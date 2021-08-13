Prep Girls Golf Preview | Lady Wildcats poised for a championship run

MARION — JoAnna Galloway can hardly contain her enthusiasm. She knows that this could be the year when the Marion Lady Wildcats return to state prominence.

"I'm ecstatic about this team. If we can get consistent play from a fourth starter, I think we could win the South Seven Conference meet and make a good postseason run," she said. "My biggest concern right now is that our season doesn't get banned for COVID reasons."

Leading the charge for the Wildcats are a pair of standout seniors in Sarah Capel and Baylee Kelley. Capel won medalist honors at the regional tournament on the Kokopelli home course last fall with a sparkling 18-hole round of 74, her best performance to date.

"Sarah has the drive and dedication to improve upon those numbers," Galloway said. "And I think the same could be said for Baylee. They are a pretty good 1-2 punch to have on your team."

Like Capel, Kelley has posted rounds in the 70s and has earned medalist honors at some invitationals.

One other senior on the squad is Avery Cornett. There is also one senior, Emma Pyatt, one sophomore Zoey Danner and one incoming freshman, Grace Roper. And it should be noted that Roper has already fired a one-over par round of 36 to qualify for the varsity team's opening match.