Prep Football | Season Previews: Fairfield plans to keep winning streak alive in the Black Diamond Conference

Fairfield coach Justin Townsend understands his team will be put to the test in the Black Diamond Conference this season.
“We have a target on our back,” Townsend said. “Now it’s time for the kids to respond.”
The Mules enter the season on a 29-game winning streak in the BDC after finishing 10-1 in 2020. Fairfield has just two losses over the past two seasons, but both of those losses have come in the second round of playoffs.
Townsend’s club this year will play a six-game schedule, all in conference, with no postseason opportunity. With playoff redemption put on the backburner, the Mules will shift their focus to protecting their conference win-streak.
“Obviously, you’d like to have a playoff state series, but two months ago it looked like we weren’t going to get anything,” Townsend said. “We’ve established what we need to do in order to be successful and we have that next man up, next class up mentality.”
Fairfield’s varsity team roster has 40 student-athletes. Townsend doesn’t expect conditioning to be an issue with the 19 players that just finished up basketball season and 85 percent of the team roster having been enrolled in school weight training classes.
Returning All-Conference BDC players for the Mules include Landon Zurliene QB (D2 McKendree basketball commit), Cameron Gardner TE/LB (NAIA St. Ambrose football commit), #79 A.J. Gonzalez OL/DL (D2 Lindenwood football commit) FB/LB Kaleb Wells, Colin Massie RB/DB and Blake Pruitt RB/DE.
Juniors to watch out for are Camden Robbins RB/TE/DB, Konnor Dagg FB/DE and Logan Kreiter OL/DL. The Mules also have a new kicker in Aaron Perez, who played in Missouri last year and will see playing time at defensive back. Perez is the No. 6 ranked kicker by Kohl's kicking academy in Illinois.
Fairfield was recognized at No. 10 in the 2021 Class 3A Illinois Coaches Preseason Poll that Townsend tweeted a graphic of on Friday. The Mules play their first game of the new season in a road matchup against Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton on Saturday.
“It’s a good indication of what our program has been able to do,” Townsend said of the coaches poll. "It is still a preseason poll and we have to prove ourselves.”
Fairfield returns 12 seniors this season. Joining them will be 15 juniors and 13 sophomores that Townsend feels comfortable subbing in to play alongside his plethora of two-way athletes.
The lone senior on the Mules offensive and defensive line will be 6-foot-8, 370 pound senior A.J. Gonzalez. Playing the opposite tackle spot will be 6-9, 350 pound junior Logan Kreiter, making life easier for Zurliene and the other running backs behind center. Playing juniors and sophomores on both sides of the line is what Townsend is most excited for alongside his strength in numbers.
“I’m not afraid to put any of our two-deep kids out on the field,” Townsend said. “ This will be an opportunity for us to get guys experience and luckily, heat and humidity won’t be as big of an issue early in the year.
“A lot of these kids only get six football games. Nobody will be tapping their helmets to come out.”
Fairfield’s schedule opens up at CZR with two more road matchups against Carmi-White County and Vienna-Goreville. The Mules play three home games against Hamilton County, Edwards County and Eldorado.
What stuck out for Townsend is Fairfield not facing Chester, who finished second in the BDC last year at 7-4, Sesser-Valier or Johnston City. If the Mules reach their goal of 6-0 then another school could share the conference title with an undefeated record.
“I feel like the conference is wide open this year,” Townsend said. “Chester is going to be pretty good right there with Sesser-Valier. The one thing I notice about all these BDC teams is they have at least 2-3 really good impact players.”
Townsend is telling his players to enjoy the season because it’ll go by quick.
“We've got to remember to have fun and let the kids enjoy this,” Townsend said. “Many of them have been running two-a-days with basketball and there will be other sports starting up at the end of football season. I hope kids enjoy this season and relish every minute.”
