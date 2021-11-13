Prep Football | Top seeded Kankakee defeats Marion

KANKAKEE — An interception by Naz Hill in the final minute allowed Kankakee to seal a 44-38 win over Marion in a thrilling Class 5A playoff football game Saturday at Kays Stadium.

Kankakee (12-0) continues its best season in school history into the semifinals and gets to host Morton next weekend, while Marion's outstanding season is over at 10-2. Morton defeated Mahomet-Seymour, 40-28.

The Wildcats had a two-touchdown lead in the first half and overcame turnovers in the second half to nearly win it but ultimately fell just a little short.

"When you feel like you matched the No. 1 seed, went toe to toe with them and had a lot of success and did a lot of things right, it makes the loss tough," said Marion coach Kerry Martin. "There are a lot of what-ifs and could've-beens. It's a tough one to swallow but I'm proud of the effort and to see that score and to come up here and play that well, I'm just really proud of my kids and my coaches."

The Wildcats had a 38-26 lead with 6:50 left in the game after Brody Larson ran in a 3-yard touchdown run to tie it and then also took in a two-point conversion run to put the Wildcats ahead.

That score came after Jake Bruce made a diving interception, his sixth of the season, to give Marion life when the Kays were trying to put the game away.

But after Larson's touchdown, the Kays went on a long drive after being pinned deep by a kickoff from Mason Gooch that skipped to near the goal line.

Kankakee's march included a halfback pass from Kason King to Quan Mcelroy for a key first down. Eventually it was quarterback Tomele Staples running in a 2-yard touchdown that put the Kays up 44-38 with 1:09 remaining.

Marion had enough time and timeouts to still win the game and was in position after Evan Noelle found Venson Newsom for a first down. A timeout was called with 34 seconds left.

On the next play, Noelle looked for Newsom again but Naz Hill leapt and intercepted the pass to give the Kays the ball back.

Marion had a 22-7 lead in the second quarter after Newsom caught a bomb pass for a 66-yard touchdown down the left sideline.

That followed touchdown runs by Larson (1 yard) and Lukas Shrum (8 yards) after the Kays had scored on their opening possession with a pass from Staples to Pierre Allen.

Marion's defense had forced two punts to build that lead, but Kankakee scored with a nifty 8-yard run by Demere Turner, then got the ball again when Angel Andrade recovered a fumble by Noelle.

The Kays drove the field and a spectacular diving catch by Mcelroy and a long PAT kick by Isaac Stipp after a penalty pushed the line back pulled Kankakee within 22-21 with 3:36 still left in the first half.

A huge turn of events followed as Newsom caught another bomb pass from Noelle down the left sideline but was illegally tackled to prevent a touchdown.

The result was a 63-yard completion and a half-the-distance penalty instead of a score and Noelle fumbled soon after and Marques Covington recovered the ball for the Kays with just 56 seconds left on the clock.

Staples needed just 49 of those seconds to put his team ahead. The shifty senior zipped passes to Mcelroy, Allen and Christian Whalum, then found King for a 3-yard touchdown to give the Kays a 28-22 lead at the half.

"They feed off momentum and we knew that coming in," Martin said. "If we could've kept that run of theirs from happening, it might've been a different ballgame. But that's what they do. They've done it all year and they're really good at it. They're a great football team."

Marion went back in front with a great punch to start the third quarter. After some strong runs by Shrum to move the ball, Noelle found Newsom again down the left sideline and this time he wasn't touched.

A penalty on the extra-point kick moved the ball closer and Larson ran in the conversion instead for a 30-28 lead. The Kays retook the lead on a 4-yard run by Jyaire Hill.

The Kays had a chance to increase their lead after Caron Johnson intercepted a pass from Noelle, but the pick back by Bruce set up the Larson touchdown.

The final game of Newsom's record-setting career saw the 6-foot-3 senior catch eight passes for 217 yards and increase his school-record total of touchdowns in a season to 18.

"We kept hearing about how good their defense was and how many offers their secondary guys had," Martin said. "And to see Venson come out and elevate and play against those guys and have a great game is pretty special. I think that challenge elevated him quite a bit."

Noelle, a junior, completed 18 of his 26 passes for 314 yards. Bruce caught six passes for 70 yards and Shrum rushed 16 times for 84 yards.

Marion certainly represented itself and the Deep South region admirably in the playoffs after going 6-0 in the spring with no playoffs — a bittersweet replacement to having no football in the fall of 2020.

"I think we were hungry," Martin said. "That spring season was great but there was always this question of how good was that football team. This football team wanted to show you how good this team is. This was a chance to prove that.

"My goodness, what a tremendous season. To be in the quarterfinals and play that close, four hours from home, the kids just poured it out on the field. There's nothing to be ashamed of. It was a great effort."

Martin pointed out that two of the teams Kankakee beat this season, Crete-Monee and Washington, were both still alive in the Class 6A quarterfinals. They had to play each other and Crete-Monee won the game, 53-24, in Washington.

"Those are great programs," Martin said. "And we did something they didn't and that's play (Kankakee) close for four quarters."

Martin got emotional after the game while talking to his players. He thanked them for helping him get through one of the most difficult years of his life and for how well they represented their community.

"What a great bunch of human beings to be around every single day," Martin said. "They were very coachable and they worked hard. We didn't have any off-field distractions so we could just focus on football and that's huge. What stands out is how much they care about each other and love to be around each other."

