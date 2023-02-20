What a banner weekend for Southern Illinois prep sports!

Mason Tieffel of Benton was crowned state champion Saturday evening after coming from behind to post a 6-2 decision over Carter Rude of Newman Central Catholic.

Tieffel, who competed at 138 pounds, was the lone grappler from our region who earned a first-place finish. It was a great follow-up to Tieffel's second-place finish a year ago. Helping to coach the Rangers standout is Zach Wilson, himself a wrestling state champion in 2008.

“It feels good to join my coach as state champs,” Tieffel told Geary Deniston on Saturday. “He’s been a huge part of me being able to do this.”

Tieffel actually trailed 2-0 before gaining an escape to make it 2-1 late in the first period. The junior then escaped once more to tie the match at 2-2 late in the second period. He followed up with a takedown for a 4-2 advantage going into the third and final period.

Tieffel next solidified his lead with another takedown early in the third period and was able to hold on to the final buzzer.

Benton's newest sports hero was not the only good news coming out of Champaign.

Sophomore Drew Sadler (106 pounds) of Anna-Jonesboro replicated his third-place overall finish from last year. Sadler beat Ian Akers of Peoria Notre Dame for a second time - this time by the count of 6-2.

Juniors Tony Keene of Harrisburg (120) and Blue Bishop of Herrin (145) each brought home a fourth-place finish.

For Keene, fourth was matching his effort from last year, and for Bishop, it was moving up two notches from sixth last year. Fairfield's Payton Allen (285) finished fifth overall. Not to be overlooked was Carbondale's Brenden Banz (170), who placed sixth.

BOWLING

Herrin junior, Madyson LaBotte, received All-State honors when she placed among the top 12 at the state meet this past weekend in Rockford. LaBotte was 11th.

The Carterville High School girls team did not bring home a trophy, but was the only team from the region competing at the state meet and did manage to make the cut to the finals, finishing 12th out of 24 teams.

Head coach Lee Kirchner and his squad are to be commended for an outstanding season. Team members include: Adriana Bird, Emily Swain, Callie Russell, Amelia Booker, Abby Bonovz, Zoe Mercer, Mallory Hopkins, and Cheyenne Cockburn.

BASKETBALL

Kudos to all the girls basketball regional champions. In Class 1A, Christopher, Goreville, Pope County and Edwards County all claimed titles. The quartet will gather at Christopher this week to determine a sectional champion. Semifinals are Tuesday with the finals on Thursday.

In Class 2A, the Benton Rangerettes and Massac County Patriots both won tourney titles and advance to the Du Quoin Sectional this week. Massac County will have to get past Breese Mater Dei to get to the final and Benton will have to get past Breese Central to get to the finale. The semifinals are set for Tuesday and the final is Thursday.

In Class 3A, the Mount Vernon Rams ran through the field at Marion and will now see what it can accomplish in the Centralia Sectional. First opponent is East St. Louis. Should the Rams win, they would meet the winner of Highland/Mattoon. As is the case in 1A and 2A, the semifinals are set for Tuesday and the final is on Thursday.

The quarterfinal round of the boys' regionals got underway Saturday and the semifinals are set in each class for Wednesday with the finals this Friday.

In 1A, New Athens, Goreville, Webber Township and Crab Orchard are all hosting regionals this week with the champions of each gathering to compete at the Gallatin County Sectional next week.

In 2A, regional sites are Benton, Sparta, Harrisburg and Nashville with each champion advancing to the Pinckneyville Sectional next week.

And in 3A, regional sites are Jacksonville, Mascoutah, Mount Vernon and Bethalto Civic Memorial with the winners filtering into the Centralia Sectional.