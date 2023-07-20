CARBONDALE — Seven-on-seven football during the summer is nothing new to Southern Illinois. Local schools have been participating in tournaments for the last few decades.

The idea is to get quarterbacks and receivers, primarily, plenty of work so that they become more familiar with one another in the running of routes once the season kicks off for real in late August.

The competition is especially helpful if teams run a spread offense, lending to more passing than running of the football.

This past Saturday, Southern Illinois University hosted a multi-team tournament at Saluki Stadium.

One of the teams participating was the Du Quoin Indians.

First-year head coach Logan Spain was quite animated from his spot on the sidelines and congratulated his players after a win over Red Bud, while at the same time, warning them that the competition would get stiffer as the day progressed.

He was right. The competition was much stiffer moving forward.

“Having the opportunity to get the kids here to the local university - SIU - to compete is great,” said Spain. “Coach (Saluki head football coach Nick) Hill is a Du Quoin alum. Any chance we can get the kids down here is great for us.

“As far as competition goes, I don’t want to say you get tired of going against each other in workouts every day, but it’s always good to face other teams,” Spain said. “I’m just excited to see our guys compete – see who can step up. You get an idea of who can do what.”

Spain said he’s looking to accomplish two things at seven-on-seven tournaments.

“We want our guys to know what they’re supposed to do on both sides of the ball, and that they are competing their butts off. The score will take care of itself.”

Du Quoin senior PJ Winters said he enjoys competing with other teams, particularly those that the Indians don’t normally face.

“We’re facing some really good talent out here, but our focus is on our game plan,” Winters said. “And at the end of the day, just having fun. That’s what it’s about. When you’re having fun, football’s good.”

A receiver and safety, Winters added that what the Indians need to “get back to” as a program is an elite work ethic.

“I think the environment we’ve had with our practices has been really good with Coach Spain," Winters said. "Everyone’s bought in. Things have gone well so far.”

Senior outside linebacker Jaelyn Smith said facing passing teams like those competing at the seven-on-seven tournaments help make him a better defender.

“It helps me all around – being able to visualize the field, get to my areas, and help my teammates, as well," Smith said. "It’s all about the work ethic. This is a lot better than practice. Different looks. More routes. Better stuff.”

Smith added that football has always been a big part of his life.

“Once the pads come on, nothing but fun from there,” he said. “Just work hard and try to get to the playoffs and then win a state championship. At Du Quoin, we have a high standard. The coaches have worked us hard and are getting us ready for the new season.”

Another local school that competed at the tournament was Mount Vernon. The Rams went from winless in the fall of 2021 to a playoff team in 2022.

Veteran head coach Dan Mings is looking forward to building on last year’s success.

“I just think it’s good for us to see football teams with spread offenses because most of the teams on our schedule run some kind of spread,” Mings said. “We’re here more for the defensive part. We are working on our passing game a little bit, too. If we can pass, we’re going to be dangerous.”

Mings said the Rams lost two games last year – Mascoutah with 19 seconds to go and Cahokia in overtime - because the pass defense broke down. That’s why seven-on-seven tournaments can be helpful.

“Seeing how we’re going to defend against better athletes and making adjustments with our stance alignments and assignments. That’s what football’s all about.”

SIU defensive line coach and assistant head coach Antonio James organized the event.

“I thought everything went pretty well. It was a great competition for the 16 schools that participated,” James said. “Everyone played a minimum of four games.”

Two out-of-state teams – Gibson Southern of Indiana and Leesburg, Florida - squared off in the championship game. Gibson came out on top if that actually matters.

Local schools included Du Quoin (1-3), Mount Vernon (4-2), Carterville (4-2) and Murphysboro (2-3).