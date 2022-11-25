Prep Golf | Players of the Year: Stilley, Norman are SI's top male golfers

BENTON — Day in, day out, the two best high school boys golfers in Southern Illinois that we saw play were both members of the same team this past fall season.

Benton High School senior Cy Norman and sophomore River Stilley were just a little bit better than the rest, and for that reason, have been selected as Boys Golf Co-Players of the Year by The Southern Illinoisan.

Other golfers on our short list who we saw play and thus considered for this recognition were Ian Davis of Carbondale, Parker Renken of Nashville, Kash Cantrell of Benton, Ben Herron of West Frankfort and Aidan McFadden of Anna-Jonesboro.

Parker Boehne of Christ Our Rock Lutheran in Centralia, who placed third at the Class 1A state meet, was the best player on the fringe of our coverage area that we didn't see play.

Stilley and Norman posted strong performances in virtually every meet they competed.

During the regular season, Stilley was first at the Rend Lake Invite; tied for first in the Danville Invite; first in the Marion Invite; and first in the River-to-River Conference Invite (Ohio Division).

He was also second at the Champaign Invite; tied for second at the Massac County Invite; and second at the Benton Invite. His only blemish was a 28th-place finish at Champaign in the IHSA Showcase.

In the postseason, he was fifth at the Carbondale Class 2A Regional, but bounced back to win the Class 2A Sectional with a round of even-par 72 at Waterloo and placed third at the state meet in Normal with a two-day total of 144. His season average was 70.75 per 18 holes.

Norman was first at the IHSA Showcase; first at the Champaign Invite; tied for first at the Danville Invite; and first at the Benton Invite.

He was third at the Rend Lake Invite; tied for second at the Massac Invite; second at the Marion Invite; and second at the conference meet.

In the postseason, he captured the regional title and placed second at the sectional, as well as fifth at the state meet. His season average was 70.25 per 18 holes.

RIVER STILLEY

"I just really enjoy playing and being around all my buddies," said Stilley, the son of former college golfer Jason Stilley of Marion. "My dad introduced me to the game and I've been playing ever since I could walk and swing a club. I was often playing with and against guys older than me when I was growing up, and I think that helped me become a better player."

Not one to put his individual accomplishments above the team, Stilley said golf has been just about the only sport he has ever played.

"I quit playing baseball six years ago. It wasn't a very hard decision for me to make. Golf works best for me."

Stilley said it was difficult to deal with the Rangers placing second to Chicago Saint Ignatius College Prep High School at the state meet for a second straight year.

"We gave it everything we had. It just wasn't good enough," he said. "Coach (Reggie) Norman told us that the best team doesn't always win. I wish we could tee it up with them right now, because I think we would beat them. I guess we're just going to have stay hungry and get back to the state finals next year and win it."

Although the high school golf season ended last month, that doesn't mean that Stilley is done playing for a while.

"I don't play that many holes this time of year, but I do hit a lot of balls in order to keep things in sync. Like Ben Hogan once said, 'Every day that you don't practice is one day longer before you achieve.' I have to stay with my swing 12 months a year, or I run the risk of losing it. A little down time is not bad, but I don't like being away from the game too long."

If not hitting balls at a local course, Stilley is likely at Benton's high-tech virtual driving range perfecting his stroke.

"I like seeing the golf ball fly," the sophomore said.

Stilley added that his teammate (Cy Norman) pushed him to perform at a higher level.

"We're always competing against one another," he said. "I can't say enough about Cy and my other teammates at Benton. They have all been helpful to me and they know I will always have their backs, too. Sharing this award with Cy means a lot to me. It's quite an honor. Now, my focus is on next year because the goal is to get better as a player and as a team."

Rangers head coach Reggie Norman said Stilley made huge strides from his freshman to sophomore year.

"River was so much more consistent as a player," he said. "He was a great player as a freshman, but he learned how to manage the course better and manage his time better. He matured. He still has a long way to go (in terms of full physical, mental and emotional development), but he has improved by leaps and bounds."

Norman said Stilley practically lives at Rend Lake Golf Course and will also occasionally play at Kokopelli in Marion.

"What makes River so good is part ability and part determination. He never quits when things aren't going his way. That's a special quality to have."

Norman added that Stilley must now ascend to a leadership role with the team with Cy graduating.

"I think he will be a good one for us because his teammates know he always puts the team first."

CY NORMAN

"This (SI Golfer of the Year) was not an award I was expecting or shooting for because the decision is out of my hands," the senior said. "It's really cool, though, to share it with River."

Norman said he enjoyed competing this past fall for the last time with his high school teammates.

"There were times when I was pushing myself a little too hard and it affected my play some. It's always easier when you are playing for yourself. But when you are part of a team, that bogey you had on the last hole means a lot more to your team score. You have to stay focused. You can't let that mistake carry over to the next hole."

Norman unfairly internalizes the team's second-place finish at the state meet. He said his fifth-place overall finish is what cost the Rangers the championship. In the same breath, he said all of the positive accomplishments by the team were the result of good work from his teammates and not him.

"Losing state this year hurt a lot - even moreso than last year when we finished second," Norman said. "We had the lead late and lost it over the last four or five holes. I definitely didn't play the way that I wanted. I believe that if I had, things would have worked out for us."

Norman, who won the individual title last year as a junior, said there was added pressure to repeat the feat, but he doesn't shy away from the pressure.

"I would much rather the pressure be on me than my teammates," he said. "As a four-year player, I considered that to be my job."

Norman said he will miss his high school competitions with good friends.

With no state meet his sophomore year due to COVID-19, the Rangers advanced to state in Norman's freshman, junior and senior seasons, placing second each year.

"We did a lot of winning at Benton these last four years," he said. "And we worked very hard to get where we were at. I don't think many people know just how hard we worked."

Like Stilley, Norman was introduced to the game as a 3-year-old child by his father and quickly adapted to the game.

"Dad was a college baseball player, but liked golf, too," Norman said. "When I got to be eight, I started practicing hard and competed in my first international meet when I was nine - the Future Masters down in Dothan, Alabama. I just kept working at it and working at it and got a swing coach (Todd Trimble of Paducah) and the scores got better and better."

Norman said he will announce next Thursday (Dec. 1) which Division I four-year school he will attend on scholarship next fall.

"This winter, I will get out on the grass and play as much as the weather allows," he said. "I will then start competing in tournaments in the spring and summer leading up to college."

Norman said he enjoyed his four-year run at Benton, but it's now time for someone new to lead the team.

"I'm super excited to take the next step," he said.

Cy's father and Benton golf coach Reggie Norman said his son set the bar high for Rangers golf.

"State champ his junior year. Led the team to three state tournament appearances, where we placed second each time," the elder Norman said. "Cy has handled his success very well. He has been this coach's dream player. Not because he's a great player, which he is, but because he has been such a great leader for his teammates. As a coach, I try to establish a winning culture. It takes leaders like Cy, though, to make that culture work."

Reggie Norman said Cy and River are both immensely talented and driven to succeed.

"The difference between a pretty good golfer and a really good golfer (like Cy and River) is that when you finish three over after the front nine, you go out there and finish three under the back nine to get back to par. That's what those guys do. They keep fighting to the end. More often than not, they will find a way to beat you."