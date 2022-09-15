Prep Football | Week 4: Previewing Southern Illinois showdowns

Friday, Sept. 16

South Seven Conference

Centralia at Carbondale

The Terriers (1-2) are coming off a 35-14 loss at Waterloo last Friday. This week, Carbondale will play host to the Centralia Orphans (2-1), a 37-28 loser to Mascoutah last week.

This marks an opportunity for Coach Bryan Lee's bunch to get back in the win column and even the overall record to 2-2. It's also the first South Seven Conference match for both squads.

Belleville Althoff at Mount Vernon

The Rams are off to a 2-1 start thanks to a come-from-behind 27-22 win over Troy-Triad this past Friday. Head coach Dan Mings said he's not doing anything special to turn a winless program the last three seasons into a winning one, but did admit that the number of players participating in the program freshman through senior has gone from 26 last year to more than 80 this season.

This week, the Rams will host another 2-1 team in the Althoff Crusaders, a 13-7 road winner over Breese Mater Dei last week. It should make for a great match this Friday.

Black Diamond Conference

Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton at Carmi-White County

The Bearcats (1-2) are fresh off a 54-34 victory over Vienna-Goreville last week and are hoping to pull off a big upset on the road this week at Carmi-White County. The Bulldogs are presently undefeated at 3-0 after racing past Sesser-Valier/Waltonville last Friday, 44-12.

A win puts the Bearcats back to the .500 mark under first-year head coach Grant Gordon. A win for the Bulldogs will keep them in first place for at least one more week.

Edwards County at Sesser-Valier-Waltonville

The Red Devils (2-1) got burned at home by a strong Carmi-White County team to the tune of 44-12 last week. That was the first blemish on the team's record this fall. SVW will attempt to turn things around this week at home against a struggling Edwards County ballclub (0-3).

The Lions fell at Hamilton County, 32-3, last week. A win for the Red Devils helps to re-establish momentum as we move into the midpoint of the regular season.

Johnston City at Hamilton County

The Indians (3-0) stunned the region this past week with a 36-6 thrashing of the Fairfield Mules on the road. Running back Isiah Watson ran all over the home-towners and hopes to do the same against the Foxes (2-1).

Hamilton County had no trouble beating Edwards County last week, 32-3.

Vienna-Goreville at Eldorado

The feathers will be flying Friday in this battle to see which Eagles team rules supreme in 2022. Eldorado is 0-3 and coming off a tough 20-16 loss at undefeated Flora.

Vienna-Goreville is also 0-3 and is coming off a 54-34 loss at the hands of Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton. Something has to give in this one. Someone is going to walk away with a win and someone is going to remain winless on the season.

Flora at Fairfield

For the first time in quite a while, it is the Flora Wolves (3-0) with a better record going into Week 4 than the Fairfield Mules (1-2).

Flora posted a 20-16 BDC win over Eldorado last week. This week, they travel to the Trainyard to take on an angry Mules team that has dropped two consecutive games within the league for the first time in a decade. Last week, Johnston City popped Fairfield, 36-6.

River-to-River Conference

Carterville at Du Quoin

This could be one of the top matches of the evening as the high-powered Lions (3-0) come calling in Perry County.

Du Quoin (1-2) has dropped a couple of tough ones the last two weeks, first at home to Du Quoin and then on the road last Friday at Herrin, 20-14.

Although the Indians are the underdog in this one, they are formidable enough to pull off a win, especially in front of the home crowd at Van Metre Field.

Carterville, a 49-28 winner at home over Murphysboro-Elverado last week, is looking to stay unbeaten after elevating to the No. 1 spot in The Southern's local poll.

Herrin at Benton

The Tigers (1-2) travel to Franklin County to take on the Rangers (2-1) in what should be a pretty evenly-matched pairing.

Herrin is coming off a 20-14 home win over Du Quoin, which included the team's first two offensive touchdowns of the season, while Benton throttled Pinckneyville last week, 42-0. This marks the first Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference game for both squads.

Nashville at Anna-Jonesboro

The Wildcats (1-2) play host to the Hornets (2-1) in this one. Anna-Jonesboro pulled a mild surprise last week with a convincing 41-20 win over previously unbeaten Massac County.

Meanwhile, Nashville roughed up Wesclin, 33-0, last Friday. This week represents the first league game for both squads.

Murphysboro-Elverado at Massac County

The Red Devils (2-1) are licking their wounds after the 49-28 spanking they got from the Carterville Lions last week. They will look to rebound from that loss this Friday when they travel to Massac County to take on the Patriots (2-1).

Massac was defeated by Anna-Jonesboro last week, 41-20. The Patriots are also itching to get back into the win column and in the running for a postseason berth.

This match-up is the first conference contest for both schools.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Harrisburg at West Frankfort (River-to-River Conference game)

This rare Saturday tilt pits a pair of 2-1 teams in the Bulldogs and Redbirds.

Coach Matt Griffith's Bulldogs took care of business last week at home, crushing Paris, 35-7, in a nonconference battle. Coach Brian Beery's Redbirds had no problem in earning a 41-14 win on the road at Sparta last week.

Something has to give in this contest between two Ohio Division teams within the River-to-River Conference. Both teams like to run the football. The contest is set for 2 p.m. at Johnson Field.

Non-Conference

Pinckneyville at Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine

The Perry County version of the Panthers (1-2) got blitzed by Benton last week, 42-0.

Oblong (0-3), also from the Panthers family, lost 40-22 last week at home to Carlyle.

First-year Pinckneyville head coach Ryan Lott has already surpassed last year's win total and would like to get back to the .500 mark on the season with a win on the road this weekend. This match is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.