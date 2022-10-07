Prep Football | Week 7: Previewing some of this week's best matchups in Southern Illinois (copy)

Week 7 Matchups

Friday

Black Diamond Conference

Edwards County at Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton

On paper, this should be a pretty even match. The Bearcats are 1-5 to date, while the Lions are winless at 0-6.

Last week, CZR fell at home to Fairfield, 46-6. And the boys from Albion were battered 43-14 by Carmi-White County. Moreover, the Lions have been outscored 230-27 through the first six weeks. That's an average of almost 40 points allowed per game. Perhaps CZR, which is averaging 16 points per game, can take advantage.

Hamilton County at Fairfield

Those sly Foxes pulled off a mild surprise when they slipped past Flora last week, 15-13. With the win, Hamco improves to 3-3 on the season. This week, they hunt for bigger game when they travel to Wayne County to take on the 3-3 Fairfield Mules.

Last week, the Mules disposed of CZR, 46-6. While experiencing their worst season in several years, Fairfield seemingly has enough firepower to be the favorite here, but Hamilton County might just be up to the task of winning this one and getting above the .500 mark.

Eldorado at Carmi-White County

The Eagles are now 2-4 on the season, but have been playing extremely well of late. They gave Sesser-Valier all they wanted and more before falling 27-26 last week.

This week, Eldorado takes its act on the road and will tangle with one of two of the league's undefeated teams in Carmi-White County.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 and are coming off a 43-14 win over a weak Edwards County ballclub. CWC best not look past the Eagles this week to next week's showdown with the JC Indians, or they might find themselves on the short end of the stick.

River-to-River Conference

Anna-Jonesboro at Du Quoin

The Du Quoin Indians only stand 2-4 on the season, but don't mistake that for lack of ability. The Tribe plays a tough schedule with games outside the Mississippi Division against bigger schools like Harrisburg, Herrin, Breese Mater Dei and Murphysboro.

This week, Du Quoin will host an A-J Wildcats squad that is also 2-4. While the Indians are fresh off a 27-19 loss to Mater Dei, the Wildcats are coming off a 28-14 win over Pinckneyville.

Neither team is likely to make the playoffs at this point, but both have traditionally been successful football programs and will undoubtedly bounce back sooner than later.

Nashville at Pinckneyville

Although the Panthers (2-4) are a much improved team under the direction of first-year head coach Ryan Lott, they are not likely a match this week for the more powerful Nashville Hornets ballclub.

Nashville (4-2) must win to maintain its slim hopes of capturing a share of the league crown after Carterville came from behind to beat the Hornets 28-7 last week.

The Panthers dropped a 28-14 decision last week at the hands of Anna-Jonesboro.

Herrin at West Frankfort

Both teams are trying to stay relevant this season and need a win Friday to do so. The Tigers moved to 2-4 this past week with a lopsided 48-0 Homecoming win over Massac County in which senior quarterback Reese Billingsley completed 16-of-16 passes, threw four touchdowns and ran for two more.

The Redbirds fell to 2-4 following a 66-7 beatdown by Murphysboro.

Both Herrin and West Frankfort have to win out to be playoff eligible. After this game Friday, the Tigers play at Harrisburg in Week 8 and at home on Week 9 against Breese Central. The Redbirds play at Massac County next week and close out the regular season at home against Nashville.

Benton at Massac County

The Rangers continue to impress after last week's 24-21 road win at Harrisburg. That put Benton (5-1 overall) in a first-place tie with Murphysboro at 3-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference.

Benton's balanced offense makes it difficult for teams to key on any one individual. If the running game gets shut down, sophomore quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas has plenty of targets to throw to, and if teams try to slow the passing game, seniors Wyatt Upton and Jacob Kinsman run over the top of them.

The Patriots (2-4) haven't beaten any Illinois schools. They have one on-field victory against Ballard Memorial and one forfeit win over Fulton City. Look for the Rangers to put plenty of points on the scoreboard Friday.

South Seven Conference

Cahokia at Mount Vernon

The Rams were dealt a blow this week when it was announced that they must forfeit two games - a nonconference match with Troy Triad and conference match with Belleville Althoff - because of improperly filed paperwork regarding the eligibility of a transfer student.

So, although the Rams are 5-1 on the field of play, their new record is 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the league rather than 3-0.

This week, the Rams will be squaring off against an up-and-down Cahokia Comanches ballclub (2-4) that was good enough to beat Alton and Carbondale, but was shut out at home last week, 14-0, by Centralia.

If there were any chance of the Rams overlooking Cahokia, that is now out the door with the two forfeitures. Look for the Rams to bring a snarl about them this week as they gear up for a conference showdown with Centralia next week.

Marion at Centralia

The Marion Wildcats have their backs against the wall this week as they hit the road to Centralia. Now 3-3 on the season (1-2 in the South Seven), they are out of the conference championship picture and must now focus on a winning season and advancing to the state playoffs.

The Orphans, who are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the league, will be a tough match for the boys from Williamson County. But Marion could certainly use a win here with games remaining at home against Carbondale in Week 8 and on the road at Mattoon in Week 9.

The Orphans want to win to keep pace with Mount Vernon and set up a title match next week in Rams country.

Carbondale at Belleville-Althoff

Another South Seven Conference match up this week places the Carbondale Terriers on the road at Belleville Althoff Catholic.

The 1-5 Terriers played valiantly last week, tying the game late with Mount Vernon only to fall at the end,

Other Games

Sparta at Carlyle

The Bulldogs (0-6) have yet to win a game as they hit the road this week to take on the Carlyle Indians (2-4).

Sparta is coming off a 21-18 loss to Trenton-Wesclin, while Carlyle is coming off a hard-fought 13-12 loss at the hands of Chester. Playing at home, Carlyle would rate the edge this week.

Dupo at Chester

The Yellow Jackets (3-3) are looking to get above the .500 mark when they entertain Dupo this week.

Chester pulled out a one-point win (13-12) over Carlyle last week. Dupo (3-2) was decimated by Red Bud, 40-0. The Yellow Jackets need to win at least two of their last three games to be playoff eligible.

Saturday

Flora at Vienna-Goreville (BDC game)

The Flora Wolves dropped back to .500 at 3-3 following last week's two-point loss to Hamilton County, 15-13.

This week, the Wolves hit the road for Vienna in a Saturday contest against the Eagles. Vienna-Goreville (1-5) dropped a 66-28 decision at the hands of unbeaten Johnston City last week - the second-most points the Eagles have put on the board all fall. Despite their record, the Eagles have scored touchdowns in every game they have played and could very easily grab their second win of the season this week if they play up to their capabilities.

Non-Conference

Carterville at Madison

The Lions, a perfect 6-0 to date, step out of the league this week to take on a Madison squad. The Trojans (3-2 overall) crushed TDW Academy 49-0 last week and also have wins over Dupo (34-20) and Tremont (24-14). Losses have come against Galena (35-6) and Granite City (51-34). The Trojans have scored 147 points in their five games (nearly 30 points per game), while allowing 120 points or 20 per game.

The Lions, meanwhile, after romping past Nashville 28-7 last week, are averaging 36 points per game while surrendering 12 points a game on defense. Carterville should remain unbeaten this week if it plays anywhere close to its ability.