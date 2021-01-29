Prep Football | Sustaining success, Benton's Glover ready to lead the Rangers

BENTON — Justin Groves knew he had a roster full of talent with a driven quarterback in Keegan Glover when he was hired at Benton Consolidated High School in 2018.

“That first year I was here I thought we had potential, but I also knew we had better days ahead of us,” said Groves.

Despite Groves’ optimism, the Rangers finished with eight losses in his first year and his first win didn’t come until the third to last game of the season in a 14-0 shutout over Massac County. Standing on the sidelines for those nine games was Glover in his freshman year, a backup who saw five quarters of playing time behind senior varsity quarterback Grant Gordon.

Glover, a hard working Green Bay Packers fan that stood at 5-foot-10 and 135 pounds as a freshman, treated his time as a backup like he was Aaron Rodgers learning behind Brett Favre. Working out multiple times a day and getting his teammates locked in on a daily basis gave Groves confidence he had a good future at quarterback.

“I have not been around one kid that has worked harder or is more dedicated than Keegan,” said Groves. “He is relentless on his day-to-day work and doesn’t take days off that I’m aware of. We started seeing success on Friday nights once kids like Keegan decided they were going to be great.”