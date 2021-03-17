Prep Football | Season Previews: Murphysboro hopes for continued success in SIRR

Massac County went 1-8 during the last season, but that win broke a 25-game losing skid, and three of the losses came by five points or less. The Patriots are now in their third season under head coach Jason Roper.

Returning in the senior class are Jody Dumpprope (RB/LB), Nate Jackson (LB), Devin Scott (WR) and Daylon Jackson (OL), while returning juniors include Max Bremer (TE/LB) and Terry Janssen (OL/DL).

Among the newcomers to watch are juniors Justice Willis (QB/DB) and TreShaun Bagby (RB) and senior wide receiver Dathan English.

"I feel like our team speed is one of our biggest strengths," Roper said. "Currently our depth seems to be good as well. We have several kids who have done a great job in the offseason preparing themselves for the spring."

Harrisburg went winless last season and head coach Gabe Angelly reloads with a confident group of young players, led by senior returning starters Bradyn Whiting (RB/LB), Noah Boon (TE/LB), Jake Hefner (WR/DB) and lineman Justin Reeder.

Juniors Bryant Lester (FB/LB), Neal Martin (OL/DL) and Tysen Satterfield (RB/DB) are also returning starters, with juniors Ben Gulley (QB) and Sam Martin (LB) and sophomores Ross Rider (RB/LB) and Cooper Phalin (OL/DL) listed by Angelly as new players to watch.