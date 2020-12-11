Prep Girls Basketball | Goreville's Mike Helton hopeful for season

GOREVILLE — To become a successful head basketball coach is to replicate what Mike Helton has accomplished with the Lady Blackcats.
Wins have been easy to come by with Helton at the helm, 503 to be exact in his 27 years coaching at Goreville High School. During that span, Helton has coached his teams to win 11 regional titles, five sectional titles and 13 conference titles. That includes 12 seasons with 20 or more wins, including a 2012-13 season where the Blackcats finished with a 31-2 record.
But like all good things, they must come to an end. Helton has decided to retire from his classroom position at Goreville since he started teaching history full-time in 1992. It remains to be seen if Helton will continue coaching girls basketball in Goreville after the 2020-21 season — right now he’s just focusing on the moment.
“As far as me personally, that is a far less concern,” Helton said regarding his looming retirement. “High school kids have such a limited chance, whether you’re a senior or junior. I’m much more concerned with their opportunity than mine.”
Helton understands that his future will include basketball one way or the other. One of the coaches biggest passions is to study game film and following different college programs around to try and match their playing styles to his.
Coming into this season, Helton’s focus was to build the offense around his two post players: senior Katie Bernard and junior Jasilyn Westerfield. Despite what other teams might be doing by spreading out the floor on offense, Helton’s philosophy is having two girls down low that can lead opposing teams into foul trouble.
“I am excited to have two legit post players with varsity experience this year,” Helton said. “With foul difficulties you unlikely have a third option with varsity level experience. Spacing the floor has become a popular fit for our teams in most years, but in this case I’m playing around the personnel of my team.”
The Lady Blackcats are seeking their third-consecutive season with at least 22 wins. If Helton’s team receives that opportunity, while keeping in mind that schools will be playing under a shortened season, then it would be the first time Goreville has done so since the 2011-12 season — just one year before Helton’s 31-win team.
Goreville’s team that year was led by first team All-State senior Alison Webb and junior Haley Darnell. Helton’s biggest challenge that season was reigning his team in from scoring 100 points. Oftentimes, the Lady Blackcats would score in the 90’s with 50 points at halftime, while holding leads up to 60 points in a dominating fashion.
Helton remembers that season well after his team fell to Cawden, 70-57, in overtime at the Class 1A Super-Sectional.
“We had such a strong group that season,” Helton said. “That was a culmination of a really good and athletic group of kids that in most years would be All-South players. We set up a play at the end of the Super-Sectional game that we felt gave us a chance to win.
“You have to realize that some of those kids were 16 and 17 years old. It happens with kids in college and the pros too. Those kids were dealing with expectations of going to state and dealing with that pressure is never easy.”
Helton has found different lessons in each year of coaching. He remembered his 2007-08 team that finished 10-16 before transitioning to a 20-8 record the following season. The difference in records say one thing, but Helton believes he coached each team the same.
It was just a matter of inches in some of those losses.
“I can point towards that (2007-08) season and say I’ve really felt like I did as good of a job that year as I did in some of those 20-win seasons,” Helton said. “That was a team that competed really well every night, the competition was just really good.
“It’s situations like that where I realize I did the same job in my losing seasons as I did in my winning seasons.”
Helton remains hopeful that things return to normal by the start of basketball season next year. When asked if he would ever consider coaching at the collegiate level, his response remained the same while admitting he would consider the right opportunity if it came along.
“I’m just focusing on the moment,” Helton said. “The situation we’re in is a challenge when you think about if we play, how are we going to adapt and make changes. That will be one of the biggest challenges for several coaches in a shortened season.”
Helton’s motto is appreciating each year the same way.
