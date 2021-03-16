Prep Football | Season Previews: Marion, Carbondale hope for strong season in South Seven

“The strength on defense is experience,” Clay said. “The line is going to be pretty good. We’re physical and we have speed to burn.”

Six starters return on the offense led by quarterback Chris Bradley, wide receiver Steven McCall, Binford at tight end, Johnson at left tackle and Lee at halfback. Sophomore Berylonte Shegog is back at center.

“We’re going to run the ball, of course, but we also got some playmakers,” Clay said. “We’ve got some kids who deserve an opportunity to show what they can do and have a little fun."

Long-time coach Ken Turner left Althoff after 12 seasons and eight playoff appearances to take over at St. Mary’s where he led the Dragons to a 4-2 record. Last year, the Crusaders were 3-6 overall and fourth in the conference at 2-3.

Turner’s defensive coordinator for the last six years Austin Frazier takes over and he has four senor returning starters to build his first team around.

“It’s been a little crazy, but at least we get to play games,” Frazier said. “This is certainly something we’ve been looking forward to since June. I’m really glad the seniors can get some tape and close out their high school career.”