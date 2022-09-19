Prep Notebook | Benton puts best foot forward, Anna-Jonesboro cross country shines, Massac volleyball dominates

It may have only been the first week of the conference season, but the Benton Rangers took a big leap forward this past Friday when they ran roughshod over the Herrin Tigers, 35-6.

Wyatt Upton, senior running back, had a monster game for the Rangers with 267 yards rushing. As it turns out, that is not a new school record as I reported Friday night. The record was not formerly held by Spike Buntin in 2012, but rather by John Meadows in 2005 with 299 yards against Murphysboro.

My apologies to John.

Since getting shut out by Carterville, 28-0, in the season opener, the Rangers have responded in a big way, winning three consecutive games over Chester, Pinckneyville and now Herrin. The win over the Tigers was surprising, partly because Herrin was the more experienced team, perhaps the more athletic team, and was coming off a win over Du Quoin, but mostly because of the ease in which Benton won.

The offensive line for the Rangers opened gaping holes for Upton and gave sophomore quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas plenty of time to throw, while the defensive line pretty much prevented any sustained marches by the Herrin offense.

There are still several games to play, but it would not be surprising to see the Rangers back at the top of the Ohio Division by the end of the season. Coach Justin Groves has built a program that is strong enough to succeed even after graduating 18 talented seniors. The future remains bright for them.

As for the Tigers? Well, it's back to the drawing board for them. Coach Taylor Perry's boys play the strongest schedule in the league for sure, but really needed a win over Benton to get back to the .500 mark and feel as though they had a shot at winning a conference title.

I got a firsthand look at another Franklin County school, West Frankfort, on Saturday afternoon. Color me impressed.

A decided underdog against Harrisburg, the Redbirds had the Bulldogs playing catch-up ball most of the afternoon. The more experienced Harrisburg ballclub finally began to wear the young Redbirds down in the fourth quarter and sneaked out of town with a come-from-behind 20-14 win. But it took a fourth-down fake punt run and interception to seal the win.

While the Bulldogs ultimately got the 'W,' it was the Redbirds that caught my eye.

Coaches Brian Beery and Ryan Patton have the Birds playing hard and showcased a sophomore running back - Travion Johnson - who may set some rushing records at the school before it's all said and done. Johnson displayed a variety of athletic moves and often broke tackles behind the line of scrimmage, turning nothing into a five-or six-yard gain.

He finished with 100 yards on 20 carries, but look for those numbers to grow as his young line becomes more seasoned. I expect to see a hard-fought game when the Redbirds travel to Benton Saturday for a high noon showdown with their arch rival, Rangers.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

The Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats girls cross country team, now ranked No. 9 among Class 1A schools, continues to shine under head coach Matt Denny.

The wildcats won the Carbondale Invitational at SIU on Saturday, finishing ahead of Carterville, Centralia, Herrin, Carbondale, Mount Vernon, and Harrisburg - all bigger schools. Senior Brodie Denny placed first overall at the meet in 19 minutes, 28 seconds. Zoe Jones was third in 21:31. Kenzie Miller placed sixth in 22:24. Reese Jones was seventh in 22:40. Raegan Jones was eighth in 22:51. Aleah Box was 15th in 23:48 and Bree Hazelrigg was 17th in 23:54. There were 42 runners in all.

At other recent meets, the Wildcats placed second at the Murphysboro Invite, first at the Trail of Tears meet on the home course in Jonesboro, and fifth at the First to the Finish invitational in Peoria.

VOLLEYBALL

In volleyball, the Massac County Patriots, 4-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and 17-5 overall, are on quite a roll. They went 5-0 at their own tournament Saturday, defeating Marion in the championship match. Senior front-row player, Monique Hart, is one of the more dominant hitters in the region. She recorded 49 kills and a handful of blocks for points in tournament play and was named MVP for her efforts.

Coach Zach Miller's squad resumes league play Tuesday at Herrin.