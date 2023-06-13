The prep sports season may officially be over, but that doesn’t mean high school athletes aren’t still competing in organized games.

Graduated seniors competed in a Southern Illinois All-Star football game this past Friday at Benton High School.

Not that it matters all that much, but for the record, the West beat the East, 20-17.

What was more important than winning on this particular day was watching some kids putting on the gear one last time.

Scoring touchdowns for the West were Devon Clemons of Murphysboro on a 71-yard punt return; running back Bryce Smith of Carterville on an 18-yard pass play from Sesser-Valier/Waltonville quarterback Carson Hoffard; and Carterville lineman Riley Bradford on a 20-yard interception return.

Scores for the East included Benton running back Wyatt Upton on a 13-yard TD run; Johnston City placekicker Kaden Dover on a 23-yard field goal; and Mount Vernon wide receiver Jacari Virden on an 18-yard pass from Eldorado’s Parker Price.

Bradford won the Most Valuable Player award for his efforts.

On Tuesday evening at Marion Stadium, 36 of the best Southern Illinois softball players will gather for the SI Select All-Star game.

Players chosen for the game can be freshmen through seniors.

This year’s picks are: Macey Alexander-Murphysboro, Valerie Combs-Nashville, Abby Compton-Goreville, Sarah Cook-Murphysboro, Kansas Craig-Anna-Jonesboro, Lana Crannick-Marion, Amayah Doyle-Carterville, Kaylen Grammer-Carbondale, Shelby Grove-ZRC, Rileigh Harris-Pinckneyville, Ella Keene-Pinckneyville, Larkin Korte-Massac County, AJ Long-Waltonville, Justice Malone-Mount Vernon, Braelyn Miller-Benton, Hope Newell-Johnston City, Avery Osman-Anna-Jonesboro, Gabby Overturf-Johnston City, Julie Parr-Pope County, Hayley Pasquino-ZRC, Caidence Phillips-Carterville, Madi Rathert-Trico, Reese Ray-Goreville, Kaitlyn Reuss-Marion, Anna Rolla-West Frankfort, Madalynn Rosenbery-Carterville, Ellis Searby- Du Quoin, Abby Stacey-Harrisburg, Jersey Summers-Herrin, Olivia Tipton-Waltonville, Audrey Upton-Carmi, Kodey Van eycke-Woodlawn, Emmy Vinson-Vienna, Kyndall Webb-Goreville, Josie Wettig-Trico and Ruby Yates-Anna-Jonesboro.

One team will be coached by John Kiselewski (Waltonville), Marc Palmer (Vienna), and Alan Engelhardt (Pinckneyville). The other will be coached by Red Stafford (Harrisburg), Jessi Hall (Pope County) and Jim Piersol (West Frankfort).

NEW COACHES

The Southern had a chance to chat with new Pinckneyville and Sesser-Valier boys basketball coaches last week, as well as new Du Quoin football coach Logan Spain

Matt Laur shifts from Freeburg to guide the Panthers, while Marcus Clarry moves one seat over from longtime assistant to head coach of the Red Devils.

Spain was an assistant football coach at Sesser-Valier last year, but does have one year of head coaching experience at Pinckneyville. He is a Du Quoin native as is Clarry for that matter. We wish them all the best moving forward.

I am in the process of interviewing other new hires who will be featured here in our paper in the days ahead.