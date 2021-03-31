Prep Football | Sparta ends season early

Sparta’s final football season in SIRR Mississippi is ending early.

The Randolph County school threw in the towel on Wednesday, two days before it was supposed to host Carterville.

The Bulldogs lost their first two games by a combined 120-0, including a 56-0 defeat Saturday at Du Quoin in which they trailed 48-0 at halftime.

Low numbers were a problem for Sparta. One opposing coach said Bulldogs coach Kyle Gerlach told him he had just 19 players on the roster before the season opener at Nashville on March 20.

Sparta is leaving the conference at the end of the school year to join a division of the Cahokia Conference for 2021-22. Its division will feature schools like Chester and Red Bud, which are not only geographically closer but have enrollment numbers closer to the Bulldogs’ 342.5, the lowest in SIRR Mississippi.

Sparta hasn’t qualified for the IHSA playoffs since 1992, when it went 8-3 under David Peck. It has enjoyed just one winning season since 1994, going 5-4 in 2015 under current Murphysboro assistant Rob Kirk but losing in Week 9 to fall short of a postseason berth.