar, but we have a lot of solid players who work well together. I really feel like we are going to be heck of a lot more competitive this year.”

He started his tenure at the helm with a 2-4 record during the COVID-19 2020 spring season and followed up in the fall season of 2020 having to forfeit the first two games because of a COVID outbreak and the young team struggled to recover and finished with a 0-9 record.