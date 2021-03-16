Prep Football | Season Previews: Marion, Carbondale hope for strong season in South Seven

The last time the South Seven football conference played back in October of 2019, Marion, Carbondale and Cahokia tied for the conference title while Belleville Althoff, Centralia and Mount Vernon were at the bottom with a combined 6-21 record.
This season will be like no other, starting March 19th instead of in August because of the COVID-19 pandemic with only six games for most of teams instead of the normal nine. There will also not be conference champion crowned or a postseason for the first time.
Marion under Kerry Martin has been a fixture in the playoffs making the postseason for 15 straight years and not posting a losing record since 2004. Last year, the Wildcats went 8-2 and 4-1 in the conference.
Carbondale is coming off consecutive playoff berths and winning records for the first time since John Helmick’s seven straight postseason appearances ended in 1993. The Terriers also finished 8-2 and 4-1.
Cahokia is also coming off consecutive playoff berths and winning records for the first time since seven straight postseason appearances and winning records ended in 2009 under former coach Antwyne Golliday, who passed away on March 2 – one day short of his 60th birthday.
On the flip side, Althoff finished under .500 for the second straight year snapping a streak of seven straight playoff appearances under Coach Ken Turner.
For Centralia, the Orphans have suffered three straight under .500 finishes after three straight playoff berths under coaches Ray Kauling and Bobby Brenneisen.
Mount Vernon has had a longer and deeper drought not having finished with a winning record since 2013.
If nothing else can be said about the COVID shortened season it is a good year to have a young or inexperienced team.
“We don’t have a lot of seniors that start, so we’re a fairly young team,” Martin said. “We have a pretty strong junior class and our lower level kids are going to be pretty talented, so a lot of our kids will be first year starters.”
Coach Martin has only four returning starters on offense. On the line senior Gil Aguilar returns at guard and senior Chase Hancock at tackle return along with senior running back/split end Jonathan Tucker and junior split end Venson Newsom, who was the leading receiver last year.
There are only four starters back on defense with Newsom at safety, Tucker at cornerback, junior Tyler Cima at outside linebacker and junior Clayton Tanner at defensive end.
While Martin does have an experienced quarterback in senior Hunter Simmons, he is new to the team after transferring from Mount Vernon.
“Hunter is a very good quarterback with a great arm and he moves extremely well,” Martin said. “He picked up the offense very quickly and has been a good leader for us.”
Carbondale coach Bryan Lee has 13 returning starters, including senior Darius Ragland, who passed for almost 2,000 yards and rushed for almost 400, and 1,100-yard rusher junior Gabe Hillard.
“We feel we’re going to be a pretty good balance of run and pass - I would say 60 percent of the plays we’ll call will be run-pass option,” Lee said.
Also returning on offense are junior guard Ricky Madison and senior tackles Bryant Pryor-Houston and Jackson Grant and junior wide receivers Lamark Threadgill and Demarcus Funchess.
“We feel our offensive line will be one of our strengths this year,” Lee said. “We also have some speed out on the perimeter.”
However, on defense Lee has only three returning starters in Madison at nose tackle, senior Luke Daly at inside linebacker and senior Will Bowlby at middle linebacker.
Lee had to find a new kicker to replace Macey Davis, but he didn’t have to look far to find her brother Ian off the soccer team.
Cahokia coach John Clay, a former No. 1 draft pick of the Los Angeles Raiders, lost just six starters off the team that went 7-3 and 4-1 and returns 12 seniors. However, unlike the rest of the conference he has only five games on his schedule opening at Marion in week two.
The defense is stacked with eight returning starters, including his entire defensive line (defensive ends Shawn Binford, Keon’dre McCray and Eddie Johnson and nose guard Kelvonte Jones), three of his four linebackers (Emori Lee, Dontrell Childs and Isaiah Sanders) and Xavier Mix at cornerback.
“The strength on defense is experience,” Clay said. “The line is going to be pretty good. We’re physical and we have speed to burn.”
Six starters return on the offense led by quarterback Chris Bradley, wide receiver Steven McCall, Binford at tight end, Johnson at left tackle and Lee at halfback. Sophomore Berylonte Shegog is back at center.
“We’re going to run the ball, of course, but we also got some playmakers,” Clay said. “We’ve got some kids who deserve an opportunity to show what they can do and have a little fun."
Long-time coach Ken Turner left Althoff after 12 seasons and eight playoff appearances to take over at St. Mary’s where he led the Dragons to a 4-2 record. Last year, the Crusaders were 3-6 overall and fourth in the conference at 2-3.
Turner’s defensive coordinator for the last six years Austin Frazier takes over and he has four senor returning starters to build his first team around.
“It’s been a little crazy, but at least we get to play games,” Frazier said. “This is certainly something we’ve been looking forward to since June. I’m really glad the seniors can get some tape and close out their high school career.”
Back are Rick Smith at quarterback, Jordan Warner at running back and inside linebacker, Skylar Wade at outside linebacker and Kaden Hearn at left tackle and nose guard.
“We’re going to run a multiple spread offense and we’re still operating under gun and pistol – we’re not under center a ton,” Frazier said. “You’re going to see a lot of different personnel groupings.”
Bob Goewey takes over at Centralia after having been defensive coordinator for the past nine years.
Goewey has eight returning starters to build around including three offensive linemen senior guard Brendan Franklin, senior center Will Pryor and sophomore Jechys Brown at tackle. Also back are three wide receivers senior John Fischer, Payton Winters and junior Davin Tabor and two senior running backs Daveonte Cunningham and Kiwan Brown.
Tabor and Fischer also start at safety along with Franklin, Cunningham, Pryor and Brown on the defensive line and Winters at inside linebacker.
Greg Graves takes over a Mount Vernon Rams team that finished 0-9 last year and a program that has won only three games in four years.
“I ran the youth football program and have always worked with the high school during the summer and a lot of these kids I’ve been knowing since the fifth grade, so with the program being down I thought why not throw my name in,” Graves said. “They have a trust issue with coaches being in and out, so they deserve someone who cares about them and will be here for awhile.”
Graves plans to install a New England Patriots style offense emphasizing the run and a short passing attack led by sophomore Sage Taylor at quarterback behind a line that features two returning starters senior Javen Jones and junior Everett Mathus at guard along with junior Dashaunsae King at tight end and a running attack that features senior Evan Leake at H-Back and senior Gabe Taylor at fullback.
“We’ll probably have the youngest team in the conference this year, but one with a lot of speed,” Graves said.