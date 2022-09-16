Prep Football | Upton runs wild as Benton romps past Herrin

BENTON — Rangers senior halfback Wyatt Upton was a one-man wrecking crew Friday against the Herrin Tigers, rushing for a school-record 253 yards on 21 carries and added five touchdowns as Benton cruised past the boys from Williamson County, 35-6, on Homecoming Night.

With the victory, the Rangers improve to 3-1 overall, 1-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference. The Tigers fall to 1-3 (0-1).

Upton scored on his team's first drive - a 5-yard run with 4:55 left in the opening quarter. The touchdown was the culmination of a 66-yard, 10-play drive. The point-after kick by sophomore Jesser Zepeda was true for a 7-0 advantage.

After a 46-yard TD run by Jonathan Harrison of the Tigers was called back on a holding penalty, the Rangers got the ball back in good field position and Upton eventually bolted to the end zone from 16 yards out with 11:06 to play in the second period for a 14-0 lead. The lead grew to 21-0 with 26 seconds left in the half when Upton scored from 1 yard out. He set up the score with a 43-yard halfback pass to Grant Owens.

On the first play of the second half, Upton ran to daylight and scored from 68 yards out. The PAT was good once again by Zepeda for a 28-0 lead with 11:42 to play in the third period,

The Tigers finally answered with a 4-yard TD run by Harrison that was set up by seven runs from scrimmage totaling 47 yards by senior quarterback Reese Billingsley and a 30-yard pass play from Billingsley to Chris Nelson.

The Rangers responded with a 9-yard TD jaunt from Upton - his fifth score of the night - at the 4:15 mark of the third period. The PAT was good to complete the scoring. Neither team scored the rest of the game,

"The offensive line did a tremendous job opening up some holes for Wyatt to run through," said Rangers head coach Justin Groves. "It looks like they're starting to jell. As for Wyatt, he had a heck of a night. He ran hard. He is a big part of our offense."

Upton said it's the big guys up front - Hunter Moss, AJ Kinsman, Kevin Diaz, Matt Parola and Ethan Furlow - who deserve as much credit as him for his big night,

"Along with our fullback, Jacob Kinsman. He did an awesome job blocking in front of me," Upton said. "We just pounded it right down their throat."

Upton was already coming off a four-touchdown effort against Pinckneyville. Five is a new personal best. The 253 yards breaks the former school record of 250 set in 2012 by Spike Buntin.

"I had no idea that I broke the record until Coach Groves just told me," Upton said. "It feels great."

Upton said he knew the Rangers could have a winning season, but he is now convinced the team is capable of running the table and going 8-1 and winning some postseason games.

"I think we could," he said. "There is nobody on our schedule that we can't beat. We have gotten a lot better since that first game in Carterville."

Groves said he would like to think Benton can be "in the talk" for a conference crown when it's all said and done.

"I certainly hope so," he said. "But there is no easy road to a title in our league. We still have to get through Murphysboro and Harrisburg."

Herrin head coach Taylor Perry was disappointed in his team's performance. He thought the Tigers should have been favored to win.

"The game plan was to punch them in the mouth early and establish ourselves as the better team, but instead, they punched us in the mouth," Perry said. "We just didn't execute well on either side of the ball. I won't say we had kids quitting out there, but there was some pouting going on. For those who played hard to the end, I am very proud of them."

Perry said the Tigers are simply too athletic to be struggling to score points and not defending any better than what they did Friday.

"Nothing went right tonight. We continue to beat ourselves with penalties. We broke down in every phase of the game."

Perry spoke highly of Benton's rushing production.

"In Upton and Kinsman, they have two of the better backs in all of Southern Illinois," he said.

In addition to Upton, sophomore quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas completed 5-of-7 passes for 24 yards with one interception courtesy of Herrin's Kyrese Lukens) and added 34 yards rushing on six carries. Owens caught one pass for 43 yards. Upton caught three passes for 16 yards and passed for 43 more tacked on to the 253 rushing yards to account for 312 yards of total offense.

Billingsley rushed for 104 yards on 13 carries to pace the Herrin offense. Harrison, getting his first start at running back, finished with 66 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown and had a 46-yarder for a score called back on a penalty. Billingsley was also 5-of-12 for 49 yards and one interception.

The Tigers travel to Murphysboro next Friday while the Rangers play host to county rival, West Frankfort, at noon Saturday.