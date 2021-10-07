Prep Golf | State tournaments get underway this weekend in Normal, Decatur

The two verbs used and heard the most by high school golf teams in the postseason are advance and survive, usually not in that order.

Those words will still be in use the next few days as teams and individuals who advanced from sectionals now try to make the final day of the state tournament, something still relatively new in the IHSA's format but a reality nonetheless.

And last year there weren't even state tournaments. So there's that. But they're back.

Southern Illinois will be well-represented at the Class 1A girls state tournament that officially begins Friday morning at Red Tail Run Golf Course in the Decatur area — unofficially it began with practice rounds and other events Thursday.

Massac County advanced and survived at the Waterloo Sectional to take the whole team after scoring a 348 at the Acorns Golf Links to snag the third spot behind Mount Carmel and Alton Marquette, edging out Waterloo for the final team berth.

"The sectional was a tough course that we had never played before," said Massac County coach Mallory McVey. "Most of our scores were much higher than normal, but being a young team it was a great learning experience for all of the girls. They really grinded through a tough day."

The Lady Patriots were led by sophomore Elise Coakley, who carded a 75. That included going 2-under on her final four holes. Coakley finished first at regionals and second at sectionals on the individual side.

"She really stepped up for us at regionals and sectionals," McVey said. "I really think she is just getting started."

Massac County's other scores came from junior Josie Walker (87), senior Izzy Hawes (93) and junior Olivia Heine (94) with Katie Frazine and Delaney Williams also playing. Had they not advanced as a team, only Coakley and Walker would have advanced as individuals.

"Coming down to the last few holes," McVey said, "knowing how close it was, I told the girls that were still out there that they needed to finish the last few holes strong."

Williams and Hawes are the team's only seniors.

"I've told the girls before every tournament in the postseason to not let it be our seniors' last tournament," McVey said. "I really want to bring a trophy back to Massac County, not only for our team and our school, but for our seniors who have been great leaders all year. We're ready and excited for the opportunity to be back in Decatur and to keep Massac County golf tradition rolling."

Massac County has won four Class A state championships since 2006 and brought back trophies for second or third five other years in that span.

But the main goal for the Lady Patriots doesn't involve trophies or medals.

"Going into the state tournament my goal for the girls is just for them to enjoy every minute," McVey said. "Leave it all on the course and give it their best like they have all season. I don’t think any of these girls have played in a state tournament due to us being so young and COVID."

Trophies or medals would be nice, though.

"I think we should be able to make some noise," McVey said. "Especially if we play to our capability."

Also playing at the Class 1A girls tournament from the area as individuals are Harrisburg's Frankie Leigh Nicholes, Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher's Chelsea Young, Harrisburg's Madison McClusky, Salem's Alyssa Paul and Kenzie Anderson, and Carbondale's Annie Shin.

It might seem unusual that Shin isn't playing at the Class 2A tournament, but such is the case. The large-school tournament is being held at Hickory Point Golf Course, also in the Decatur area, and will include Marion seniors Baylee Kelley and Sarah Capel.

Kelley and Capel both advanced and survived at the ridiculously-loaded Washington Sectional held at Quail Meadows in the Peoria area, although the Lady Wildcats were hoping to play at the state tournament as a team.

Marion finished fourth at 331 behind O'Fallon, Normal U-High and Quincy, missing out by seven strokes.

"The sectional round was intense," said Marion coach Jo Galloway. "The younger members of the team really felt the pressure. But the girls absolutely did fabulous considering only Sarah and Baylee had been this far in the postseason. I'm very proud of the team."

Marion finished with a 62-8 match record and won the South Seven Conference tournament for the fourth-straight year.

Kelley carded a 76 and Capel was one of several players at 78 to advance as individuals from the tough sectional field, which saw O'Fallon's Maddie Vanderheyden shoot a 69 to win medalist honors.

Galloway has high hopes for her dynamic senior duo this weekend.

"I expect Sarah and Baylee to both place at state," Galloway said. "They have been preparing for this for the last four years. Their love of the game and their dedication, compassion, competitiveness and determination will drive them through this weekend. But no matter the outcome, I will be proud. It will be bittersweet watching the last tournament for these two ladies. Both will definitely be missed."

The boys state tournaments will be held in the Bloomington-Normal area once again, with the Class 1A golfers taking on Prairie Vista, the Class 2A advancers meeting at Weibring Golf Club in Normal and the Class 3A hackers headed to The Den at Fox Creek.

Local individuals at the 1A tournament include Goreville's A.J. Johnson, whose 73 at the McLeansboro Sectional held at Green Hills in Mount Vernon was just one stroke behind medalist Chase Laack, a senior from Vandalia. Anna-Jonesboro's Luke Lasley was right behind at 74.

Also playing at state as individuals are West Frankfort's Lucas Whittington and Marissa-Coulterville's Caleb Trieb.

The Class 2A field includes Benton's whole team after placing second at the Effingham Sectional, which was won by Breese Mater Dei at 293.

The Rangers, who were three strokes behind Mater Dei but advanced along with Belleville Althoff, were led by Cy Norman (68) with strong scores also from River Stilley (73), Nick Melvin (76), Kash Cantrell (79), Luke Melvin (81) and Andrew Bell (83) at the sectional. Bell is the only senior in that group, while Cantrell and Stilley are just freshmen.

Carbondale's Ian Davis is the area's other most notable qualifier. Davis is on quite a streak after having won medalist honors at both regionals and sectionals — the latter after tying Norman at 68 and being declared the winner after Norman opted out of a playoff due to an injury, one that will not prevent him from playing at state.

Mount Vernon's Blaze Greathouse also qualified for state as an individual after shooting a 78 at the Effingham Sectional.

