Prep Golf | SIRR teams making their own scheduling calls

Carterville’s Andrew Harrell is one of many local golf coaches that anticipated the COVID-19 pandemic making an impact on the number of matches his team participates in during the 2020 fall sports season.

Harrell has pushed through some of his more difficult years coaching the Lions since taking over the boys team in 2017. His first roster featured just four golfers which was two more than the school had in the year before. Sprinkle in the fact that three of Harrell’s golfers that season were incoming freshmen, makes it astonishing that his roster now sits at 19 just a few years later.

“It’s really helped getting four kids that are normally playing football right now to join the golf team,” Harrell said on a Monday phone call. “Looking back on all the shortened seasons now, there could end up being a silver lining of having a schedule that allows kids four sports seasons.”

The addition of four football players puts Harrell’s senior number at five, leaving the program plenty of returners for what the coach hopes is a more normal 2021 season. One improvement Harrell stated bringing in kids from different sports has provided is more competition for his younger golfers — making the Lions a “more competitive” team overall.