Prep Golf | Benton's impressive run continues with upgrades to facilities

The fall sports regular season has quickly diminished since high school competition in golf, tennis and cross country began on Aug. 10.
Boys golf programs such as Benton have made the best of their shortened season with a 21-0 record, keeping them atop the Southern Illinois River-to-River conference during the past seven years. Benton’s formula to success was carried on by Reggie Norman after Scott Simpson stepped down with a 174-37 record over 11 seasons with the program.
Norman’s coaching numbers speak for themselves since taking the reins in 2014. Since finishing his first season at Benton with a 13-3 record, Norman’s teams have suffered just one loss over the past five seasons. A lot of that success Norman says goes towards the hard work his teams have put in during the offseason.
“I have guys this season that are flat out getting after it,” Norman said in a phone interview last Monday. “I’m constantly in the simulator room with them and their scores are starting to show it. Everyone expected us to be down this year and now see what we’re doing.”
One player the coach is accustomed to seeing put in the work on a daily basis is his son Cy Norman. The sophomore is coming off a performance last Wednesday at Jackson County Golf Club where he shot a par-35 to keep Benton’s perfect season alive against SIRR-Ohio rival schools Murphysboro and West Frankfort.
In most matches, high school golfers would consider hitting par-35 as a good day, but Norman said afterwards he has higher expectations. In only his second year of high school, it shouldn’t be premature to predict that Benton can sustain this success once he enters his final two seasons with the Rangers.
Alongside the coaches son, Norman’s team features Andrew Bell, Peyton Sieveking, Keaton House and brothers Luke and Nick Melvin. As long as there are no changes to the Rangers schedule, which Norman has dealt with a lot during the pandemic, Benton will close out their regular season in matches against Mount Vernon, Harrisburg and Centralia this week.
Norman’s teams have tallied an 89-1 record between 2015 and 2019. The 22 wins so far for Benton this season puts his record at 111-1 with room to grow before the IHSA State Series begins on Oct. 6 and 7. Currently, State Series events are to be determined in order to “ensure that the events can be conducted safely and in accordance with the Governor’s Restore Illinois Guidelines,” according to the IHSA website.
Whatever the golf postseason looks like for Norman and his team in 2020, this season will fall in line as another successful year for a program that now has four 19-0 seasons under the 7-year coach. His 2018-19 team that suffered the program’s only loss in recent years came at the hands of Herrin, but the team still managed to place second at State that season in Class 2A.
One upgrade to Eenton’s training facilities that Norman has been telling fellow coaches about is the FlightScope golf simulation system the school implemented on Aug. 10, 2019. The feature is a rare commodity that Norman ventures to guess around 20 schools in the nation have at their disposal.
Norman believes the simulator helps make his athletes smarter golfers, but also according to the coach, just because the kids have such a luxury doesn’t mean it’ll make them better athletes.
“I was able to get in and practice and learn the bells and whistles of a system that really shows how much Benton’s community cares about golf,” said Norman. “We’re probably the only public school in the area with one but I don’t mind talking about it. A lot of private schools have them but that’s a whole different story, and most importantly it’s an investment for the kids. They have to get in and use it in order for their scores to improve, and I think that’s showed a lot for us this year.”
