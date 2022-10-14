Prep Football | Watson helps Johnston City hold off Carmi-White County in Diamond

JOHNSTON CITY — In a matchup of unbeaten, top 10 teams, it was Johnston City in general and Isiah Watson in particular that shined when it mattered most.

Watson rushed for 118 of his 130 yards after halftime, including the game-sealing 7-yard touchdown run with 3:04 left, as the Indians rallied in the second half to hold off Carmi-White County 37-28 to earn no worse than a share of the Black Diamond Conference title.

Watson also scored on a 2-point conversion with 56.3 seconds remaining in the third quarter, moments after Connor Mowery’s 1-yard sneak forged a 28-28 tie. The conversion put Johnston City (8-0, 8-0) ahead for good.

The Bulldogs (7-1, 7-1) lost despite a monstrous night from senior running back Isaac King. He finished with 254 yards on 32 attempts, but was held in check after halftime by an Indians’ defense that tackled better and filled run gaps much better than it did in the first half.

“It was a gut-check,” said Johnston City coach Todd Thomas. “We didn’t make many adjustments. Their tight end-wing set gave us some problems in the first half, but we stepped up and we were physical in the second half. Our offense stepped up and kept their offense off the field.”

The Indians enjoyed a field position advantage most of the second half. The ball was on the CWC side of the 50 for all but one play during the third quarter, thanks to a 54-yard kickoff return to start the second half by Nolan Causey.

And after Carmi-White County’s pass on a fake punt from the Johnston City 36 sailed out of bounds with 7:30 left in the game, Johnston City methodically landed the knockout punch. Watson zipped 46 yards to the 18 on the first play, followed by a third down conversion and his clinching touchdown seven plays later.

After possessing the ball for only 6:01 in the first half, the Indians owned it for 11:57 in the second half.

“We didn’t run many plays tonight,” Thomas said. “We had guys playing both ways, they had guys playing both ways. Both teams were tired, but we gritted our teeth and got it done.”

Johnston City barely had to lift a finger to score its first seven points. After a 3-and-out, a bad punt snap compounded by a decision to try to run the ball out of the end zone set the Indians up with a 3-yard field. Watson cashed it in on second down just 2:55 into the game.

Carmi-White County’s response was decisive and impressive. Draxtyn Aud capped a 66-yard drive with the first of his two touchdown runs from the 5 at the 5:14 mark of the first quarter. The Bulldogs chewed up nearly 7 ½ minutes of clock on a 75-yard drive during their next possession, Aud finishing it with a 4-yard run.

Then King made it 22-7 with 7:24 left in the first half when he took a toss sweep 18 yards, one play after a botched snap gave CWC a short field. At that point, the Bulldogs had run 28 plays from scrimmage to Johnston City’s 6 and outgained it 120-12.

But the Indians rallied with a pair of one-play touchdown drives on well-executed traps. Boston Peyton zipped 68 yards up the middle with 7:06 remaining. After a 3-and-out, Evan Sanders rumbled 74 untouched yards up the middle with 4:26 on the clock. Just like that, a developing blowout was tied.

However, King put the capper on a 191-yard first half when he took a simple toss sweep 65 yards off right tackle 2:35 before intermission. Displaying excellent straight-line speed, King burst into the secondary and then beat the last defender to the right pylon.

The Johnston City defense allowed no more after that. It even nailed King for a 4-yard loss on the game’s final play, after which it celebrated its 24th straight win against BDC foes, dating back to 2019. A 25th consecutive win next week at Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton gives the Indians a second straight outright conference title and likely, a good seed for the Class 2A playoffs.

“We just want to finish strong next week,” Thomas said. “I can’t say enough about this group. It’s been unbelievable.”