Prep Golf | A-J wins team title at own golf invite

ANNA — The Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats defended the home turf Saturday, placing first at their own 12-team invitational tournament at the Union County Country Club, posting a sizzling 313, nine strokes ahead of Carterville and Steeleville at 322.

Carterville won a scorecard playoff for second place.

Wildcats head coach Jim Woodward said he was pleasantly pleased to see his team pick up the victory.

"Shooting a 313 is an awfully good score," he said. "I thought we could be a better team this year, even without such a great player as Luke Lasley who was with us last year.

"This team has the talent to do well this season. But as I told the kids after the tournament, if you're satisfied with the way we played today, we're done as a team. We have to keep working to get better because other teams will get better, too."

Woodward added that the Mississippi side of the River-to-River Conference was well represented as A-J and Carterville placed 1 and 2. Nashville was a solid fifth.

"Our conference meet next month at Hickory Ridge in Carbondale is going to be really tough. Just about anybody is capable of winning it."

Top player for A-J Saturday was a freshman, Aiden McFadden, who fired a 74, fourth-best score of the day. Tim Plott followed with a 78. Nick Hannan checked in with a 79. Hayden Ralls tallied an 82. Landon Brown earned an 88 and Taj Hodges contributed a round of 90. Only the top four scores count toward the team score.

Carterville's best player on this day was Jackson Burke, who finished with a 77. Spencer Brown totaled an 80. Carson Hagler carded an 81. Connor Dixon followed with an 84. Maddox Crain was right behind with an 85 and Hunter Ridgeway turned in a 96.

Steeleville was led by Jack Knop's round of 76. Avery Hamilton was next with an 80. Logan Bartins checked in with an 82. Braydyn Wilson carded an 84. Jacoby Gross followed with a 97 and Tyler Ingles added a round of 100.

Medalist honors went to Carbondale senior Ian Davis, who won a one-hole playoff with Nashville junior Parker Renken. Both finished their round of 18 holes with a two-under-par score of 69.

In the playoff on hole No. 1, Davis had a tap-in par after Renken bogeyed.

"Ian had a great drive on the playoff hole. He nearly drove the green," said Terriers head coach Wendell Wheeler. "He then got a pitching wedge up pretty close to the hole, and by the time he was standing over his birdie putt, he knew that all he needed was par to win the hole and the tournament."

"I'm happy with the results," Davis said shortly after his victory, his second of the week. "I've played this course quite a bit over the years. I remember playing for the first time with my dad when I was 9 or 10 years old. I know it pretty well. Winning here means a lot to me. This is where I played my first tournament as a freshman. I got eighth that year. It's a lot cooler to leave here with a trophy than a medal."

Davis teed off on No. 10 to start the tournament and proceeded to par the first eight holes. On No. 18, he landed an eagle on a par-five hole.

"I hit my drive into the right rough, but I knew the general direction to the green, so I hit a low three wood that landed about six or seven feet from the hole. I then putted in for the eagle."

Davis next parred No. 1 and birdied No. 2 to go three under par, but then bogeyed No. 3. He responded with a par on No. 4, but then bogeyed No. 5. He then parred 6, 7, and 8 and finished with a birdie on No. 9 to finish at two under.

"This isn't the postseason by any means, but you can never be unhappy with winning," Davis said.

Terriers teammate, James Williams, was the only other Carbondale player to make the trip. He finished with a 99.

"James played the back nine exceptionally well today and was solid on the front nine, as well," Wheeler said.

Besides Davis and Renken finishing 1 and 2 individually, Brock Naile of Trico was third with a 73.

McFadden of A-J was fourth at 74. Lucas Whittington of West Frankfort also shot a 74, but lost a playoff to finish fifth. Abe Neal of Hamilton County was sixth at 75. Knop of Steeleville was seventh with a 76. Ben Herron of West Frankfort was also at 76, but lost a playoff hole to finish eighth. Burke of Carterville was ninth at 77 and Plott of A-J was 10th with a 78.

"Last year, we only had three players break 80, but today we had 10," Wodward said. "The course looked to be in really good shape. There wasn't much wind and it was a little cooler, so that may have had something to do with it."

Here is a look at the team standings from the tourney:

1 Anna-Jonesboro (313)

2 Carterville (322)

3 Steeleville (322)

4 West Frankfort (326)

5 Trico (329)

6 Nashville (334)

7 Chester (350)

8 Hamilton County (377)

9 Pinckneyville (385)

10 A-J junior varsity (391)

11 Herrin (399)

12 Vienna (452)

13 Johnston City (468)

Note: Goreville and Carbondale did not field full teams, so there was no team score.