Prep Girls Golf | Conkle leads Patriots to regional title

Yet in another sense, it wasn’t simply another regional plaque, not in this year where nothing was a given until the IHSA gave the go-ahead for a limited number of fall sports in late July. First-year coach Mallory McVey appreciated her team’s dedication in a most unusual season.

“It means a whole lot, this being my first year,” McVey said. “I’m super-happy for the girls, super-happy for Lily … this has been a crazy year with COVID-19 and I wasn’t sure how much of a season we would get, but today, we came out and won. Now we get to look forward to sectionals.”

While Massac County will have to deal with a number of quality opponents from the metro-east in Salem, it will have a chance if it plays up to its ability. Especially if Conkle can save strokes with her short game the way she did on Wednesday.

Admitting that hitting fairways was a weakness, Conkle compensated with her work around the greens. She made the turn at 1-over 37 and was able to absorb three bogeys on the back nine in an easy victory.

“I didn’t hit many greens today, so I really had to focus in, grind it out and get as many up-and-downs as possible,” Conkle said. “It just happened to work out today.”