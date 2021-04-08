Prep Football | Weakened Indians, Hornets set for big game

One team is playing a converted fullback at tailback and lost its top receiver for the season in the first week. The other team is down to 26 players, thanks to a mix of injuries and players transferring out of state because Illinois didn’t play football in the fall.
Yet even in a weakened state, Du Quoin and Nashville are still playing a game Friday night in Nashville that is vital to the SIRR Mississippi race. An Indians’ win keeps the race alive for four teams going into Week 6, while a Hornets victory puts them in position to lock it up at Anna-Jonesboro on April 23.
And as Nashville coach Steve Kozuszek mentioned last month before the season, with no playoffs for football, a conference title is his team’s goal.
“It’s a huge motivator,” he said. “There are a couple of factors in play for us. We’re trying to stay in the hunt, and beating Du Quoin would be huge for us. Also, the last time we played Du Quoin, we didn’t play a very good game. Most of the kids were on the field that night.”
That was in October 2019, when the Hornets and Indians both entered at 7-0 and ranked in the top 10 in their respective classes in the state poll. Du Quoin took a big early lead and then held off a Nashville rally to earn a 41-35 decision at Van Metre Field.
That was then, this is now.
The Indians (1-2, 1-1) are coming off a stunning 6-0 loss at home last week to an Anna-Jonesboro team that was outscored 84-8 in its first two games. The Hornets (2-1, 2-0) fell from the unbeaten’s ranks with a 41-26 defeat at Breese Mater Dei, which used three third quarter touchdowns to take command of what was a tie game at halftime.
To pull off its own upset, Du Quoin may have to take a page from the A-J playbook.
“We have to be able to run the football and throw effectively when we need to,” said Indians coach Derek Beard. “We’ve got to be able to do the same thing that Anna did to us. They were able to keep the ball away from us.”
Whether Du Quoin can execute that game plan may depend on senior Konnor Harris. A fullback on the 2019 team who was known for being a good blocker and a tough runner with a nose for the end zone, Harris is now a tailback, but not by design.
Starter Lane Bowman (groin) went down in a season-opening 64-20 loss to 2019 Class 3A champ Williamsville. The Indians also lost their next two tailbacks, including last week’s starter, Jonathan Hamilton (broken hand).
So it’s Harris by default, and Beard is counting on him to shoulder the load.
“He just loves to play the game, and he’s a kid who will do anything it takes to win a game,” Beard said.
Du Quoin is also playing without its top receiver, senior Wade Roberson, who suffered a season-ending broken collarbone against Williamsville.
Meanwhile, Nashville has to figure some things out defensively. It’s played good teams in its last two games, but Kozuszek isn’t pleased with permitting 27 points at Carterville and then 41 in last week’s defeat.
“We couldn’t slow down their outside running game and that’s been a focus this week in practice,” Kozuszek said. “We’re trying to do a better job of setting the edge and not letting teams get outside, because Carterville had success with that, too.”