Prep Football | Week 6: Previewing some of this week's best matchups in Southern Illinois

Week 6 Matchups

River-to-River Conference

Benton at Harrisburg

This is without a doubt the second-best game of the week behind only Nashville at Carterville. Both Benton and Harrisburg are 4-1 teams overall. Both are 2-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and both have won four straight contests after losing their season openers.

Sounds like a pretty good match, doesn't it? Will Harrisburg's home-field advantage be the difference for the Bulldogs? Or, will three previous road trips give Benton the mental toughness it needs to deal with a home crowd?

The Rangers are coming off a 45-20 home win over West Frankfort, while the Bulldogs are coming off a 42-0 pasting of visiting Massac County.

Rangers' senior running back Wyatt Upton will be shooting for his third-straight 200-yard rushing game. The Bulldogs will counter with a pretty fair senior back of their own in Ross Rider.

Lukas Wilson has become the primary target for Benton quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas. Tevin Godsey is the deep threat for Harrisburg QB Jack Ford.

This shapes up to be a good one in the Ohio and the winner will take a big step forward toward a showdown for the conference championship with Murphysboro.

Massac County at Herrin

The 2-3 Patriots visit Herrin on the Tigers' Homecoming night Friday.

Herrin (1-4) is reeling from two consecutive beatdowns by Benton and Murphysboro.

With its chances of winning a league title out the window, the Tigers are mostly playing for pride at this point, but still cling to the hope of running the table to finish with a winning record now that the hardest part of the schedule has passed.

Massac County has lost three straight games and may be the perfect tonic for a Herrin resurgence.

Murphysboro at West Frankfort

On paper, this game is a mismatch with the 4-1 Red Devils taking on the 2-3 Redbirds. But as we all know, games aren't won on paper. The Redbirds are a formidable opponent. Just ask the Harrisburg Bulldogs.

Last week, Murphy blitzed visiting Herrin last week to the tune of 36-6, while the Redbirds fell at Benton, 45-20.

The only blemish on the Red Devils' season was a 49-28 pounding in Carterville. That memory is no longer front and center in the minds of the Murphy players following wins the last two weeks.

Murphy will look to extend that streak of success on the road behind the running of Devon Clemons and Ethan Finke and the passing of quarterback Drew Caldwell, whose top targets are Ethan Sunny and Grayson Guthman.

The Redbirds will counter with sophomore running back Travion Johnson and junior Brady Melvin, as well as the passing and running of senior Gavin Mann. One of his top targets is junior Keagan Bowers.

Pinckneyville at Anna-Jonesboro

Turning to the Mississippi side of the River-to-River Conference, the Pinckneyville Panthers (2-3 overall, 0-1 in the league) hit the road to tangle with the 1-4 Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats, who are 0-2 in the league.

Last week, the Panthers felt the piercing arrows from an angry Du Quoin team, 50-14.

A-J was roughed up by the area's best team, Carterville, by the score of 42-7.

In another good news/bad news scenario, someone's going to get a win here and build some team morale and momentum. Someone is going to taste defeat yet again and have to work that much harder to avoid the league cellar.

Consider this match to be an even one with A-J perhaps rating the edge at home.

Breese Mater Dei at Du Quoin

Two of the most storied football programs in the southern half of the state will again do battle Friday in Perry County.

Du Quoin (2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference) is looking to build on its 50-14 trouncing of county rival, Pinckneyville.

The Knights (2-3 overall) are coming off a 35-14 road loss at Quincy Notre Dame. Other losses have come against Waterloo and Belleville Althoff. Wins have come against Breese Central and Alton Marquette.

Du Quoin's wins have come against Chester and now the Panthers. There were losses to Harrisburg, Herrin and Carterville.

Although not a league game for the Indians, a win here could ignite a fire within this squad that would result in yet another push to the state playoffs.

South Seven Conference

Mount Vernon at Carbondale

The Rams (4-1) are no longer a secret. Their surprising 32-20 win over host Marion last week sent shockwaves throughout the region.

Who are these guys from Jefferson County and what have they done with those winless wonders of years past?

This week, they travel to Carbondale to take on a sputtering Terriers ballclub (1-4). Carbondale dropped a 46-6 decision on the road at Cahokia last week and is glad to return to the friendly confines. But can the Terriers slow down this Rams train?

Any chance for a victory will start and stop with the Terriers' defense. To date, the "D" has allowed 181 points or 36 points per game. Meanwhile, the "O" is averaging 19 points per game, which should have been good enough to earn more than one win.

Centralia at Cahokia

The Comanches (2-3) bounced back from a loss at Marion two weeks ago to post a 46-6 win over Carbondale last week. This week, they will entertain a surging Centralia Orphans ballclub (4-1), which knocked off Belleville Althoff, 16-7, last week.

The Orphans, who also own wins over Salem, Olney and Carbondale, are 2-0 in the league, while Cahokia is 1-1. This is a must-win situation for the Comanches, who still have Mount Vernon left on the schedule.

Marion at Belleville Althoff

After losing at home to Mount Vernon last week (32-20), the Wildcats (3-2 overall, 1-1 in the league) must win out and hope that someone trips up Mount Vernon at least once in order to claim a share of the South Seven Conference championship.

The task will not be an easy one as Marion travels to Belleville to tangle with the Althoff Crusaders. Althoff (2-3 overall and 0-2 in the league) is coming off a hard-fought 16-7 loss to Centralia. That said, the Crusaders are always a tough opponent, especially at home.

In their two losses, the Wildcats' defense has allowed 87 points. Some improvement will have to be made there in order for Marion to get back in the thick of the conference race and return to their customary spot in the state playoffs.

Black Diamond Conference

Carmi-White County at Edwards County

This game is likely to be over by the end of the first period. The 5-0 Bulldogs of Carmi-White County are perhaps the best team in the league, while the 0-5 Lions appear to be the worst team.

Carmi posted a convincing 38-12 win over once-dominant Fairfield last week. Edwards County fell victim to previously winless Vienna-Goreville.

Fairfield at Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton

The Mules (2-3) are not the team they have been for the last decade by any stretch of the imagination. They have more BDC losses this season than the last six seasons combined. How's that for a stat?

Despite its struggles, Fairfield will not likely have any problem handling the 1-4 Bearcats. Last week, CZR was roughed up by Sesser-Valier/Waltonville, 50-6, while the Mules lost to league-leading Carmi, 38-12.

Hamilton County at Flora

This could very well be a winnable game for the 2-3 Foxes of Hamilton County. They are coming off a 22-13 loss to Eldorado, but were competitive with the Eagles, and for a brief period, with undefeated Johnston City before falling 28-0.

Flora (3-2) was ravaged by Johnston City last week, 43-15, so the Wolves are thankful to be back at home this week. The edge would have to go to Flora, not just because the Wolves are at home, but also because they beat that same Eldorado team, which turned around and beat Hamilton County last week.

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville at Eldorado

The Red Devils (4-1) are fresh off a 50-6 victory over CZR and will be looking to add another league win this Friday at the expense of the host Eldorado Eagles.

Eldorado has now won two in a row with favorable decisions against Vienna-Goreville and now Hamilton County. Taking on SVW is a much bigger chore this week, however. It will take a supreme effort to pull off a win here.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, can't look past the Eagles as they brace for a showdown with league-leading Johnston City at home next Friday.

Vienna-Goreville at Johnston City

The Indians (5-0) should have no trouble staying unbeaten when entertaining the Eagles (1-4) Friday.

JC crushed Flora 43-15 last week and remain on path to win a league title en route to the playoffs. Two tough opponents lurk ahead, however, in the form of Sesser-Valier/Waltonville (Oct. 7) on the road and Carmi-White County (Oct. 14) at home.

The Eagles got their first win of the season last week against Edwards County by the score of 20-7, but will have to play a whale of a game and catch some breaks in order to have a shot at beating the Tribe.

Other Games

Carlyle at Chester

The Yellow Jackets of Chester (2-3) will play host to another 2-3 ballclub this Friday - the Carlyle Indians.

This is a Cahokia Conference (Illinois Division) contest. Last week, Chester, who is 2-0 in league play, blanked Trenton-Wesclin 32-0, and would rate the edge on the home field.

Carlyle is coming off a 34-28 loss to Dupo and remains winless in league play to date.

Trenton-Wesclin at Sparta

The Sparta Bulldogs (0-5) are looking to secure their first win of the season and should have a legitimate shot at doing so against another winless team in Trenton-Wesclin.

Sparta lost to Red Bud, 45-0, last week, while the Warriors fell to Chester, 32-0. It's anyone's pick in this one, so give the host Bulldogs a slight edge.