Prep Football | Week 9: Previewing some of this week's best matchups

WEEK 9 MATCHUPS

FRIDAY

BLACK DIAMOND CONFERENCE

Eldorado at Edwards County

The Eldorado Eagles (3-5) should prove to be much too formidable for the Lions of Edwards County to handle Friday evening.

It's been a frustrating season for both ballclubs, especially for the players on the EC squad as it would appear they will go winless in 2022.

Should the Eagles win, improving to 4-5, they rate a shot at qualifying for the state playoffs this season due to a shortage of winning teams statewide.

Flora at Carmi-White County

The Flora Wolves have had a fair season to date, having posted a 4-4 overall record. But this week, they travel to Carmi-White County to take on an angry Bulldogs team that lost its first game of the season last Friday in Johnston City.

Look for CWC to take out their frustrations on Flora to finish 8-1, likely securing a first-round home game in the state playoffs. As for the Wolves, it is possible, even at 4-5, to make it to the playoffs this season due to a lack of winning teams statewide.

Johnston City at Christopher

The JC Indians (8-0) will try to finish off the 2022 regular season undefeated when they travel to Christopher Friday to take on the CZR Bearcats (2-6).

On the plus side for CZR is the fact that the 'Cats can put some points on the scoreboard. They have scored 156 points in eight games - an average of 19.5 points per game. However, the defense has allowed 325 points, or 40.6 per contest.

The 1982 Zeigler-Royalton state championship football team will be honored at the half of this game.

Hamilton County at Sesser-Valier

The Red Devils bounced back from a hard-luck loss at home to Johnston City two weeks ago to knock off Flora, 28-12, last week.

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville is now 6-2 on the season.

The Hamilton County Foxes have improved to 4-4 this season after exploding for a 74-30 win over Vienna-Goreville last week. Hamco is now at least put itself into the state playoffs conversation. An upset win over the Red Devils would seal the deal for the Foxes. A loss puts them on the bubble at 4-5.

RIVER-TO-RIVER CONFERENCE

Anna-Jonesboro at Benton

In the cross-over game between Mississippi and Ohio Division teams, Benton will look to improve to 8-1, while A-J (2-6) is in search of its third win.

The Rangers captured their third-straight outright league title after stunning Murphysboro, 31-19, last week. It was their fourth straight league championship overall, having shared the honor with Murphysboro in 2019.

The Wildcats dropped a close nonconference match to Madison last week, 18-13, but will attempt to make Benton work hard for a win.

Nashville at West Frankfort

The 6-2 Nashville Hornets are coming off a hard-fought 28-21 win over Du Quoin last week. With the playoffs already secured, Nashville is looking to improve its seed and pairing. A win might just give the Hornets a home game in the opening round.

The Redbirds (3-5) beat up Massac County last week, 42-21, and could find itself in the playoff picture if they can manage to upset the Hornets on Johnson Field Friday. They nearly turned the trick against Harrisburg a few weeks ago, so they may have a puncher's chance.

Breese Central at Herrin

Speaking of three-win teams that still have a legitimate shot at the playoffs should they win Friday, meet the Herrin Tigers. They are 3-5 with a Senior Night contest at home against 6-2 Breese Central.

Herrin looked good in wins over Massac County and West Frankfort and played fairly well in losses to Marion and Carterville, as well as a win over Du Quoin, but looked absolutely lost in games with Benton, Murphysboro and Harrisburg. Which Tigers team will show up Friday?

The Cougars dropped a 28-27 heartbreaker to Columbia last week after having won five straight. On paper, Breese Central is the favorite, but far from a cinch.

Massac County at Pinckneyville

The Patriots of Massac County are 2-6 this season and have dropped all six games they have played against Southern Illinois teams by a combined score of 282-69. Ouch.

The Panthers have flirted with success this season. Despite their 2-6 record, they played Anna-Jonesboro close (28-14) and nearly upset Nashville (14-10).

This one is anyone's pick, but PCHS would probably rate the favorite at home.

Du Quoin at Murphysboro

Throw out the records when these two former Southwest Egyptian Conference teams get together. It is usually a knock-down, drag-out battle.

Murphysboro (6-2) would be the favorite on paper, but is coming off a 31-19 conference championship defeat at the hands of Benton last week. The question is ... will the senior-laden Red Devils bounce back and claim a win to go into the playoffs with a bit of momentum, or will they still have that loss weighing heavily on their minds?

The Indians (3-5 overall) still have something to play for beyond pride. An upset win over the Red Devils might just propel Du Quoin into the playoffs at 4-5. The Tribe is coming off a 28-21 loss to Nashville last week, but has the ability to pull off the road win. Should be a fun contest to watch.

SOUTH SEVEN CONFERENCE

Cahokia at O'Fallon

The Comanches of Cahokia kept their state playoff hopes alive last week with a 56-6 dismantling of Althoff Catholic of Belleville.

Now 4-4 overall, they must beat a 7-1 O'Fallon team in order to secure a berth in the playoffs. A loss puts the Comanches on the bubble.

The Panthers are coming off a 52-0 trouncing of Alton. And because they are home, they would rate the edge in this one.

Collinsville at Centralia

The 5-3 Orphans ran into an angry Mount Vernon Rams ballclub last week, falling 35-7. With that loss, Centralia had to settle for a share of the South Seven Conference title rather than the outright title.

On Friday, the Orphans are matched up with a pretty salty Collinsville Kahoks team (7-1) that is fresh off a 15-14 overtime home win over Champaign Centennial.

At least the Orphans are at home for this one.

​Carbondale at Mascoutah

The Terriers (2-6) have not had the most enjoyable of seasons, but if you take them lightly, you could find yourself in the loss column.

Carbondale played both Mount Vernon (42-35) and Centralia (27-21) within a touchdown, so the Terriers are at least capable of pulling an upset.

By comparison, Mascoutah (5-3) defeated Mount Vernon (43-36) and Centralia (37-28).

Marion at Mattoon

The 5-3 Marion Wildcats managed to earn a four-way tie for the South Seven Conference title, but did not gain the honor of automatic state qualifier as the league representative. That honor went to the Mount Vernon Rams, who allowed fewer points defensively.

Marion will now play for a higher seed in the playoffs, which get underway Saturday, Oct. 29. This week's opponent, Mattoon, is 1-7 and was roughed up by Mahomet-Seymour last week, 47-14. Although the game is on the road, the Wildcats would rate the prohibitive favorite in this one.

Mount Vernon at Mount Carmel

Backs to the wall, the Mount Vernon Rams (4-4) manhandled Centralia last week, 35-7, and clinched a spot in the state playoffs as the league representative.

Mount Vernon, Centralia, Marion and Cahokia all finished 3-2 in the league, but the Rams allowed the fewest points defensively to win the tie-breaker.

This week, the Rams travel to undefeated Mount Carmel (8-0) - a perennial powerhouse. The Golden Aces usually compete in Class 3A, but have on occasion competed in Class 4A. Mount Vernon is the bigger school by plenty. It should be a whale of a contest Friday in the pit.

OTHER GAMES

Chester at Pearl City

The Yellow Jackets (5-3) have reeled off five straight wins to earn yet another state playoff appearance this year.

This week's opponent is 2-6 Pearl City Eastland. Although the Jackets are on the road, they would be the heavy favorite in this one.

SATURDAY

Fairfield at Vienna-Goreville (BDC)

The 5-3 Mules have improved from the early part of the season, winning three straight games.

Last week, Fairfield blew past winless Edwards County, 48-0. They would appear to have too much offensive firepower for a Vienna-Goreville Eagles ballclub (1-7) that sustained a 74-30 loss last week to Hamilton County last week.