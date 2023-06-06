DU QUOIN — A hometown boy looking to bring his alma mater’s football program back to prominence was hired last month to succeed Derek Beard as the new head football coach at Du Quoin High School.

Logan Spain (DHS Class of 2012) grew up loving everything there is to love about Du Quoin football. He saw what winning was all about when playing for coach Al Martin and he decided in college that he wanted to become a coach just like Martin.

At the age of 20 while still in school at SIU, Spain asked Martin if he could join his staff as a volunteer assistant in what was Martin’s final year as a head coach. He then served as an assistant to AJ Hill and Beard at Du Quoin before accepting the head coaching job at Pinckneyville in the fall of 2021.

Unable to win with the Panthers, Spain switched back to an assistant’s role with Sesser-Valier this past fall, where he got to learn more about the game from veteran coaches John Shadowens and Mike Rude.

“Sesser-Valier was a good fit for me,” Spain said. “I had done my student teaching there and I was hopeful of replacing Coach Shadowens as head coach after he retired.

“To me, there was only one job that I would consider leaving Sesser-Valier for and that was to be the head coach here at Du Quoin,” Spain said.

Spain said serving as head coach at Du Quoin is pretty much a “surreal” experience for him.

“It’s a chance to come back home and coach where I played and learned the game,” he said. “It’s the opportunity to build onto the successes of Bob Karnes and Al Martin. Believe me, I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel here. I just want to have the kids focus on the fundamentals of the game and remain disciplined. I’m going to bring everything I’ve got to this job to make it work.”

Spain said 60 boys turned out for a recent meeting and he is expecting great things this fall.

“Our goal is to win and get better as a team every day,” he said. “I got hired pretty late in the process, but there’s still a lot of time before our opener with Chester in August. We’re going to work hard to get better.”

The Indians finished 3-6 last year.

Spain, who earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 2017 and will teach at the middle school, has a staff of 11 surrounding him, including two holdovers from the Beard regime in Shane Boyett and Bob Shaw.

“I am blessed to have had the chance to learn from so many knowledgeable football coaches the last several years,” Spain said.

Du Quoin’s new leader said he understands why some may question his lack of head coaching experience.

“Putting myself in the fans’ position, I’d probably have some concerns, too, but I can’t control what people think of me. I’m going to work hard, lean on my staff for support when making decisions, and go about my business every day,” Spain said. “We’re going to continue to do things the right way here at Du Quoin.

“This job comes with high expectations and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Spain said.