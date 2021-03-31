Prep Football | Sparta cancels game, will resume season

Despite a social media post from a fellow SIRR Mississippi school indicating otherwise, Sparta’s football team isn’t ending its season early.

Superintendent Gabe Schwemmer said Wednesday night that although the school has canceled Friday night’s home game with the Lions, it intends to play the remaining games on its schedule, beginning April 9 at Anna-Jonesboro.

“We had to cancel the game with Carterville because of a number of injuries,” Schwemmer said in a voicemail. “We’ve also had concussions and ineligible players. But we are resuming the remainder of the season (next week).”

The Bulldogs opened the year with low numbers. One opposing coach said they had perhaps 19 players in uniform for a 64-0 loss on March 20 at Nashville. They lost 56-0 on Saturday at Du Quoin, trailing 48-0 at halftime.

Carterville coach/athletic director Brett Diel said in a Twitter post Wednesday that he “got the call that Sparta isn’t playing varsity football any more this season. That means we have lost our week 3 and 4 opponents. More disappointment for the kids. Anyone interested in playing?”