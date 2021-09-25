Prep Football | Sesser-Valier-Waltonville wins the Battle of 148

SESSER — In the Battle of 148, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville beat Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 42-0 in a Black Diamond match up on rivalry week at Carrol Kelly Field Friday night.

“We thought we should win the game coming in, but against these guys they seem to execute so well against us year in and year out and I know it’s a cliché to throw out the records, but its true,” said SVW coach John Shadowens. “Tonight we had the upper hand, but usually this game is not like this. Rivalry games are different and our kids played very well.”

SVW improved to 4-1 in the conference while CZR saw its season record fall to 1-4 and 1-3 in conference standings.

“We’re now 4-1 and have Eldorado coming next week, so we just take it one week at a time,” Shadowens said.

Brock Chelf rushed for 148 yards, scored three touchdowns and returned the second half kickoff 51 yards to set up the score that triggered the running clock to lead the Red Devils. On defense the junior intercepted a pass.

“Since this was our rivalry game I had to bring it all and my teammates did too and that’s why we won,” Chelf said. “I usually get good blocks when I’m returning kicks I have good teammates that back me up, so I had an average night for me.”

Jordan Reynolds gained 142 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown. Carson Hoffard threw only five passes completing four for 44 yards.

“Between Brock and Jordan we had nice balance didn’t we?” Shadowens said.

Defensively the Red Devils held the Bearcats to 68 yards rushing and 44 yards passing with two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

After stopping the Bearcats on the opening drive of the game Reynolds single-handedly carried the Red Devils down field ripping off runs of 33 yards, 14 yards and 21 yards to set up SVW at the two where Chelf scored over left tackle. Junior kicker Gavin Dressler kicked the extra point and the Red Devils led 7-0 with 6:14 left in the first quarter.

On the Bearcats next drive Josh Bevis gained three yards around left end, but was injured on the tackle and the junior had to taken from field by ambulance. After about a 20 minute delay the game resumed with CZR at their own 18 with a 2nd-and-7.

When play resumed the Red Devils forced a punt. Taking over at the 50, the Red Devils continued on the ground with Reynolds opening with an eight-yard run. Chelf carried three times for 32 yards down to the 10.

An Illegal block moved the ball back to the 15 where Carson Hoffard went to the air for the first time and connected with Eli Schoenbaechler for a 15-yard touchdown. Dressler was good again and the Red Devils led 14-0 with 1:47 remaining in the first quarter.

CZR was held to a 3-and-out leaving the Red Devils at their own 49. Three plays later Chelf scored from the 22 and after Dressler did his thing Sesser-Valier-Waltonville held a 21-0 lead 2:34 into the second quarter.

Following another punt the Red Devils were on the move again, but turned the ball over at the CZR 45 on a fumble.

Three incomplete passes and a punt later the Red Devils began their next drive at their own 38 and nine plays and four first downs later Chelf scored his third touchdown on a 12-yard run. Dressler was perfect again and the Red Devils upped their lead to 28-0 with 4:54 left in the half.

The Bearcats picked up their first first down on its next drive, but the drive stalled at the 50 with three almost caught passes to turn the ball over downs.

Behind a 15-yard run by Chelf followed by a 24-yarder by Reynolds the ball was sitting at nine where Reynolds finished what he started with a nine-yard touchdown run around left end. Dressler drilled the point and the Red Devils led 35-0 at the half.

Chelf returned the second half kickoff to the CZR 34. Six plays later the Red Devils were facing 4th-and-5 at the 11 Hoffard and Colt Packer connected down the right sideline for nine yards. On the next play Packer scored. Dressler finished with his sixth point after to up the lead to 42-0 with 8:02 left in the third quarter.

