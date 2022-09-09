 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Football | Week 3: The Southern Illinoisan's staff power rankings

1. Marion - 2-0, 60 points

2. Murphysboro - 2-0, 51 points

3. Carterville - 2-0, 49 points

4. Nashville - 1-1, 33 points

5. Mount Vernon - 1-1, 29 points

6. Sesser-Valier - 2-0, 21 points

7. Centralia - 2-0, 20 points

8. Carbondale - 1-1, 18 points

9. Cahokia - 1-1, 16 points

10. Johnston City - 1-1, 11 points

