Prep Football | Season Previews: Can Nashville defend its SIRR Mississippi conference crown?

NASHVILLE — Don't count out the Nashville Hornets anytime, anywhere. They may have graduated 16 talented seniors from a 12-2 state runner-up team last year, but that doesn't mean they are going to make like a possum, roll over on their back, and play dead in this year's race.

Someone will have to knock them off their perch in order to become the new champion of the five-team Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference.

Let the games begin.

The Hornets return seven seniors, a few of whom started last year. Kyle Heidel is back to anchor the left tackle slot and will also play defensive tackle. Quintin Loquasto is back at wide receiver and outside linebacker. Kaden Gajewski returns to the backfield as a running back and will also be seen contributing at tight end, wide receiver and outside linebacker. Tommy Herzog will man the center position and help out on the defensive line.

Other seniors expected to make contributions this fall include Carson Cook at wide receiver and defensive back; Jackson Brink at linebacker and offensive line; and Owen Dunn on the offensive and defensive line.

There are 11 juniors on this year's varsity squad. The only one who saw any significant varsity time as a sophomore last year was Devin Schill, an offensive tackle. Noah Miller, a running back, saw limited time before getting injured. This year, Miller is expected to get the bulk of the carries, according to sixth-year head coach Stephen Kozuszek.

J.T. Malawy will step into the quarterback position - one formerly held by his older brother, Cole, a two-time Al-Stater, who helped the Hornets to a second-place finish at state in 2019.

Breckin Baum will play both on the offensive and defensive lines. Sylas Ridgeway will be positioned on the offensive line and Mason Szopinski is slated to be the fullback and will also play on the defensive line.

Sophomores expected to start or see considerable varsity time are: Samuel Kohlbaum at defensive back; Will Diedrich at wide receiver and defensive back; and Isaac Blazier at wide receiver and defensive back.

"I feel really good about our roster," said Kozuszek, who has put together a 44-12 mark in his time at Nashville. "We definitely need some game experience with this bunch, but I believe the pieces are here to have a solid team again this season. I think we're going to be able to throw the ball pretty well and we have some good size up front. Defensively, we have good size, too. And our linebackers are very athletic. Our secondary, however, needs more experience."

Kozuszek said Carterville is the logical choice as league favorite this fall because the Lions return so many experienced senior players on both sides of the ball.

"And we have to play them at their place in Week 6, which should be quite a challenge. And you can never rule out Du Quoin," he said. "The Indians are always a threat. I'm just hoping that we are able to compete for the conference championship."

The Hornets will host Carlyle in the season opener on Friday, Aug. 26. Carlyle's head coach - Nick Wolf - was the defensive line coach for Nashville last year.

CARTERVILLE

The Lions, fresh off an 8-3 season a year ago and returning 17 seniors, - several of which are two-way starters - are expected to dethrone Nashville as the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference champion.

Fourth-year head coach Brett Diel said that he appreciates the respect shown his program by fellow league coaches, but pointed out that the proof is in the pudding. The Lions, experienced and talented as they may be, must still go out and execute a game plan. There are no givens.

"I'd rather have a bull's eye on our back than not be respected," Diel said. "Our expectations are high this year. Offensively, we have some three-year varsity starters. I would say the strength of our team is the diversity of our offense and the experience we have back in key positions."

Offensively, there are nine senior starters back in the fold, including: Jaden Smith, Eli Morse, and Hayden Morris, all three-year performers on the line. Two-year varsity performer Elijah Mohring is also a part of that line and will play linebacker, as well.

Quarterback Andrew Hellriegel, one of the top quarterbacks in the region in terms of arm strength and accuracy, returns for a second year as starter. He has a plethora of targets to throw the ball to such as fellow seniors Blake Burkey (wide receiver and defensive back), Peyton Bittle (wide receiver and defensive back), Nolan Hartford (wide receiver, running back and defensive back), and Jordan Cortes (tight end and defensive line).

Senior running back Bryce Smith did not start last year, but figures into the mix this season as a running back. Another senior, Kade Lustenberger, will see playing time at wide out.

Defensively, Diel points out that the entire D-line is back, featuring seniors Talan Walker, Riley Bradford, and Cortes, as well as junior Zechariah Miller.

Two juniors who figure to play prominent roles on the defensive side of the ball include Aiden Hinton at linebacker and Braden Wakey at defensive back.

"We have a lot of good athletes at our skills positions," Diel said. "We just need to get the ball to them in open space and let them go to work. We're not going to worry about what the other team is doing so much as we will focus on what we're supposed to be doing. We need to take care of ourselves first and foremost."

Diel said he fully expects Nashville and Du Quoin to provide stiff competition to the Lions this fall when pushing for a league crown.

"Obviously, Nashville has been very successful over the years. Until somebody knocks them off, they're the champs. And Du Quoin may be a little bit of an unknown this year, but they will have size, athletes, and numbers. We're hoping our experience will be the difference."

The Lions open the season at home Friday, Aug. 26 against the Benton Rangers in what should be one of the premier games in the region this fall.

DU QUOIN

The Indians finished 5-5 last year, falling to Carlinville in the opening round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

They return nine seniors, including six starters in Gage Green (wide receiver), Jonathan Hamilton (running back), Nishan Woody (wide receiver and defensive back), Gavin Morgan (defensive line), Aiden Bradley (defensive back) and EJ Jones (defensive back). Other seniors expected to make an impact are Kameron Hugya (linebacker) and Waylon Bell (tight end).

There are no returning varsity starters in this year's junior class. Expected to make an impact are: Camden Waller (quarterback), Cameron Ford (running back and linebacker), Jace Colvin (wide receiver), Chandler Harrison (offensive line), Trent Mazur (a transfer from Christopher at center), Landyn Lawrence (offensive line), Aaron Fikuart (offensive line) and Dwayne Wilmington (tight end and defensive line).

"We pretty much had to replace the entire offensive line," said fourth-year head coach Derek Beard, who also serves as the school's athletic director. "I'm proud of this group. They've had a great off season. We've had the best attendance for summer workouts when compared to previous years."

Beard said a strong junior (20 players) and sophomore class (22 players) will be a key to a successful future for the Tribe.

"That and staying healthy," he said. "Every week is going to be a grind in our league. We just have to keep competing and see where that takes us."

Beard said this year's squad features good team speed.

"We have some kids who were very successful track athletes on this team," he said. "We will be especially quick on defense. This group has a lot to prove. I think we certainly have the potential to be a winning team this year."

Beard said he remains enthused about the future of the football program.

"I've been involved here for a long time now and wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

He added that Carterville would be the likely favorite to win the Mississippi Division title this fall.

"I think so, and I know that they think that this is their year with such a strong senior class. Nashville has had a lot of success the last few years, and I'm sure they will want to carry on that winning tradition."

Du Quoin opens the season at home against Chester.

ANNA-JONESBORO

The Wildcats will try to find a way to improve upon last year's 4-5 overall record despite the fact that 16 seniors have graduated from the program.

"We are very young and inexperienced, which you would probably expect when you are so senior-heavy like we were last year," said Brett Detering, now entering his 26th year as head coach of the team. "Our kids are going to have to pick up things quickly, especially since we're a little lighter in numbers."

Despite an enrollment of better than 500, A-J is only fielding 31 sophomore-through-senior athletes in the football program.

"That's a bit of a concern, especially when it comes to depth on the line," Detering said. "We're going to have to go with a lot of two-way starters."

Leading the offense as signal caller will be junior Peyton Denny, who played mostly defensive back last season.

"I'm not too worried about any lack of experience with Peyton. He's been a quarterback pretty much his whole life," Detering said.

Returning senior starters for the Wildcats include Dylan Ahlberg, who will play wide receiver and defensive back; Brylen Suggs, slated for the same positions; and Liam Schroeder, an offensive lineman. Other seniors expected to contribute to the varsity this season are: TJ Macy (running back and defensive back); Nile Chotner (wide receiver and defensive back); Dawson Trammel (wide receiver and defensive back); Brett Smith (outside linebacker); and Seth Hamel, who is playing football for the first time.

In addition to Denny, juniors expected to start or contribute include: Tyler Cunningham (running back and linebacker); Evan Hall (wide receiver and defensive back); Dylan Harvel (wide receiver and defensive back); Drew Holshouser (offensive line); Kolton Jones (offensive line and defensive line); Reese Belcher (running back and linebacker); Stuart Busby (defensive line); Edward Dahmer (offensive line and defensive ine); Anthonio Guijon (offensive line and defensive line); and Drew Page (wide receiver and defensive back).

"Despite our lack of numbers, I think our skills kids look pretty good," Detering said. "We may throw the ball a little more this year with all the receivers we have. The talent of your team dictates what you run as a coach, and we look to be more of a throwing team this year than running team."

Detering said Carterville is probably the team to beat in the league.

"They return virtually everyone from last year," he said. "Nashville will still be good, too, and Du Quoin always has good size and speed."

The Wildcats open the season at home against West Frankfort on Friday, Aug. 26.

PINCKNEYVILLE

The Panthers have a new head coach this fall. Ryan Lott has taken over the program. He welcomes back just a handful of returning starters from last year's 0-9 team, which included forfeits the first two weeks of the season due to lack of numbers from COVID-19.

Senior returnees include Adam Bochantine at center and Asher Jausel at wide receiver and defensive back. Another senior expected to start or contribute is Kellen Scott (wide receiver and defensive back).

Returning junior starters are Jacksen Weatherford (offensive and defensive line); Karsen Konkel (wide receiver, running back and linebacker); Chase Schneider (running back and linebacker); and Bradley Denny (offensive line and linebacker). Other juniors expected to start or contribute are Jase Lee (quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back); Jonah Tanner (linebacker); and Alen Irvin (offensive and defensive line).

The Panthers will also lean on some sophomores to help fill spots, including Brayden Cleland (quarterback and defensive back); Marshawn Fisher (running back and defensive back); and Logan Jausel (running back and linebacker).

"We want to be as competitive as we can be this season regardless of what the situation is," Lott said. "We have fairly good numbers out for the team. We're just above 50 in the program and that includes 22 freshmen, which is good to see."

Lott said he just wants his players to focus on improving week-by-week.

"That's the goal," he said. "I think we've got a chance to be competitive. I'm not sure how that translates in terms of wins, but I do know that I am excited to see what the kids can do."

Lott said Carterville is the team to beat in the league.

"They have a lot of kids returning," he said. "But our league is tough from top to bottom."

The Panthers open the season at Red Bud.