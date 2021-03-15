Prep Football | Season Previews: Fairfield plans to keep winning streak alive in the Black Diamond Conference

Juniors to watch out for are Camden Robbins RB/TE/DB, Konnor Dagg FB/DE and Logan Kreiter OL/DL. The Mules also have a new kicker in Aaron Perez, who played in Missouri last year and will see playing time at defensive back. Perez is the No. 6 ranked kicker by Kohl's kicking academy in Illinois.

Fairfield was recognized at No. 10 in the 2021 Class 3A Illinois Coaches Preseason Poll that Townsend tweeted a graphic of on Friday. The Mules play their first game of the new season in a road matchup against Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton on Saturday.

“It’s a good indication of what our program has been able to do,” Townsend said of the coaches poll. "It is still a preseason poll and we have to prove ourselves.”

Fairfield returns 12 seniors this season. Joining them will be 15 juniors and 13 sophomores that Townsend feels comfortable subbing in to play alongside his plethora of two-way athletes.

The lone senior on the Mules offensive and defensive line will be 6-foot-8, 370 pound senior A.J. Gonzalez. Playing the opposite tackle spot will be 6-9, 350 pound junior Logan Kreiter, making life easier for Zurliene and the other running backs behind center. Playing juniors and sophomores on both sides of the line is what Townsend is most excited for alongside his strength in numbers.