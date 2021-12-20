Prep Notebook | A record setting football season

This past football season was another very successful one in Southern Illinois, with 15 local teams qualifying for the post-season and eight advancing to the second round.

Nashville had the longest run, advancing to the Class 2A championship game for the second time in the last three seasons while Benton in 3A and Marion in 5A advanced to the quarterfinals. The first round winners were Sesser-Valier-Waltonville in 1A, Johnston City in 2A, Fairfield in 3A and Murphysboro and Carterville in 4A.

Individually, there were 14 players that set 43 career, single season or single game school records.

The Benton Rangers offense and defense were irresistible forces this season with five players finishing their high school careers as the best of the best, setting 22 new records.

The Southern Illinoisan Football Player of the Year quarterback Keegan Glover finished his three years as a full-time starter as the career leader in passing yardage with 5,266 yards. He is also the leader in career touchdown passes with 79. He also set single season records his senior year in yards in a season with 2,338, and in total touchdown passes with 33. In addition, he set single game records in yardage with 398 and touchdown passes with seven.

Senior wide receiver/defensive back Reid Baumgarte finished as the career offensive leader in receptions (81) and touchdowns (22). He set single season records in receptions (59), receiving yardage (1,041) and touchdown receptions (19) and single game records in receptions (12) and touchdown receptions (3).

Defensively Baumgarte finished as the career leader in interceptions (10).

In addition, Baumgarte tied the state record for an interception return with a 109-yard return for a touchdown against Pinckneyville in week three.

Senior defensive back Chase Thomas finished as the career and single season leader in total tackles with 224.5 and 107, respectively. Senior linebacker Jaden Ford set the career and single season records in tackles for loss with 27 and 21.5 and senior defensive end Patrick Stanley set the career and single season records in sacks with 11 and eight.

The Nashville Hornets had two record setters in senior wide receiver Isaac Turner, who finished as the career and single season leader in receptions with 168 and 78, receiving yards with 2,964 and 1,349, and receiving touchdowns with 38 and 20.

Senior quarterback Kolten Gajewski set the single season record for total touchdowns with 41 (29 passing, 10 rushing, 2 defensive).

Marion senior wide receiver Venson Newsom finished his four-year varsity career as the career record holder in receptions (123), yardage (2,410) and touchdown receptions (32) and the single season record holder in yardage (1,149) and touchdown receptions (18).

Flora senior wide receiver Cole Young finished as the career leader in receptions (107), receiving yards (1,344) and receiving touchdowns (16). Young actually broke the previous receptions record of 57 his sophomore year.

Chester’s senior punter Jared Landeros set the school record for punt average at 40-yards per punt and for punts inside the 20-yard line with 11.

Carterville junior quarterback Andrew Hellriegel set the new single season passing yardage record in his first year as a starter with 1,960 yards.

Carmi-White County junior running back Isaac King set the new single season rushing yardage record with 1,945 yards.

For Cahokia, senior Lathan Tate set a new record for interceptions by a defensive tackle with two and defensive end Jason Dowell set a new record for sacks by a freshman with seven.

Carmi-White County senior wide receiver Cooper Eggemeyer tied the career record for receiving touchdowns with 15.

And finally, a record that might be a record, but since it hasn’t been fully researched, or rather can’t be researched yet - it might not be a record - is that clear?

Be that as it may, Carbondale’s sophomore quarterback Brock Bowlby had a first half against Mount Vernon in week six that was nothing short of amazing when he threw six touchdown passes to six different receivers with no interceptions while completing 12-of-12 passes for 257 yards. If it wasn’t a record for the Terriers then I would love to learn who threw seven or more touchdown passes in a half. Inquiring minds want to know.

