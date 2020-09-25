Prep Golf | Carmi-White County, Chester's James repeat as Black Diamond champions

WEST FRANKFORT — Under a gray but dry cloud canopy, history repeated itself Friday during the Black Diamond Conference boys golf tournament at Franklin County Country Club.
Carmi-White County claimed the team trophy for the third-straight year, while Chester senior Jarrett James successfully defended his title as the individual medalist.
Carmi's top score came from senior KaCee Fulkerson at 77, who placed third individually, one shot better than teammate Ty Barbre, who tied for fourth with Hamilton County ace Abe Neal.
Those two scores, plus Kaden Carter's 79, gave the Bulldogs three players in the all-conference medal winner lineup. The superbly-important fourth came from No. 5 player Gage Atteberry, who carded an 85 to give Carmi a team score of 319.
"These seniors came in their freshman year and they've done it for four years now," said Carmi coach Trey Mason, who endured getting tickled while being interviewed. "It's not always easy because they like messing with me. But it's fun. They're a good group and they know how to play."
Chester, led by James on a day when nobody dipped under par, finished second at 325 with Jaden Mott also getting an individual medal for his 80 that placed seventh.
Mason said his Carmi team was focused on how to attack FCCC's par-71 layout during the bus ride to West Frankfort. The strategy was simple but effective.
"We just talked about how you couldn't be above the hole," Mason said. "You have to be below the hole on several of the holes. We talked about how hard it would be with no rain, things were really going to run out.
"Most of them stuck with that and kept battling."
Fulkerson's score was aided by a birdie on the par-5 No. 7 hole, which at 480 yards seems considerably shorter than some of the other long marches at the course.
Friday's tournament was held from the blue tees, which made the length 6,325 total yards.
"Putting wasn't too hot today; recovery shots definitely helped," Fulkerson said. "For me, it's just hit it straight. You don't even have to hit it very long here, you just have to hit it straight. And the short game has to be doing well when you play here."
Getting near the flag was exactly what worked best for James, whose medalist-earning score of 74 edged Goreville's A.J. Johnson by two strokes.
"My short game, for sure, and putting," James said. "Everything else was just a little off. On about four or five holes I was just off the green and hit chips up to within 2 or 3 feet. So I had some really good up and downs."
For James, who shot a 71 when he won the medalist title as a junior, the recipe for success at Franklin County's course starts with simply hitting the ball straight.
"The key is to keep it in the fairway," James said. "If you do, you can make a lot of birdies out here."
