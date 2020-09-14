Prep Golf | SIRR teams making their own scheduling calls

Carterville’s Andrew Harrell is one of many local golf coaches that anticipated the COVID-19 pandemic making an impact on the number of matches his team participates in during the 2020 fall sports season.
Harrell has pushed through some of his more difficult years coaching the Lions since taking over the boys team in 2017. His first roster featured just four golfers which was two more than the school had in the year before. Sprinkle in the fact that three of Harrell’s golfers that season were incoming freshmen, makes it astonishing that his roster now sits at 19 just a few years later.
“It’s really helped getting four kids that are normally playing football right now to join the golf team,” Harrell said on a Monday phone call. “Looking back on all the shortened seasons now, there could end up being a silver lining of having a schedule that allows kids four sports seasons.”
The addition of four football players puts Harrell’s senior number at five, leaving the program plenty of returners for what the coach hopes is a more normal 2021 season. One improvement Harrell stated bringing in kids from different sports has provided is more competition for his younger golfers — making the Lions a “more competitive” team overall.
When and where that competition can be put on display has been one of the biggest question marks for coaches now almost halfway through September. Last Thursday, Carterville was one of two River-to-River schools that didn’t make the trip to Nashville for its yearly golf invite. The event featured four conference schools and six schools located in Nashville’s COVID region, which Harrell stated was the reason his team had to replace the event with a match against Anna this Thursday.
“The way I understood it was that we weren’t allowed to participate in Nashville based on the guidelines our schools’ athletic programs are following,” said Harrell. “We would have been allowed to play Nashville alone, but our Athletic Director Brett Diel said we’ll stick to our guidelines.”
An example Harrell provided was a golfer who plays travel golf outside of Carterville’s COVID region represents a greater risk to others. The golfer in Harrell’s example later chose not to play school golf in order to not jeopardize the team.
“There have been some events cancelled or pushed back which was to be expected,” said Harrell. “We usually go to Marion and they’re not having that event which causes things to change quite a bit with schedules.”
For larger schools like Benton, head coach Reggie Norman said he’s had a bunch of holes to fill on his schedule after most of the Rangers tournaments were cut. Norman noted the northern tournaments his team would normally travel to included Seneca, Anna, Champaign and Edwardsville.
“Our team has had to pick up a few matches,” said Norman. “We like to schedule more tournaments than matches which is something we’ve been trying to do over the past six years. When you’re limited to 16-18 dates and an 18-hole tournament counts the same as a 9-hole match then why wouldn’t you try to schedule more holes for your kids?”
When asked about other schools deciding not to travel to tournaments based on competition not being strictly limited within conferences, Norman stated his 19-0 club doesn’t have to make that difficult decision.
“Each school is going to make their own decision and our motto is that every competition is on the table as long as we follow each guideline,” said Norman. “Obviously, that’s why we had to eliminate Champaign from our schedule because that’s outside of our region. I generally don’t take all 18 dates anyway, but if I was to take 15 I’m down three this year.”
Benton is now experiencing some downtime between matches. Now over halfway through the season, the Rangers most recent match ended in a quad meet victory against Herrin, West Frankfort and Du Quoin last Tuesday. This week, the team travels to Murphysboro on Wednesday before going on the road for matches in Mount Vernon, Harrisburg and Centralia the following week. The SIRR Championships begin on Sept. 29.
“I don’t know if I could be more pleased with the way our guys are getting after it,” said Norman. “We’ve constantly been working in the simulator room with them and the scores kind of show it. Everyone expected us to be down this year and now see what we’re doing.”
