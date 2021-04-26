Prep Notebook | Benton's Glover finishes season with masterpiece

Keegan Glover’s numbers are straight out of a video game. Here’s the scary part for Benton football opponents: You have about four months before you have to deal with him again.

Glover closed out a sparkling spring season Friday night with this masterpiece in a 55-8 SIRR Ohio rout of Herrin: 12 of 20 passing for 323 yards and five touchdowns, plus a sixth score on a 41-yard run in the second quarter.

“It was awesome,” he said. “I just wanted to get the seniors the ball and let them do their thing. We played like we knew we could play. We just wanted to come out here and win, no matter how we had to do it. Once we saw we could run the ball, that built our confidence up.”

The Rangers actually didn’t run much, but ran well. Peyton Swigonski picked up 81 yards on just six carries, including runs of 15 and 14 yards on the first drive that helped set the evening’s tone. Forced to respect the run, the Tigers were in an impossible position once Glover and his receivers got timed up.