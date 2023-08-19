ANNA – Junior River Stilley fired an 18-hole round of 69 Saturday at Union County Country Club to capture medalist honors and lead the Benton Rangers to a 12-stroke team victory at the Anna-Jonesboro Invitational over the host Wildcats.

Stilley, who placed third at the state meet last year, shot 33 on the front nine and tacked on a 36 on the back nine in finishing with his 69. Stilley clinched the one-stroke victory over teammate, senior Luke Melvin (70), when the former drained a birdie putt on the last hole.

“Today was really special for us,” Stilley said. “This was the first time for a couple of us on this golf course. I feel like the guys played it really well, did what we could, and we posted another Rangers win. We’re pretty solid from top-to-bottom. I think we’re going to be able to make some things happen when the postseason rolls around.”

Stilley said he and his teammates haven’t approached this season any differently than past years.

“It’s Rangers golf. We do the same things every year, which is what makes us who we are. The guys are always putting in the work to be where we want to be. We’ve been working on our wedges a lot. We work hard on our shots from 100 yards out and in. Wedges were really good for us today.”

Stilley said he relishes the competition with his teammates. In addition to Melvin’s 70, Kash Cantrell was only three strokes back at 72.

“It makes it fun,” Stilley said. “Just to have the guys out there every day pushing me to get better. I’m also pushing them to get better. With us being close friends, it makes a big difference.”

Melvin may have been second to Stilley, but he was better than everybody else in placing second overall.

“I couldn’t really hit my driver very good today, but my short game really saved me – five out of six up and downs and 29 putts in 18 holes really helped my round quite a bit,” he said.

The senior said he likes the competition with his teammates.

“We know that anyone can beat anyone on any given day. The competition pushes us all to score better for our team,” Melvin said. “We knew coming in that we had a good chance to win it, but we also knew we were facing good competition today. I was trying to win it (medalist honors) because I’ve been hot the last few weeks, but even though I didn’t win, our team won and that’s all that matters.”

Rangers head coach Reggie Norman said Saturday marked the first time in four years that the team had played in the A-J Invitational.

“Coming back here – Union County Country Club has made some tremendous upgrades and the course is in fantastic shape, so we’re glad to be back on the list to play here,” he said.

Norman spoke highly of his top players – Stilley, Melvin and Cantrell.

“Those three guys are going to be our leaders all year,” he said. “They are very good golfers. They’re going to be tough to beat because they’re tough competitors. The only question is, ‘Can they get a little bit better before the end of the year?’”

Norman added that A-J was not only a good host Saturday, but also one of the better teams in Southern Illinois.

“Anna-Jonesboro is a good team. Playing them on their home course… we knew we were going to have to shoot just under 300 to win today," Norman said. "And shooting 300 in high school is a good score. The last two tournaments we’ve played were sub 310, which is good competition for around here.”

The Rangers shot a team score of 296 for first place. There were 14 full teams and one partial team. A-J was second overall with a score of 308. Carterville pulled out third place at 339.

Trico was fourth at 345. Nashville was fifth at 348. Hamilton County followed in sixth at 358. Chester was one notch back in seventh at 359. Herrin was eighth at 371. Steeleville was ninth at 385.

Carbondale was 10th at 388. Vienna was 11th at 411. Goreville was 12th at 415. Johnston City was 13th at 436. West Frankfort finished 14th at 488. Pinckneyville did not have a full team and therefore had no team score to post.

Top 10 individual players Saturday, all of whom received awards, were: Stilley (69), Melvin (70), Parker Renken-Nashville (72), Aidan McFadden-A-J (72), Kash Cantrell-Benton (72), Landon Brown-A-J (73), Abe Neal-Hamilton County (75), Brock Naile-Trico (80), Michael Brees-Trico (80), and Nick Hannan-A-J (81).

Wildcats head coach Jim Woodward was pleased with his team’s effort.

“We know Benton’s the class in this part of the state – no doubt about that,” Woodward said. “They got us pretty good at Rend Lake Thursday. It was our first match of the year.

“Our goal was to cut that 39-stroke deficit from Thursday in half today, and we were able to do a little better than that,” the coach continued. “We just have to keep chipping away. I’m very pleased with our kids. It’s early in the year. We have to keep working hard and continue to improve.”

Following is a list of the individual results for the tourney:

BENTON (296)

Stilley-69, Melvin-70, Cantrell-72, Lincoln Thomas-85, Lance Jerkins-93, Sawyer Wilkerson-99.

ANNA-JONESBORO (308)

McFadden-72, Brown-73, Hannan-81, Taj Hodges-82, Daylon Butler-90, Dylan Harvel-97.

CARTERVILLE (339)

Connor Dixon-82, Andrew Bjornberg-83, Carson Hagler-86, Ryder Eigenrauch-88, Hunter Ridgeway-89, Colten Mausey-98.

TRICO (345)

Naile-80, Brees-80, Zach Compton-86, Brock Heins-99, Tucker Deming-115, Jesse Barge-115.

NASHVILLE (348)

Renken-72, Brady Stein-88, Collin Rolf-91, Kolby Suedemeyer-97, Lucas Dunn-98, Houston Fark-119.

HAMCO (358)

Neal-75, Mason Hart-90, Ethan Kessler-94, Trevor Millenbine-99, Larsen Hunt-102, Cohen White-102.

CHESTER (359)

Lucas Thompson-82, Tallen James-84, Evan Dunning-90, Trevin Eggemeyer-103, Noah Homan-104, Brenden Malley-105.

HERRIN (371)

Harper Shoemaker-88, Braxton Dann-92, Vance Miles-93, Carver Hall-98, Vince Champion-99, Elliott Smith-104.

STEELEVILLE (385)

Trent Lively-88, Canon Ruby-97, Noah Fiene-99, Trenton Ingles-101, Tyler Ingles-105, Carson Rednour-109.

CARBONDALE (388)

James Williams-82, Carter Teutrine-96, CJ Robinson-102, Mason Vaughn-108, Logan Wright-118, Tyler Karayiannis-127.

VIENNA (411)

Matt O’Neal-95, Grady Waters-98, Isaac Smith-102, Sean Crabb-116.

GOREVILLE (415)

Drake Buffington-99, Eli Wolaver-100, Colson Bocook-105, Cash Davis-111, Ethan Lipe-123, Keegan Jones-129.

JOHNSTON CITY (436)

Chase McReynolds-102, Logan Smith-110, Seth Rice-111, Gavin Abernathy-113, Ty Clark-117.

WEST FRANKFORT (488)

Evan Goforth-95, Cannon Cass-115, Micah Lawrence-139, Max Stevens-139.