Prep Football | Sparta cancels game, will resume season

Despite a social media post from a fellow SIRR Mississippi school indicating otherwise, Sparta’s football team isn’t ending its season early.
Superintendent Gabe Schwemmer said Wednesday night that although the school has canceled Friday night’s home game with the Lions, it intends to play the remaining games on its schedule, beginning April 9 at Anna-Jonesboro.
“We had to cancel the game with Carterville because of a number of injuries,” Schwemmer said in a voicemail. “We’ve also had concussions and ineligible players. But we are resuming the remainder of the season (next week).”
The Bulldogs opened the year with low numbers. One opposing coach said they had perhaps 19 players in uniform for a 64-0 loss on March 20 at Nashville. They lost 56-0 on Saturday at Du Quoin, trailing 48-0 at halftime.
Carterville coach/athletic director Brett Diel said in a Twitter post Wednesday that he “got the call that Sparta isn’t playing varsity football any more this season. That means we have lost our week 3 and 4 opponents. More disappointment for the kids. Anyone interested in playing?”
The Lions haven’t been able to find a replacement for their Week 4 opponent, Pinckneyville, which pulled the plug on its varsity season on March 5 after having just 18 players show up for practice the day before. That included just two linemen.
The Bulldogs travel to Benton and host Greenville in their final two games of the year. This will be their last year in SIRR Mississippi, as they are leaving the conference on July 1 to join a division of the Cahokia Conference.
The Randolph County school was one of five added by the Cahokia in an aggressive expansion project in the spring. They will be joined by Chester, Okawville, Roxana and East Alton-Wood River. The division in which Sparta will play includes Chester and Red Bud, which is much more suited for it geographically and competitively than SIRR Mississippi.
Sparta’s enrollment of 342.5 students is the smallest in SIRR Mississippi. It hasn’t earned a playoff berth since 1992 and has just one winning season since 1994, going 5-4 in 2015 under current Murphysboro assistant Rob Kirk but missing the playoffs after a Week 9 loss.