Prep Golf | Carmi-White County, Chester's James repeat as Black Diamond champions

"We just talked about how you couldn't be above the hole," Mason said. "You have to be below the hole on several of the holes. We talked about how hard it would be with no rain, things were really going to run out.

"Most of them stuck with that and kept battling."

Fulkerson's score was aided by a birdie on the par-5 No. 7 hole, which at 480 yards seems considerably shorter than some of the other long marches at the course.

Friday's tournament was held from the blue tees, which made the length 6,325 total yards.

"Putting wasn't too hot today; recovery shots definitely helped," Fulkerson said. "For me, it's just hit it straight. You don't even have to hit it very long here, you just have to hit it straight. And the short game has to be doing well when you play here."

Getting near the flag was exactly what worked best for James, whose medalist-earning score of 74 edged Goreville's A.J. Johnson by two strokes.

"My short game, for sure, and putting," James said. "Everything else was just a little off. On about four or five holes I was just off the green and hit chips up to within 2 or 3 feet. So I had some really good up and downs."