Prep Football | Weakened Indians, Hornets set for big game

The Indians (1-2, 1-1) are coming off a stunning 6-0 loss at home last week to an Anna-Jonesboro team that was outscored 84-8 in its first two games. The Hornets (2-1, 2-0) fell from the unbeaten’s ranks with a 41-26 defeat at Breese Mater Dei, which used three third quarter touchdowns to take command of what was a tie game at halftime.

To pull off its own upset, Du Quoin may have to take a page from the A-J playbook.

“We have to be able to run the football and throw effectively when we need to,” said Indians coach Derek Beard. “We’ve got to be able to do the same thing that Anna did to us. They were able to keep the ball away from us.”

Whether Du Quoin can execute that game plan may depend on senior Konnor Harris. A fullback on the 2019 team who was known for being a good blocker and a tough runner with a nose for the end zone, Harris is now a tailback, but not by design.

Starter Lane Bowman (groin) went down in a season-opening 64-20 loss to 2019 Class 3A champ Williamsville. The Indians also lost their next two tailbacks, including last week’s starter, Jonathan Hamilton (broken hand).

So it’s Harris by default, and Beard is counting on him to shoulder the load.