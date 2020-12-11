Prep Girls Basketball | Goreville's Mike Helton hopeful for season

“You have to realize that some of those kids were 16 and 17 years old. It happens with kids in college and the pros too. Those kids were dealing with expectations of going to state and dealing with that pressure is never easy.”

Helton has found different lessons in each year of coaching. He remembered his 2007-08 team that finished 10-16 before transitioning to a 20-8 record the following season. The difference in records say one thing, but Helton believes he coached each team the same.

It was just a matter of inches in some of those losses.

“I can point towards that (2007-08) season and say I’ve really felt like I did as good of a job that year as I did in some of those 20-win seasons,” Helton said. “That was a team that competed really well every night, the competition was just really good.

“It’s situations like that where I realize I did the same job in my losing seasons as I did in my winning seasons.”

Helton remains hopeful that things return to normal by the start of basketball season next year. When asked if he would ever consider coaching at the collegiate level, his response remained the same while admitting he would consider the right opportunity if it came along.