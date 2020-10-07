Prep Girls Golf | Vaughan, Bunselmeyer earn sectional trips

Hamilton County star Kylie Vaughan wasn’t able to repeat as a regional champion Wednesday, but the SIU verbal commit will get an opportunity to defend her sectional title on Monday.

Vaughan settled for a third place finish at the Class 1A Mount Carmel Regional, shooting a 1-over par 73. Vaughan made the turn at 1-under 35, but bogeys at 10 and 18 doomed her chances at medalist.

Mount Carmel tapped into its home-course advantage for a 14-stroke win over Effingham St. Anthony. The Aces’ Lillian Gottman and Madelyn Young went 1-2 individually with a 69 and 72, respectively.

No other Southern Illinois individual qualified for the Salem Sectional out of Mount Carmel.

At the Waterloo Regional, Trico’s Kylie Bunselmeyer tied for third with a round of 88 to earn a sectional berth. She was the only Southern Illinois golfer to get out of that regional.

Waterloo and Columbia earned the team spots in the sectional with scores of 364 and 374, respectively.

