Prep Football | Week 3: Previewing some of this weeks best matchups in Southern Illinois

Week 3 Matchups

Black Diamond Conference

Johnston City at Fairfield

Up to this point in the young season, the Indians have been keeping pace with Sesser-Valier/Waltonville, Carmi-White County and Flora. All are 2-0 and tied for first place within the Black Diamond Conference.

Johnston City, led by veteran head coach Todd Thomas, will attempt to beat Fairfield for a second straight season. No small feat.

The Mules, stung by last week's loss on the road at Sesser-Valier/Waltonville, are hoping to bounce back from that loss and put themselves back in contention for a league title. A loss here and they can pretty much wave bye-bye to that goal.

Senior running back Isiah Watson leads the Indians in rushing at 84 yards per game. He also has three touchdowns to his credit through the first two games.

For Fairfield, senior quarterback Eric Rodgers has tossed three touchdown passes to pace the offense through the first two contests. Latrael Snyder leads the team in rushing at 61 yards per game.

Expect a wild one at the Train Yard Friday night.

Carmi-White County at Sesser-Valier/Waltonville

The Red Devils, 2-0, showed Southern Illinois football fans that they are a force to be reckoned with this season after handing the Fairfield Mules only their second league loss in the last several years, 15-12.

But they can't rest on their laurels as the Bulldogs of Carmi-White County are no slouch.

They are also 2-0, but have played a much weaker schedule up this point. The Bulldogs own wins over Hamilton County and Vienna-Goreville.

The winner of this game may be in the driver's seat for a Black Diamond Conference championship.

Edwards County at Hamilton County

The 1-1 Foxes will play host to a Lions team that is winless through the first two weeks. Flora romped past Edwards County, 42-3, this past week, while Hamilton County evened its record when it shut out Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton, 40-0. The Foxes had opened the season with a 46-6 loss at the hands of Carmi-White County.

Eldorado at Flora

The Eagles want to get a win in the worst way this week after dropping their first two contests, In Week 1, Eldorado was defeated by perennial power, Fairfield, 34-14. Last week, Johnston City rolled to a 42-16 victory. Flora, on the other hand, is 2-0 after posting wins over Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton, 47-14, and Edwards County, 42-3.

River-to-River Conference

Anna-Jonesboro at Massac County

The Patriots earned their first win on the field - second of the season - last Friday when they outscored Ballard County, Kentucky, 59-38, in nonconference play.

Massac put 22 points on the scoreboard in both the first and second quarters en route to the victory.

The Wildcats of Anna-Jonesboro are seeking their first win of the season under head coach Brett Detering after dropping decisions to West Frankfort and Murphysboro. This week should make for a good match.

Benton at Pinckneyville

The Rangers, now 1-1, will try to build on last week's 54-6 thrashing of Chester. It's as though Benton took out all its frustration of the season-opening shutout loss to Carterville on the Yellow Jackets.

The Panthers, meanwhile, fresh off a surprise 29-22 win over West Frankfort, will try to keep that momentum rolling at home against favored Benton.

Du Quoin at Herrin

The Indians, 1-1 overall, travel to Williamson County to take on 0-2 Herrin at the Graveyard.

Du Quoin won its season opener against Chester in impressive fashion, 26-0, but then lost at home to Harrisburg, 25-14. Both, of course, were nonconference games as this week's match is with the Tigers.

Herrin may be the best winless team in the region, if not in the southern half of the state. The Tigers have faced two multi-talented teams to start the season, losing to Marion, 21-0, and then to Carterville, 15-11.

The Indians need this one to get back on the winning track and above .500. The Tigers need it to jumpstart their season. It should be a fun contest.

Non-Conference

Marion at Highland

The Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start after a 21-0 opening-season win over visiting Herrin and 48-22 road win over Jerseyville last week.

Now, Marion must brace itself for a Highland Bulldogs team that is off to a 1-1 start.

The Bulldogs crushed Washington 54-10 to open the schedule, but then dropped a 31-28 decision over Edwardsville.

Based on scores, Highland is a much more formidable foe than Jerseyville, which should make this Friday's match an interesting one to watch.

Carbondale at Waterloo

The Terriers hope to improve upon their 1-1 start when they take on a different pack of Bulldogs Friday.

After falling in its season opener to Murphysboro, Carbondale bounced back to beat Granite City, 34-32, on a last-second field goal by senior Ian Davis.

This week, Carbondale is facing a Waterloo team that beat perennial power, Breese Mater Dei, 13-2, in the season opener before falling to Columbia, 9-0, last week.

It will be a tough test for the Terriers, especially with the match being on the road.

West Frankfort at Sparta

The 1-1 Redbirds, led by head coach Brian Beery, had their feathers ruffled by the Pinckneyville Panthers last week and will attempt to right the ship this Friday at Sparta.

The 0-2 Bulldogs are coming off a 47-0 loss to Paxton-Buckley-Loda last week after an opening-season 46-12 loss to Freeburg.

Centralia at Mascoutah

The Orphans are 2-0 in the young season, thanks in large part to the athletic skills of running back Amir Johnson, who scored five touchdowns on offense and added a sixth following an interception return.

Mascoutah is also 2-0 following a 43-36 win over Mount Vernon Friday and a opening-season win over Columbia.

Nashville at Trenton

The Hornets fell to 1-1 on the season after losing to Freeburg, 38-20, last week. Nashville had opened the season with a win over Carlyle. This week, the Hornets will try to get back in the win column when they hit the road to Trenton-Wesclin. The Warriors fell to Brentwood, Missouri, 41-20, last week, and Breese Central, 35-19 in Week 1.

Mount Vernon at Troy Triad

The Rams are presently 1-1 under head coach Dan Mings with an opening-season rout of Taylorville and then a hard-fought 43-36 loss at the hands of Mascoutah last week.

The Knights of Troy Triad are also 1-1 on the young season with a 41-22 win over Mattoon in Week 1 followed by a 29-14 loss last week to Collinsville.

This match-up would appear to be pretty even on paper.

Paris at Harrisburg

The Bulldogs, now 1-1 overall, bounced back from a 29-28 overtime loss to Alton East-Wood River in Week 1 to slip past host Du Quoin, 25-14, last week.

This week marks the first home game for the 'Burg.

Paris lost its opener to Casey-Westfield, 19-7, and bounced back to club Lawrenceville, 60-16.

— John D. Homan