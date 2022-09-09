Prep Football | Week 3: The Southern Illinoisan's staff power rankings
DU QUOIN — A community that bleeds both red and black - a community that loves its football moreso than life itself it seems - paid tribute to…
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Too much Lindsey Scott and too many mistakes.
Late Saturday night, minutes after SIU finished a 64-29 loss in San Antonio against Incarnate Word, Salukis coach Nick Hill said the defeat wa…
The Carterville Lions survived a huge scare Friday, coming from behind to defeat the Herrin Tigers, 15-11, in a penalty-ridden nonconference contest.
After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter Harrisburg scored 18 straight points to beat Du Quoin, 25-14, in a non-conference football game at VanMetre Field.
"When I started out, I didn't think that I would be able to do all that well, but as time passed, I could see that I was having some success and running became more than just interesting. It became fun. And then when I ran well enough at the sectional meet at Benton to qualify for state, it was one of the best times of my life." said Denny.
The picture is starting to come into focus now that two weeks have been completed in the high school football season.
The host Anna-Jonesboro High School girls cross country team captured their own Trail of Tears Invitational on Saturday, edging past Herrin, w…