Prep Football | Season Previews: Murphysboro hopes for continued success in SIRR

The last time we had high school football in the area, all eyes were fixed on the Murphysboro Red Devils as they overcame a teacher's strike in the regular season and ended up in the Class 4A state championship game.
And now Murphysboro can finally take the field again but without the chance of a postseason, the best the Red Devils can do is win the SIRR's Ohio Division title — and they have a wealth of experience back from a team that got to experience a 13-game season.
This year's unique spring season, which begins Friday, features just six games beginning in the month of March. But teams are making the most of it.
"It's strange, but I'm happy that our players get a chance to have a season," said Murphysboro coach Gary Carter. "I'm especially happy for our seniors."
There has been one positive side effect.
"We're enjoying not having to deal with the heat that we deal with in August," Carter said.
The Red Devils return their leading tackler from the 2019 season, senior Gavin Kuba, who is a running back in addition to his slot in the secondary. Also back is Ryan Finke, a senior now listed as a quarterback and defensive back; Finke started nine games as a sophomore in 2018.
Other returning players for Murphysboro include seniors Trenton Shepard (OL/DL), Kenny Hale (TE/DE), JaQuan Jackson (WR/CB), Payton Austin (RB/LB) and Ashton Caraway (OL/LB), along with junior lineman Justin Hunter.
Carter is also counting on juniors Calvon Clemons (RB/DB) and Terry Rogers (RB/DB) and also listed sophomores Ethan Finke (RB/LB), Devon Clemons (RB/LB), Drew Caldwell (QB/DB) and linemen Kevin Hale, Franklin Eovaldi, Isaac DeRossett and Drew Caldwell as new players to watch.
"We expect to improve each week of the season and compete for a conference title," Carter said.
Benton finished 9-2 last season and head coach Justin Groves has a lot of experience back, as well. That includes quarterback Keegan Glover, who is now a junior, and senior running back Brendan Minor.
"We've developed some depth and have excellent numbers this year," Groves said. "We have a lot of returners on both sides of the ball."
Also back for the Rangers are seniors Ayden Newcomb (WR/DB), Peyton Swigonski (RB/LB), Peyton Bayless (WR/DB) and linemen Logan Williams and Hunter Roberts, along with juniors Reid Baumgarte (WR/DB), Chase Thomas (WR/DB) and lineman Patrick Stanley.
Seniors among the new players to watch are Wyatt McClintock (WR/LB), Jordan Romeo (DB) and linemen Nick Land, Kael Pearce and Gabe Craig; juniors include Landon Bolen (RB), Jaden Ford (WR) and linemen Aiden Peach and Josh White.
"This season is about taking advantage of every opportunity we have," Groves said. "We are fortunate to have a season after all we have been through and while we won't have an opportunity to compete in the postseason, we will have an opportunity to show how much hard work the boys have put in."
West Frankfort finished with a 6-4 record in 2019, with one of those wins being a forfeit over Murphysboro due to the teacher's strike. Three returning starters are seniors: Tanner Clark (FB/LB), T.J. Willis (RB/DB) and Trent Schach (K/WR/DB), while juniors Jax Scoville (RB/LB), Hunter Stitely (OL/DL), Thomas Claycamp (WR/DB) and Heath Niebch (QB/DB) also return along with sophomore linemen Braxton Tutt and Gage Engler. Senior Shane Irvin (RB/LB) is a new player to watch.
"We have a very aggressive and stingy defense that plays sound football year in and year out," said Redbirds coach Brian Beery. "Offensively we will be more balanced this year as we transition to passing more this year than in the past."
Herrin went 4-5 in the last season for coach Jason Karnes and now the Tigers are back under the guidance of Rod Sherrill, who inherits a long list of returning starters.
The experienced player list includes linemen Iverson Brown, Diego Rivera, Trent Bennett, John Coats and Hayden Klickner, along with Billy Braid (WR/LB), Rodney Childers (RB/LB), Hayden Lence (TE/DL), Maddox Yates (WR/DB), Braden Irby (TE/DL) and Jordan Mays (WR/DL), with Gunther Gosha (RB/DB), Mason Clough (QB/DB) and Jake Gibson (RB/LB) joining the mix.
"All the kids on the team have to be the most resilient kids I have ever met," Sherrill said. "The kids get better every day and play every snap like it's our last."
Massac County went 1-8 during the last season, but that win broke a 25-game losing skid, and three of the losses came by five points or less. The Patriots are now in their third season under head coach Jason Roper.
Returning in the senior class are Jody Dumpprope (RB/LB), Nate Jackson (LB), Devin Scott (WR) and Daylon Jackson (OL), while returning juniors include Max Bremer (TE/LB) and Terry Janssen (OL/DL).
Among the newcomers to watch are juniors Justice Willis (QB/DB) and TreShaun Bagby (RB) and senior wide receiver Dathan English.
"I feel like our team speed is one of our biggest strengths," Roper said. "Currently our depth seems to be good as well. We have several kids who have done a great job in the offseason preparing themselves for the spring."
Harrisburg went winless last season and head coach Gabe Angelly reloads with a confident group of young players, led by senior returning starters Bradyn Whiting (RB/LB), Noah Boon (TE/LB), Jake Hefner (WR/DB) and lineman Justin Reeder.
Juniors Bryant Lester (FB/LB), Neal Martin (OL/DL) and Tysen Satterfield (RB/DB) are also returning starters, with juniors Ben Gulley (QB) and Sam Martin (LB) and sophomores Ross Rider (RB/LB) and Cooper Phalin (OL/DL) listed by Angelly as new players to watch.
"We have a lot of younger players that really have a desire to get back to the winning ways of Harrisburg football," Angelly said. "We have had a really good offseason in the weight room, which has given our kids confidence. Now we need that strength and desire to transfer to the playing field."
All the SIRR Ohio coaches are just happy to be getting on that playing field, even if the practices started in cold weather instead of the usual August heat.
"Starting practice when it was 20 degrees out was definitely different," Angelly said. "We're thankful the seniors get six games this season. It isn't ideal, but it's definitely better than nothing."
The question posed to all the coaches was how weird it is to be playing football in March. Beery pointed out it's only the latest weird thing to happen recently.
"This has been a weird 12 months," Beery noted. "I personally would have kept football in the fall, but we're just glad our seniors have a chance to play football one last time."