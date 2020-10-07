Prep Girls Golf | Conkle leads Patriots to regional title

CARBONDALE — Prior to her round Wednesday at the Class 1A Carbondale Regional, Massac County’s Lily Conkle picked up a figurative 15th club in her bag.
“My dad told me to have a six-hour walk with Jesus,” she said.
Whether it was trusting her game to a higher authority or simply executing better, Conkle ran off and hid from the field at Hickory Ridge Public Golf Center. Avoiding the big numbers that plagued everyone else at least once, Conkle easily earned medalist honors with a 4-over par 76.
Taking their cue from Conkle, the Patriots experienced little trouble winning their 18th consecutive regional title. With four golfers finishing in the top 10, Massac County recorded a team score of 343, 21 strokes ahead of Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher.
Both teams earned trips to Monday’s sectional at Salem, as did the top six golfers from teams that didn’t qualify. That included a three-way tie for fourth at 97 between Pinckneyville’s Bre Schandl, as well as Benton teammates Olivia Drew and Alyssa Dawson. Per IHSA rules, anyone who ties for the final qualifying spot gets to advance to the next round.
The Patriots wasted little time separating themselves from the field. They had the second place golfer in McKinnley Korte (84) and were the only team to count three scores under 90. It was simply another day where they added to their rich tradition.
Yet in another sense, it wasn’t simply another regional plaque, not in this year where nothing was a given until the IHSA gave the go-ahead for a limited number of fall sports in late July. First-year coach Mallory McVey appreciated her team’s dedication in a most unusual season.
“It means a whole lot, this being my first year,” McVey said. “I’m super-happy for the girls, super-happy for Lily … this has been a crazy year with COVID-19 and I wasn’t sure how much of a season we would get, but today, we came out and won. Now we get to look forward to sectionals.”
While Massac County will have to deal with a number of quality opponents from the metro-east in Salem, it will have a chance if it plays up to its ability. Especially if Conkle can save strokes with her short game the way she did on Wednesday.
Admitting that hitting fairways was a weakness, Conkle compensated with her work around the greens. She made the turn at 1-over 37 and was able to absorb three bogeys on the back nine in an easy victory.
“I didn’t hit many greens today, so I really had to focus in, grind it out and get as many up-and-downs as possible,” Conkle said. “It just happened to work out today.”
It also worked out for Z-R-C, which was in a tight battle for second place with Carbondale until the last few holes. The margin was only five strokes until the Tornadoes pushed the figurative X button. When the last putt dropped, Z-R-C owned a 36-shot margin.
For the Franklin County co-op, it marks the second straight runner-up finish in a regional to the Patriots, ergo its second straight sectional trip.
“It means everything to us,” said Tornadoes coach Joe Hargraves. “These girls have worked hard for everything. It doesn’t have much to do with us as coaches. It has to do with what type of kids they are.”
Carbondale’s Annie Shin (89), Anna-Jonesboro’s Marlee Smith (90) and Zoe Williams (91) of Herrin also earned berths in the sectional.
