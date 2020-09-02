Prep Girls Golf | Hamilton County's Kylee Vaughan gives verbal commitment to SIU

“When the courses were shut down, I really couldn’t golf at all,” she said. “All I could do was practice putting. I’ve never had a summer like it. I was pretty excited when I found out we were going to have a season. I wanted to have a senior year.”

In Vaughan’s last round, she fired a 2-under par 69 Saturday to easily win medalist honors at the Patriot Invitational at Metropolis Country Club. It could have been a 66 had she been able to hole three makeable birdie putts on the back nine, including a 4-footer on 18.

Vaughan’s father, Barry, who serves as an assistant coach, says the short game is the area where she needs to tighten up.

“That’s what it comes down to,” he said. “Her chipping has gotten a lot better but is still inconsistent. Her length is there, but there are strokes that can be taken off if she can get up and down a little better.

“I’m excited for her. Her dream has been to play Division I golf, and it came down to SIU and Murray State. We feel like SIU is an up-and-coming program, and she has a couple of friends already there.”