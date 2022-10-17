Prep Football | Zeigler-Royalton to host reunion for '82 state champs

ZEIGLER — A day marking the 40th anniversary of the first-ever football state championship in Southern Illinois has been scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Zeigler Eagles.

The Zeigler-Royalton Tornadoes captured the hearts of thousands in the region with their postseason run in the fall of 1982. Z-R earned a road win over Oakland, followed up with home wins over Bement and Illiopolis before travelling to Champaign to meet Walnut in the championship game. The Tornadoes prevailed, 7-6, on a winter-like day.

Z-R was a perfect 12-0.

The reunion will get underway at 2 p.m. with a meet-and-greet session. Food will be provided by Blazing Trails BBQ free of charge.

At 5 p.m., Tom Vaughn will introduce John Homan, a writer who covered the Tornadoes for the Christopher Progress. Homan will then introduce all the players and cheerleaders from that magical season. Those players who have passed away will also have their names read.

Vaughn will next introduce sports radio personality Mike Murphy, who broadcast the playoff games that season for WJPF Radio in Herrin. Murphy will offer his recollection of that playoff run.

John DeNosky, who was the head coach of the team, and John Kretz, an assistant coach on the team, will also speak to the gathering.

Two local bands will perform - one from approximately 6-9 p.m. and another after 9 p.m.

According to one of the event organizers Mark Jelley, alumni, fans, and even former opponents are welcome to attend the festivities. There is no charge.

Jelley noted that the '82 team will also be recognized at the half of this Friday's Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton home football game with Johnston City.