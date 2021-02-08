Prep Girls Basketball | Falcons, SEC teams adjust to new realities

To do that, they’ll probably need big years from their backcourt. Junior point guard Laney Morris is back after scoring a team-high 10.8 ppg, and Morgan Bernardini, who in two years will play softball at Mississippi State, also returns at guard.

Century is the defending SEC champion after going 6-0, 19-12 under veteran coach David Dexter. The Centurions return their leading scorer from last year, junior guard Hannah Duke, who stroked 78 3-pointers and averaged 17 ppg.

Their other returning starter is senior Mady Dillow (5 ppg, 8 rebounds). Among the graduation losses was All-SEC performer Sidney Godway, but Dexter is hopeful that a good freshman class can fill in the gaps.

The line between defending a title and not being able to could be a thin one here. Century has just eight players on its roster, so any injury or illness might strike a severe blow.

“We will be a competitive team if we play together and stay healthy,“ Dexter said. “We will need everyone to contribute.”

At Meridian, coach Janiece Blake will have to replace two four-year starters, Isis Mack and Kaycee Nichols, from a team that went 10-13 last year.