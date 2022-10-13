Prep Football | Unbeaten Johnston City, Carmi-White County play Friday in BDC showdown

JOHNSTON CITY — It's not every year that two unbeaten teams square off for the chance to win a conference championship in Week 8. Nonetheless, that is the case Friday when the Johnston City Indians play host to the Carmi-White County Bulldogs.

Both teams are 7-0. Both teams have already qualified for the state playoffs. Both teams are two of the best Class 2A teams in the state. Carmi is ranked No. 8 in the Illinois High School Athletic Association Coaches Poll and JC is ranked No. 9.

Evenly matched? You bet.

Expecting a big crowd at Ralph Davison Field Friday? Absolutely.

"We are going to have to find a way to match Carmi's tenacity," said JC head coach Todd Thomas. "They are playing with extreme effort and confidence. Beating them will definitely be a challenge for us. They are the best team that we have faced."

The Indians are led by senior running back Isiah Watson, who has rushed for 805 yards on 88 carries and scored 18 touchdowns.

Quarterback Connor Mowery has completed 8-of-14 passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns. He has also rushed for 485 yards and four additional touchdowns. Boston Peyton has tacked on 354 yards. Keaton Fort has four catches for 184 yards.

Thomas said Coach Kurt Simon's CWC ballclubs have always been strong in the fundamentals and dominated the league in the previous decade.

"Carmi has always had one of the best football programs in the conference," Thomas said. "I'm impressed with how well their backs block for one another. They line up in that double-tights formation and are going to run it right at us. We're not likely to stop them altogether, but we do have to limit their big plays.

"Offensively, we must establish our own running game to keep their offense off the field," Thomas said. "We have to match their physicality as well as tenacity."

The Bulldogs are led by senior running back Isaac King, who has galloped for more than 1,300 yards through seven games.

"He's a special kid running behind a special offensive line. Isaac was a 2,000-yard rusher for us last year," said Simon, now in his 26th year with Carmi-White County. "We also have two other kids who run the ball pretty well, too, in Draxton Aud and Andrew Dodgson. Our quarterback - senior Warren Legg - hasn't had to throw the ball very much (7-for-12 with five touchdowns) because we run so much. There's a pretty good chance that this game will move pretty quickly with both teams relying so much on the run."

Simon said his offensive line is close to the best he has ever coached at Carmi.

"I know Johnston City has a strong defense, so this should be a pretty good test. This is what high school football is all about. A really good match - a classic battle between two good football teams. The game will probably be decided by someone getting bad field position or a turnover."

When comparing scores within the league, the Bulldogs beat the third- and fourth-best teams - Sesser-Valier 44-12 and Fairfield 38-12. The Indians beat the Mules 36-6 and Sesser-Valier, 33-28.

Game time Friday is 7 p.m. Friday in Johnston City.