 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep Football | Week 4: The Southern Illinoisan's staff power rankings

  • 0

1. Carterville - 3-0, 58 points

2. Marion - 2-1, 50 points

3. Murphysboro - 2-1, 40 points

4. Centralia - 2-1, 30 points

5. Nashville - 2-1, 27 points

6. Mount Vernon - 2-1, 26 points

7. Johnston City - 3-0, 25 points

8. Carmi-White County - 3-0, 25 points

9. Harrisburg - 2-1, 18 points

10. Benton - 2-1, 9 points

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News