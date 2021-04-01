Prep Football | Sparta schedule cut to four games

SPARTA — In less than 24 hours, Sparta’s spring football schedule went from six games to four.

Given the current circumstances, it’s not unfair to wonder if the Bulldogs will make it to next week’s scheduled game at Anna-Jonesboro.

Sparta canceled its Friday home game with Carterville on Wednesday with its roster down to 17 players.

It had 25 to start practice last month, but lost eight – some due to injuries and others because they’re academically ineligible.

“We had to make some adjustments to our football schedule for the safety of our athletes,” Staci Kramper, athletic director, said in a statement Thursday morning. “We just have so many injuries. We have to look out for their safety.”

The Randolph County school has also canceled its scheduled game at Benton on April 16, replacing it with a home game against Massac County.

However, Massac County athletic director Pat Clark Thursday morning declined to confirm if his school has agreed to play Sparta. The Patriots are presently scheduled to visit Nashville that night.

The Bulldogs were also supposed to host Greenville on April 23, but have canceled that game as well.