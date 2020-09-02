Prep Girls Golf | Hamilton County's Kylee Vaughan gives verbal commitment to SIU

The threat of rain kept Hamilton County’s Kylee Vaughan from taking her swings Wednesday in the Lady Cat Invitational at the Links at Kokopelli.
Weather and pandemic are about the only things keeping Vaughan from running roughshod over the girls golf scene in Southern Illinois. The Foxes’ senior has decided to stay close to home for the next act of her career.
Late last week, Vaughan announced a verbal commitment to the SIU program. A defending regional and sectional champion who also finished sixth at the Class 1A Tournament, Vaughan picked the Salukis over Murray State.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity to play college golf close to home,” she said. “I really like the campus and the coach of the team. I wanted to stay pretty close.”
The long-hitting Vaughan, who says she has improved parts of her short game but still needs to find more consistency with her putting, will be a big favorite to win a 1A regional title next month. IHSA golfers won’t be able to play past the regionals this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a sense, Vaughan feels fortunate to be able to have a season of any kind. Coronavirus wiped out spring sports after shutting down the sports world in mid-March, and has shortened the schedule for every sports season this school year.
“When the courses were shut down, I really couldn’t golf at all,” she said. “All I could do was practice putting. I’ve never had a summer like it. I was pretty excited when I found out we were going to have a season. I wanted to have a senior year.”
In Vaughan’s last round, she fired a 2-under par 69 Saturday to easily win medalist honors at the Patriot Invitational at Metropolis Country Club. It could have been a 66 had she been able to hole three makeable birdie putts on the back nine, including a 4-footer on 18.
Vaughan’s father, Barry, who serves as an assistant coach, says the short game is the area where she needs to tighten up.
“That’s what it comes down to,” he said. “Her chipping has gotten a lot better but is still inconsistent. Her length is there, but there are strokes that can be taken off if she can get up and down a little better.
“I’m excited for her. Her dream has been to play Division I golf, and it came down to SIU and Murray State. We feel like SIU is an up-and-coming program, and she has a couple of friends already there.”
The Salukis didn’t get to play in 2020 because of COVID-19, which wiped out all spring sports on the college level, but won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in 2019. They return eight players from that team, including 2019 MVC Newcomer of the Year Ayanna Habeel, as well as local products Amelia Lawson (Massac County) and Megan Breslin (Pinckneyville).
SIU is scheduled to open the 2021 season on Feb. 22 in the Islander Classic, hosted by Texas A&M Corpus Christi. The Salukis are slated to defend their conference title April 18 in St. Charles, Mo.
