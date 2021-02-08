Prep Girls Basketball | Falcons, SEC teams adjust to new realities

Basketballs? Check.
Uniforms? Check.
Masks? Check.
Masks?
Yep, that’s what kind of season this is. As high school basketball teams essay a shortened season in the middle of a pandemic, they face the reality of needing to put things like masks and hand sanitizer on any checklist for a road trip.
“It’s not going to hinder our play,” said Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton girls basketball coach Scott Slone of wearing masks on the floor.
Little things often determine the outcome of a game. In this season, where invisible molecules have the power to threaten schedules for weeks at a time on a moment’s notice, doing little things like masking up and washing hands might help decide if teams can play an entire six-week season or not.
Elverado/Z-R is already experiencing a dose of basketball 2021 style. It will be without sophomore post player Ella Pierce to start the season. She is quarantining, but the hope is she’ll be able to return later in the year.
The Falcons start their second season as a co-op program in 2021. They went 9-19 last year, but posted a 4-2 mark in the South Egyptian Conference. Slone and his team have designs on running down Century and Meridian for a conference title.
To do that, they’ll probably need big years from their backcourt. Junior point guard Laney Morris is back after scoring a team-high 10.8 ppg, and Morgan Bernardini, who in two years will play softball at Mississippi State, also returns at guard.
Century is the defending SEC champion after going 6-0, 19-12 under veteran coach David Dexter. The Centurions return their leading scorer from last year, junior guard Hannah Duke, who stroked 78 3-pointers and averaged 17 ppg.
Their other returning starter is senior Mady Dillow (5 ppg, 8 rebounds). Among the graduation losses was All-SEC performer Sidney Godway, but Dexter is hopeful that a good freshman class can fill in the gaps.
The line between defending a title and not being able to could be a thin one here. Century has just eight players on its roster, so any injury or illness might strike a severe blow.
“We will be a competitive team if we play together and stay healthy,“ Dexter said. “We will need everyone to contribute.”
At Meridian, coach Janiece Blake will have to replace two four-year starters, Isis Mack and Kaycee Nichols, from a team that went 10-13 last year.
The top returnees are a pair of juniors, D’ajah Amerson and Janyia Williams. The Bobcats won’t possess much size, but appear to have the speed to cause some havoc on defense. Blake is hopeful they can use that speed to get to the basket offensively.
“I am looking forward to the potential that this team has,” Blake said. “We have a lot of younger players who are eager to make their mark in competition. We will experience some growing pains. However, the future looks bright. I believe we will be competitive as time progresses.”
None of the SEC’s other programs answered a request for information on their teams.