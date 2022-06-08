Prep Football | Vienna-Goreville promotes Womack to head coach

VIENNA — It was a rough season of football for the Vienna-Goreville High School team last year. The Eagles were winless under head coach Nic Bocook and have turned to his assistant, Rob Womack, to take over the coaching reins.

Although this marks his first year as a head coach, Womack is a seasoned veteran, having spent 17 seasons coaching football, the last several at Fort Dorchester, S.C. - a Class 5A program with a tremendous history of winning football.

"This is a great opportunity for me. Being a head coach has always been a dream of mine," said Womack. "Every coach wants to be able to run his own program. Here at Vienna-Goreville, the kids need to learn how to win and how to lose. If you lose, you keep your heads held high and work on improving the next week."

Womack, now 42, spent the first 13 years of his life residing in Anna before moving to Summerville, S.C. in the early 1990s. There, he played three years of varsity ball for John McKissick, who in 2012 became the first American football coach in history (high school, college, or professional) to win 600 career games.

Not surprisingly, Womack has picked up on some of McKissick's coaching philosophies.

“I believe that anything in life, worthwhile, requires hard work and commitment to truly appreciate the reward," he said. "Football teaches life lessons like no other sport can teach (teamwork, accountability, and discipline) and reaches out to so many different individuals from all walks of life.

"In order to truly appreciate the lessons that football teaches you in life, you must be willing to outwork the competition," Womack said. "We are going to create a culture of accountability at the Vienna/Goreville Football program that grooms young men to be productive citizens, good fathers and husbands, and advocates in our community."

Vienna High School Athletic Director Dave Hill Jr. said Womack has been working hard since January to recruit more players from both schools to the football program.

"I think Coach Womack will be a valuable asset to our entire football program," Hill said. "He brings a fresh perspective from one of the finest areas for high school football in the nation."

As summer camps get underway in the region, Womack said he has 14 seniors participating from the two schools combined and about that many juniors. There are also 23 underclassmen that have shown an interest to date with more likely to be added.

"When you combine our two schools, we are actually the largest school in the Black Diamond Conference, bigger than Fairfield," Womack said. "Now, I just have to get the kids believing in the program."

Womack said he hopes to make the game more exciting to his players by instituting a spread offense.

"The old ground and pound doesn't excite kids these days," he said. "I'm comfortable with the spread. That's what we ran at Fort Dorchester. I'm sure the kids will enjoy it, too."

Womack said that he is looking to add to his staff. There are paid openings for three assistants, including junior varsity head coach. For more information, Womack can be reached at 843-452-2219.

