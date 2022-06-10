Prep Football | The Blue team gets a 18-16 win over Red in the Southern Illinois All-Star Game

CARBONDALE - Marion's Vincent Newsom left no doubt Friday that he plays at a different level than most high school football players.

The former Wildcat, who has punched his ticket to Southern Illinois University this fall on scholarship, snagged a 5-yard touchdown pass from Benton's Keegan Glover in the first quarter of Friday's Southern Illinois All-Star Game to give his "Blue" team a brief 6-3 lead.

The lead didn't last long as Nashville's Isaac Turner struck paydirt from 22 yards out on a pass from Chester's Ethan Stumpe. That put the "Red" team back out in front, 10-6.

It looked as though the "Red" team would add to its lead late in the half, but Newsom stepped up yet again. He reached up and intercepted a Stumpe pass in the endzone and proceeded to return in 102 yards for what would have been a go-ahead score. Instead, a penalty negated the touchdown.

Newsom wasn't fazed. Early in the third quarter, he caught a second touchdown pass from Glover, this time from 22 yards out to give the "Blue" team a 12-10 advantage.

Turner then showed off his athletic skill, catching two 43-yard passes from Johnston City's Heath Neibch on the same drive, the latter resulting in a touchdown and a 16-12 "Red" lead.

The "Blue" squad wrestled the lead back from the "Red" early in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Marion's Lukas Shrum to make the score 18-16.

And that's how the game ended.

Neither team converted a single extra point. The "Red" team's Lucas Mosqueda booted a 29-yard field goal to open the scoring at 3-0 on the first play of the second period after a scoreless first period.

Several hundred fans turned out for the All-Star tilt held at Frank Bleyer Field in Carbondale. The second half became a bit of a flag fest as both teams were whistled for multiple infractions, including holding, pass interference, roughing the passer and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Not to be overlooked was the play of Carbondale grad Gabe Hillard, a member of the "Red" team, who rushed for 80 yards unofficially. Glover was spectacular eluding the "Red" pass rush and completing passes to both Newsom and former Rangers teammate Reid Baumgarte.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0