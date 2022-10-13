Prep Football | Week 8: Previewing some of this week's best matchups in Southern Illinois

SOUTH SEVEN CONFERENCE

Cahokia at Belleville Althoff-Catholic

The Comanches and Crusaders are each 2-2 in the conference ... meaning that they, along with Marion and Mount Vernon, are still in the hunt for a share of the league title. Centralia has one league loss, but must travel to Mount Vernon Friday.

Cahokia (3-4 overall) is coming off a stunning 32-26 win over Mount Vernon. Althoff Catholic (4-3 overall) is coming off a 10-7 loss to Carbondale or would be tied for the league lead with Centralia. This should be a fun match-up.

Centralia at Mount Vernon

The Rams (2-2 in the league and 3-4 overall) have had a tough couple of weeks. First, they find out that they have to forfeit two games - one of which was a conference match with Althoff Catholic - because of a paperwork snafu involving a transfer student. And then they get upset at Cahokia, 32-26.

Despite that loss, the Rams can still earn a share of the conference title if they can win at home this week against the Centralia Orphans (3-1 in the league and 5-2 overall).

Carbondale at Marion

The Marion Wildcats (2-2 in the conference and 4-3 overall) are fighting for their playoff lives. They were most everybody's pick to win the league in the preseason, but they must now win their home game with the Terriers Friday and hope that Mount Vernon takes care of business at home against Centralia to force a four-way tie for the lead. And with the tie-breaker for the conference championship less clear than a foggy morning, Coach Kerry Martin's boys need to beat Carbondale and Mattoon next week to ensure a return to the playoffs.

The Terriers (1-3 in the league and 2-5 overall), are playing mostly for pride this week and next as they are not playoff eligible this season. They would also like to knock arch-rival, Marion, out of a chance at winning the conference title and make the Wildcats' run at a playoff spot that much more difficult.

BLACK DIAMOND CONFERENCE

Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton at Eldorado

Despite their record, including last week's 46-8 loss to league-leading Carmi-White County, the Eagles (2-5 in the BDC and overall) should be the clear favorite when the Bearcats come to town Friday.

Eldorado only lost by one point to Sesser-Valier in Week 6 (27-26), while Christopher (also 2-5 on the season) was subdued by the Red Devils, 50-6, in Week 5. On the plus side for the Bearcats, they are coming off a 32-7 win over Edwards County last week.

Fairfield at Edwards County

The Mules (4-3) will likely make quick work of the Lions (0-7) in this one. Last week, Fairfield blew past Hamilton County, 52-0. Edwards County was roughed up by CZR, 32-7.

The Mules need wins this week with EC and next week with Vienna-Goreville to qualify for the state playoffs. They seem to be playing their best football of the season when it matters most.

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville at Flora

The Red Devils (5-2) came within an eyelash of pulling off a big home win over Johnston City last week, falling 33-28. Officials ruled that a JC punt caromed off a Red Devils return man and the Indians recovered deep in SV territory. Tough way to lose a ballgame.

SVW should get the ship righted Friday at Flora (4-3), but certainly can't take the Wolves, losers of three of their last four games, lightly. Last week, Flora bested Vienna-Goreville 45-14.

Vienna-Goreville at Hamilton County

This is a contest that features two somewhat evenly-matched squads. Hamco (3-4) is coming off a 52-0 beatdown from Fairfield, while V-G (1-6) is coming off a 45-14 home loss to Flora.

The Foxes must win Friday and then follow up with a win at Sesser-Valier next week to have a winning season and be playoff eligible.

RIVER-TO-RIVER CONFERENCE

Du Quoin at Nashville (Mississippi Division)

The Hornets (2-1 in the league and 5-2 overall) need a win over the Indians Friday and the Panthers to upset undefeated Carterville (3-0, 7-0) to lay claim to a share of the Mississippi Division title.

More realistically, they are looking to improve their positioning for the playoffs.

Du Quoin (2-1 in the league and 3-4 overall), fresh off a 42-14 win over Anna-Jonesboro, could also get a share of the league title with a win over Nashville and a Carterville loss to Pinckneyville. The only way they can be playoff eligible, however, is to beat both the Hornets this week and Murphysboro next week to get to five wins.

Pinckneyville at Carterville (Mississippi Division)

Kudos to the Panthers for taking the Nashville Hornets down to the wire last week before falling 10-7. An outstanding defensive effort for sure, but it's out of the frying pan and into the fire this week as the boys from Perry County make the trek to Williamson County to take on the unbeaten Carterville Lions (7-0).

Pinckneyville (0-3 in the league and 2-5 overall) have at least taken a step forward from last year's winless season. The Lions are simply looking to play a clean game and avoid injuries before completing the regular season next Friday at Harrisburg.

Madison at Anna-Jonesboro (Nonconference)

Picking a winner for this one is pretty much a toss-up.

A-J (2-5 overall) was roughed up by Du Quoin last week (42-14), but Madison (3-3 overall) had problems of its own, falling at home to Carterville, 45-19.

Look for the Wildcats to perform well before the home crowd and pull off the nonconference victory.

Herrin at Harrisburg (Ohio Division)

The Bulldogs (2-2 in the league and 4-3 overall) can no longer win the league title, so the concentration now is on qualifying for the state playoffs.

Harrisburg, who lost 32-21 last week at Murphysboro, must beat Herrin or Carterville to be playoff eligible. It must beat both to clinch a playoff spot. That will not be easy on either front.

The Tigers (2-2 in the league and 3-4 overall) have a bit of momentum on their side with consecutive wins over Massac County and West Frankfort last week (34-7). They would also like to put Harrisburg on the brink of elimination from the playoffs race with a win in Saline County.

West Frankfort at Massac County (Ohio Division)

The Redbirds (0-4 in the league and 2-5 overall) have hit some rough water of late, dropping consecutive games to Harrisburg, Benton, Murphysboro and Herrin.

This week, Coach Brian Beery's boys will have the opportunity to earn their first league win and regain some positive vibes.

The Patriots (0-4 in the league and 2-5 overall) will have a chance to win their first game against an Illinois team this week when hosting the Redbirds. Both wins to date have come against Kentucky schools - one via forfeit.

OTHER GAMES

Red Bud at Chester

The Yellow Jackets (4-0 in the Illinois Division of the Cahokia Conference and 4-3 overall) are one of the hottest teams in the region.

After dropping their first three games of the season to Du Quoin, Benton and Freeburg, they have rattled off four straight wins over Sparta, Wesclin, Carlyle and Dupo. And it just so happens that all are conference games.

Red Bud will be a formidable opponent, however, having posted a 6-1 record to date, including a 4-0 league mark.