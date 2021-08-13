Prep Girls Golf Preview | Lady Wildcats poised for a championship run

MARION — JoAnna Galloway can hardly contain her enthusiasm. She knows that this could be the year when the Marion Lady Wildcats return to state prominence.
"I'm ecstatic about this team. If we can get consistent play from a fourth starter, I think we could win the South Seven Conference meet and make a good postseason run," she said. "My biggest concern right now is that our season doesn't get banned for COVID reasons."
Leading the charge for the Wildcats are a pair of standout seniors in Sarah Capel and Baylee Kelley. Capel won medalist honors at the regional tournament on the Kokopelli home course last fall with a sparkling 18-hole round of 74, her best performance to date.
"Sarah has the drive and dedication to improve upon those numbers," Galloway said. "And I think the same could be said for Baylee. They are a pretty good 1-2 punch to have on your team."
Like Capel, Kelley has posted rounds in the 70s and has earned medalist honors at some invitationals.
One other senior on the squad is Avery Cornett. There is also one senior, Emma Pyatt, one sophomore Zoey Danner and one incoming freshman, Grace Roper. And it should be noted that Roper has already fired a one-over par round of 36 to qualify for the varsity team's opening match.
"Grace has been out here 10 hours a day almost every day working on her game," Galloway said. "I am very proud of her work ethic. She has made tremendous strides."
Galloway added that Marion will compete in 17 matches this fall, including the regional. The action gets underway Monday at Belleville Althoff.
MASSAC COUNTY has a rich tradition of success on the links. The Lady Patriots, led by second-year head coach Mallory McVey, is hoping she has enough talent to qualify her team for state this fall. Massac won the team title in 2017 and placed second at state in 2018 before finishing fifth in the sectional in 2019 and third in the sectional last year.
The Patriots also captured state titles in 2006, 2009 and 2012.
The top two returning players this fall are junior Josie Walker and sophomore Elise Coakley. Two seniors who hope to lend a helping hand are Delaney Williams and Izzy Hawes. Sophomore Katie Frazine will figure into the mix, as will sisters, Olivia and Hannah Heine. Olivia is a junior and Hanna is a sophomore.
Three seniors graduated last year's regional championship team in Lily Conkle, McKinnley Korte and Alexis Frazine.
Speaking on behalf of McVey, who was unavailable for comment this week, Massac County Athletics Director Patrick Clark said his coach "feels pretty confident" in her team's fortunes this fall, especially if a couple of the less experienced girls are able to step up their games.
"Coach McVey is looking forward to the season and would like to continue the tradition of Lady Patriots golf," Clark said.
HARRISBURG may be a Darkhorse pick to win the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference meet this fall.
The Lady Bulldogs are paced by senior Madison McClusky and sophomore Frankie Leigh Nichols. McClusky is the granddaughter of co-coaches Steve and Cindy Black. She battled through knee and back injuries to turn in a stellar season last year and is counting on scoring in the low 80s or better this fall.
Two other seniors will get playing time in Gracie Behnke and Jaci Robinson. There are also three freshmen out for the squad, including: Hannah Jones, Laura Behnke and Kailyn Harbison.
"We didn't make it out of regional last year, but I think we have a pretty good chance this fall if we play up to our capabilities," said Steve Black. "I'm pretty confident that our top three will score well. If we can get a consistent fourth score, we should be just fine."
Black said Nichols may push McClusky for the No. 1 spot on the team.
"She's one to watch," Black said. "I wouldn't be surprised if they flip-flop from No. 1 to No. 2 starter all season long."
ZEIGLER-ROYALTON/CHRISTOPHER was the class of the Black Diamond Conference a year ago and went on to place second at the regional meet. The league title was the first in school history.
The Tornadoes, led by veteran head coach Joe Hargraves, welcomes back senior standout Chelsea Young.
"She was a medalist for us nine times in 13 meets last year," Hargraves said.
Young will be backed by fellow senior Allie Anderson; junior McKenzie Jackson; and sophomores Hayley Pasquino, Emma Wampler, Reagan Gilbert and Bella Bate; as well as freshmen Briley Martin, Ashlyn Staton and Kinzi Kirk.
Graduated from the team were standout performers Savannah Sager and Addison Calloni.
"Our goal is to win another conference title and then see what we can do in the postseason," said Hargraves, who also coaches the boys squad and junior high teams with assistance from Bob Townsend and Anthony Pasquino. "Our two seniors are the key. If the play well, I am confident that we can have a good season."
Hargraves said Carmi-White County, Hamilton County, Trico and Eldorado will provide plenty of stiff competition from within the league.
ZRC plays its home matches at the Franklin County Country Club in West Frankfort.
"They've treated us great. We couldn't be happier to play our home matches there," Hargraves said.