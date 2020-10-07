 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Girls Golf | Conkle leads Patriots to regional title
0 comments
Girls Golf | Class 1A Carbondale Regional

Prep Girls Golf | Conkle leads Patriots to regional title

{{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Prior to her round Wednesday at the Class 1A Carbondale Regional, Massac County’s Lily Conkle picked up a figurative 15th club in her bag.

“My dad told me to have a six-hour walk with Jesus,” she said.

Whether it was trusting her game to a higher authority or simply executing better, Conkle ran off and hid from the field at Hickory Ridge Public Golf Center. Avoiding the big numbers that plagued everyone else at least once, Conkle easily earned medalist honors with a 4-over par 76.

Taking their cue from Conkle, the Patriots experienced little trouble winning their 18th consecutive regional title. With four golfers finishing in the top 10, Massac County recorded a team score of 343, 21 strokes ahead of Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher.

Both teams earned trips to Monday’s sectional at Salem, as did the top six golfers from teams that didn’t qualify. That included a three-way tie for fourth at 97 between Pinckneyville’s Bre Schandl, as well as Benton teammates Olivia Drew and Alyssa Dawson. Per IHSA rules, anyone who ties for the final qualifying spot gets to advance to the next round.

The Patriots wasted little time separating themselves from the field. They had the second place golfer in McKinnley Korte (84) and were the only team to count three scores under 90. It was simply another day where they added to their rich tradition.

Yet in another sense, it wasn’t simply another regional plaque, not in this year where nothing was a given until the IHSA gave the go-ahead for a limited number of fall sports in late July. First-year coach Mallory McVey appreciated her team’s dedication in a most unusual season.

“It means a whole lot, this being my first year,” McVey said. “I’m super-happy for the girls, super-happy for Lily … this has been a crazy year with COVID-19 and I wasn’t sure how much of a season we would get, but today, we came out and won. Now we get to look forward to sectionals.”

While Massac County will have to deal with a number of quality opponents from the metro-east in Salem, it will have a chance if it plays up to its ability. Especially if Conkle can save strokes with her short game the way she did on Wednesday.

Admitting that hitting fairways was a weakness, Conkle compensated with her work around the greens. She made the turn at 1-over 37 and was able to absorb three bogeys on the back nine in an easy victory.

“I didn’t hit many greens today, so I really had to focus in, grind it out and get as many up-and-downs as possible,” Conkle said. “It just happened to work out today.”

It also worked out for Z-R-C, which was in a tight battle for second place with Carbondale until the last few holes. The margin was only five strokes until the Tornadoes pushed the figurative X button. When the last putt dropped, Z-R-C owned a 36-shot margin.

For the Franklin County co-op, it marks the second straight runner-up finish in a regional to the Patriots, ergo its second straight sectional trip.

“It means everything to us,” said Tornadoes coach Joe Hargraves. “These girls have worked hard for everything. It doesn’t have much to do with us as coaches. It has to do with what type of kids they are.”

Carbondale’s Annie Shin (89), Anna-Jonesboro’s Marlee Smith (90) and Zoe Williams (91) of Herrin also earned berths in the sectional.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Class 1A Carbondale Regional

Results from Wednesday’s Class 1A Carbondale Regional, played at the par-72, 5,506-yard Hickory Ridge Public Golf Center:

Team Scores

x-Massac County 343, x-Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher 364, Carbondale 400, Benton 415, Anna-Jonesboro 420, West Frankfort 422, Pinckneyville 439, Goreville 465, Carterville 471, Murphysboro 473, Herrin 494, Du Quoin 535.

Qualifying Teams

MASSAC COUNTY (343) – m-Lily Conkle 37-39—76, McKinnley Korte 42-42—84, Elise Coakley 47-43—90, Alexis Frazine 49-44—93.

Z-R-C (364) – Chelsea Young 44-44—88, Savanah Saeger 48-41—89, Allie Anderson 46-46—92, Addisyn Calloni 45-50—95.

Individual Qualifiers

Annie Shin, Carbondale 49-40—89, Marlee Smith, Anna-Jonesboro 47-43—90, Zoe Williams, Herrin 46-45—91, t-Bre Schandl, Pinckneyville 51-46—97, t-Olivia Drew, Benton 50-47—97, t-Alyssa Dawson, Benton 48-49—97.

x-denotes sectional qualifier

m-denotes medalist

t—denotes tie for last regional spot; all three advance to sectionals

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How the NBA Fights Racism with International Players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News