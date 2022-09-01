Prep Football | Week 2 Capsules

Week 2 Matchups

Black Diamond Conference

Fairfield at Sesser-Valier/Waltonville

This match will certainly be one of the best that Week 2 has to offer. Both teams won handily in the season opener last week. Fairfield bucked its way past Eldorado, 34-14, while the Red Devils dismantled Vienna-Goreville, 55-12.

Sesser-Valier was paced last week by quarterback Carson Hoffard and running backs Dezmond Malone, Gabe Gunter and Colt Packer.

Hoffard completed 4-of-6 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. Malone led the way on the ground with 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Gunter followed with 84 yards and a team-high three TDS and Packer added 77 yards and two scores. Not to be overlooked is the fact that last year's All-South rusher for the Red Devils - Brock Chelf - returns to action for the game this week with the Mules. Wyatt Loucks caught three passes for 33 yards to lead all SVW receivers last week.

"When you take on a program as successful as Fairfield has been the last seven or eight years, you have to get over the aura that they bring," said Red Devils co-head coach John Shadowens. "We're playing against their players this year, not the ones that dominated in the past. Fairfield is still very good, and it will take our best effort and execution to win. But we have to play against the actual players and not the jerseys that say 'Fairfield.' They have added the dimension of a solid passing game this year, and they are big and strong up front as usual. We will have our hands full."

Eric Rodgers leads the Mules' offense from his quarterback position. He accounted for 231 yards passing against Eldorado with five touchdowns. Top running back Jay Snyder left the game early with a knee injury.

"We have to be able to throw the ball to offset their size," Shadowens said of Fairfield's line. "They will win the time of possession battle. Our speed advantage has to get us some big plays."

Flora at Edwards County

The Flora Wolves hit the road this week to Edwards County to take on the Lions.

Last week, Flora rolled to a 47-14 win over Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton, while the Lions were blistered by Johnston City, 43-0.

At least on paper, Flora would appear to be the team to beat in this Black Diamond Conference match.

Hamilton County at Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton

This contest pits a pair of BDC teams that struggled to find the end zone in Week 1.

The Foxes of Hamilton County managed to reach paydirt on one occasion, and one occasion only in falling to a strong Carmi-White County ballclub, 46-6.

The Bearcats had some issues of their own to contend with when squaring off with Flora. CZR did manage to score two touchdowns against the Wolves, but it wasn't nearly enough as Flora cruised to a 47-14 victory.

This week, it would appear that both Hamilton County and CZR and pretty evenly matched. That should make for a good ballgame.

Trey Cole leads the BDC in passing yards with 193 through Week 1. He added two touchdowns in the loss. Brett Janello and Brian Rowland also enjoyed big nights catching the ball for the Bearcats. Janello caught two passes for 74 yards and Rowland had two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Johnston City at Eldorado

The Indians are off and rolling in 2022 after putting the hurt to Edwards County last week, 43-0.

JC sophomore Nolan Causey and freshman Jace Weaver each carried the ball five times against the Lions last week, totaling 168 yards between them with Causey adding a touchdown. Another offensive threat is senior Isiah Watson.

The Eagles are led by Parker Price at running back. He had a 5-yard TD run against Fairfield last week. Jake Phelps is another threat in the team's offensive backfield. Eldorado outrushed the Mules last week, totaling 163 yards on the ground. Fairfield won the game through the air. Always a competitive when these two teams get together, expect nothing less this Friday.

Vienna-Goreville at Carmi-White County

The Bulldogs of Carmi-White County will entertain Vienna-Goreville this week. The Bulldogs won their season opener rather handily, dispatching Hamilton County, 46-6.

The Eagles, meanwhile, had their hands full in trying to slow down the powerful offensive attack of the Sesser-Valier Red Devils, falling 55-12. It may be more of the same for Vienna-Goreville this week as Carmi-White County is expected to contend for the Black Diamond Conference crown. Vienna-Goreville is led by quarterback Charlie Woodrum and receiver Ian Sopczak.

Nonconference

Anna-Jonesboro at Murphysboro-Elverado

It will likely be an uphill battle Friday for the Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats as they hit the road to Murphysboro after losing at home last week to West Frankfort (22-13).

The Red Devils might very well end up being the best team in the region this year. They blitzed their way past a pretty decent Carbondale Terriers team, 41-20. Devon Clemons pretty much had his way with the Terriers defense, racking up 176 yards rushing and scoring three of his team's touchdowns. Fellow senior Ethan Finke was nearly as effective, collecting 150 yards rushing on the night.

A one-score game at the half (21-13 in favor of Murphysboro-Elverado), the Red Devils kicked it in gear in the second half and tacked on 20 unanswered points to put the victory on ice. Kevin Hale and Zack Naas each had second-half scores for a total of six team rushing TDS on the night.

Short on players and lacking varsity experience, the Wildcats will try to improve their overall performance in Week 2.

Centralia at Olney

The Orphans won a hard-fought contest with nearby Salem last week, 21-14. They jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter and maintained that two-touchdown advantage at the half at 21-7. The Wildcats closed to within a single score at 21-14, but the Orphans proceeded to score the game's final two touchdowns for a 35-14 win. Centralia rushed for 258 yards as a team as led by senior Marzeal Marshall, who finished with 113 yards on the ground. Quarterback Carson Green, another senior, passed for 187 yards on the night with two touchdowns. He also rushed for 62 yards and another score. Daryle Jones, Jacob Brooks, and Amir Johnson also reached the end zone.

Freeburg at Nashville

The Hornets blew past Carlyle in nonconference action last week, 54-6.

This week, the Hornets can expect a much tighter match with the Midgets of Freeburg after they slugged their way past Sparta, 46-12, in Week 1. Senior Caleb Loftus rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Freeburg offense.

The fact that Nashville is playing on the home turf should certainly help.

Granite City at Carbondale

The Carbondale Terriers will be looking to get in the win column for the first time this season after falling at the hands of Murphysboro last week.

The Warriors, who will make the trek south to Jackson County, were shellacked by Jerseyville, 35-0, in their season opener.

The Terriers ' offense was paced by quarterback Brock Bowlby, who completed 10-of-16 passes for 152 yards against the Red Devils, one a 39-yard TD strike to Brennan Gleason. Gleason had two catches in all for 45 yards.

Martez Graham was the team's top rushing threat, totaling 53 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown from 19 yards out. Austin Dedecker had one catch for 39 yards and an additional 25 yards rushing on eight carries.

Senior placekicker Ian Davis was solid, as well, drilling field goals from 37 and 43 yards out.

Marion at Jerseyville

The Marion Wildcats won their season opener over visiting Herrin, 21-0.

A defensive struggle for much of the match, the Wildcats didn't pull away until midway through the fourth period. Senior quarterback Evan Noelle was an ordinary (for him) 12-of-25 passing for 95 yards. He also rushed for 76 yards. Back-up quarterback Brody Larson, another senior, completed a 57-yard pass to Tommy Wiseman, who led all receivers with three catches for 79 yards.

Patrick Walker led Marion's ground attack with 100 yards on 15 carries, including a long run of 27 yards. He finished with two touchdowns.

Defensively, Marion was anchored by its front line - Talon Hance, Maurice Marvin and Michael Gunn - keeping the Tigers off the scoreboard and without a first down in the second half.

Jerseyville romped past Granite City, 35-0, in its season opener, which could indicate a stern test for the favored Wildcats.

Mascoutah at Mount Vernon

The Rams may still be pinching themselves to see if it's real that they demolished the Taylorville Tornadoes last week, 40-0, marking the return of former head coach Dan Mings.

It was the first opening-season victory for Mount Vernon since 2006 and first win period in three seasons.

Mount Vernon ran the ball for a stunning 501 yards on 32 carries against Taylorville. Three running backs eclipsed the century mark as led by Navontae Nesbitt's 159 yards. Anthony Lash, Jr. tacked on 153 yards and Ethan Rivera added 107 yards.

This week, the Rams will face a much tougher opponent in Mascoutah, a 49-26 winner over visiting Columbia last week.

West Frankfort at Pinckneyviille

The West Frankfort Redbirds exorcised some demons last week when they came from behind to defeat the Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats on the road, 22-13, in the season opener for both squads.

Travion Johnson's three touchdowns sparked the Redbirds offense. Quarterback Gavin Mann passed for 53 yards. Top receiver was Hunter Ragan with 34 receiving yards.

The Panthers, who were romped by Red Bud, 52-0, last week, were led offensively by senior running back Chase Schneider's 83 yards on 22 carries.

Carterville at Herrin

The Carterville Lions are hoping to move to 2-0 on the young season after a methodical 28-0 shutout of the Benton Rangers last week. On the flip side, the Tigers were held scoreless by a strong Marion ballclub, 21-0, in Week 1.

The Lions were led by senior ballcarrier Bryce Smith, who accounted for 171 yards on the ground on 20 carries. Senior quarterback Andrew Hellriegel completed 13-of-19 passes for 77 yards with one touchdown. His go-to receiver was fellow senior, Blake Burkey.

Defensively, the Lions are stout and experienced up front, much like Marion, which will make the going difficult for the Tigers.

Against the Wildcats, there weren't any eye-popping offensive stats. Jakai Vaughn led the way with 26 yards rushing. Chris Nelson followed with 24 and Lucas Sissom 13. First-year quarterback Reese Billingsley completed 8-of-17 passes for 72 yards. His primary target was junior Jonathan Harrison, who snagged three passes for 45 yards, including one for 31 yards.

Defensively, Herrin was not spectacular, but solid for sure in keeping a high-powered Marion offense in check most of the night. It would not be surprising to see a low-scoring defensive battle in this one.

— John D. Homan