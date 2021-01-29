Prep Football | Sustaining success, Benton's Glover ready to lead the Rangers

BENTON — Justin Groves knew he had a roster full of talent with a driven quarterback in Keegan Glover when he was hired at Benton Consolidated High School in 2018.
“That first year I was here I thought we had potential, but I also knew we had better days ahead of us,” said Groves.
Despite Groves’ optimism, the Rangers finished with eight losses in his first year and his first win didn’t come until the third to last game of the season in a 14-0 shutout over Massac County. Standing on the sidelines for those nine games was Glover in his freshman year, a backup who saw five quarters of playing time behind senior varsity quarterback Grant Gordon.
Glover, a hard working Green Bay Packers fan that stood at 5-foot-10 and 135 pounds as a freshman, treated his time as a backup like he was Aaron Rodgers learning behind Brett Favre. Working out multiple times a day and getting his teammates locked in on a daily basis gave Groves confidence he had a good future at quarterback.
“I have not been around one kid that has worked harder or is more dedicated than Keegan,” said Groves. “He is relentless on his day-to-day work and doesn’t take days off that I’m aware of. We started seeing success on Friday nights once kids like Keegan decided they were going to be great.”
Groves’ prediction of better days ahead finally happened when Glover took over at starting quarterback for the Rangers in the 2019-20 season. Playing alongside a talented senior class, Glover tossed for 24 touchdowns and ran in six scores on a run-heavy offense led by senior tailback Tyler Butler.
“We opened some people's eyes last season after a lot of people counted us out just because we finished 1-8 the year before,” said Glover. “I think we had better chemistry in the locker room with a great group of seniors. (Groves) is a great coach that has done a good job of building a good team around us.”
Groves believes the biggest change happened in the locker room.
“We had a group of kids that loved each other and a coaching staff of Aaron Webb and Casey McCommons that did a tremendous job,” said Groves. “We might have surprised some people, but not our own in the locker room.”
Now a junior, Glover has added 30 pounds of muscle to go along with his improved 6-0 body frame. The third-year play caller trains twice a day, once before school at Starks Total Body Fitness & Tan in Benton with Rend Lake girl’s basketball coach Dave Brown, and another training session after school.
“I’ve been working on my whole body, whether it’s focusing on agility drills to have quicker feet in the pocket or building core strength,” said Glover.
Glover has spoke with Greenville, Murray State and Dartmouth for potential college landing spots after high school. When he’s not posting a 4.8 GPA in the classroom, he’s traveling to football training camps and combines with his family.
“We try to go to as many as we can within a five hour radius,” Glover said, who is the son of Daniel and Marci Glover. “Right now, my focus is on having my junior season in Benton and making a deeper run in the playoffs.”
Glover believes his team can reach new heights in 2021. He plans on improving his passing numbers from last season (1,200 yards) by throwing to senior wide receivers Ayden Newcomb and Peyton Bayless.
Glover will rely on senior’s Peyton Swigowski and Brendan Minor out of the backfield this season. Blocking for them on the offensive line will be senior Logan Williams, who recently received an offer from Greenville University.
Benton has a strong group of returning juniors featured by Reid Baumgarte, Chase Thomas, Ryan Perkins, Zach Howell, Aiden Peach, Brantley Reed and Landen Bolen. Glover joining that list believes Carterville and Murphysboro will provide big challenges moving forward.
“I would expect Keegan to be one of the top performing quarterbacks in the area without a doubt,” said Groves. “You’ve got two awfully talented quarterbacks there in Marion and Murphysboro that will do great things as well.”
