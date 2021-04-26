Prep Notebook | Benton's Glover finishes season with masterpiece

Keegan Glover’s numbers are straight out of a video game. Here’s the scary part for Benton football opponents: You have about four months before you have to deal with him again.
Glover closed out a sparkling spring season Friday night with this masterpiece in a 55-8 SIRR Ohio rout of Herrin: 12 of 20 passing for 323 yards and five touchdowns, plus a sixth score on a 41-yard run in the second quarter.
“It was awesome,” he said. “I just wanted to get the seniors the ball and let them do their thing. We played like we knew we could play. We just wanted to come out here and win, no matter how we had to do it. Once we saw we could run the ball, that built our confidence up.”
The Rangers actually didn’t run much, but ran well. Peyton Swigonski picked up 81 yards on just six carries, including runs of 15 and 14 yards on the first drive that helped set the evening’s tone. Forced to respect the run, the Tigers were in an impossible position once Glover and his receivers got timed up.
When the carnage ended at Tabor Field, Glover rolled up a seasonal stat line that leaves one wondering what might have happened in a full season that included playoffs. In six games, he completed 84 of 124 passes (68 percent) for 1,623 yards with 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Or to put it another way, he averaged over 19 yards per completion.
He added 202 yards and eight scores on the ground, giving him 1,825 total yards, just over 300 per game. Given another four months to grow, work on his game and improve his speed, Glover is likely to take another leap statistically, even though the school’s all-time leading receiver (Ayden Newcomb) is graduating.
“It was awesome to get to go out on a win,” Glover said.
STAT’S A FACT
Centralia and Mount Vernon ended their season Friday night with a game that won’t be forgotten any time soon.
In the Orphans’ 69-52 decision, Mason Blakemore scored an incredible nine touchdowns. Rams’ all-purpose athlete Evan Leake nearly matched him with seven. Equally amazing were the penalty stats: The teams combined for 35.
The officiating crew also ejected five players from a game that lasted a whopping 3 hours, 20 minutes.
FIRST OF ITS KIND
When Pinckneyville finished its volleyball season Thursday night with a 2-0 win over Carterville, Panthers coach Mike Layne pulled off a first.
The former Murphysboro coach, in his first year as the Panthers’ bench boss, is believed to be the first coach to win conference titles in both divisions in any sport. That victory polished off a 20-3 regular season that included a 9-1 conference mark.
LOCALS IN COLLEGE
Nico Gualdoni (Johnston City) played an integral part in SIU’s first FCS playoff win since 2009. During the Salukis’ 34-31 triumph at Weber State on Saturday, Gualdoni kicked two field goals and four extra points while also tossing a 3-yard touchdown pass on a fake field goal late in the third quarter.
Gualdoni has been reliable this year, connecting on 9 of 11 field goals and 28 of 29 PATs, including a game-winning field goal Oct. 30 in SIU’s win over Southeast Missouri State.
Jordan Berner (Chester) has enjoyed a good season as a defensive lineman for the Salukis. He has 20 tackles, including six for loss and three sacks, and was recently named second team All-MVFC. Berner finished with six tackles, one for loss, and a quarterback hurry at Weber State.
Brant Gildewell (Goreville) has become a key part of the SIU Edwardsville pitching staff, going 4-1 with a 3.21 earned run average in 10 games and 33 2/3 innings. Glidewell moved into the Cougars’ starting rotation recently and rattled off a pair of wins before eating a 7-6 loss Saturday at Austin Peay.