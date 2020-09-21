Prep Golf | Benton's impressive run continues with upgrades to facilities

In most matches, high school golfers would consider hitting par-35 as a good day, but Norman said afterwards he has higher expectations. In only his second year of high school, it shouldn’t be premature to predict that Benton can sustain this success once he enters his final two seasons with the Rangers.

Alongside the coaches son, Norman’s team features Andrew Bell, Peyton Sieveking, Keaton House and brothers Luke and Nick Melvin. As long as there are no changes to the Rangers schedule, which Norman has dealt with a lot during the pandemic, Benton will close out their regular season in matches against Mount Vernon, Harrisburg and Centralia this week.

Norman’s teams have tallied an 89-1 record between 2015 and 2019. The 22 wins so far for Benton this season puts his record at 111-1 with room to grow before the IHSA State Series begins on Oct. 6 and 7. Currently, State Series events are to be determined in order to “ensure that the events can be conducted safely and in accordance with the Governor’s Restore Illinois Guidelines,” according to the IHSA website.