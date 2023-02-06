Congratulations are in order for the Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats and Mount Vernon Rams wrestling teams as well as the Herrin girls bowling team, who all captured regional titles over the weekend.

WRESTLING

Anna-Jonesboro and Mount Vernon qualified for the team sectionals later this month. All individual wrestlers from A-J advance to the Carterville Sectional this Saturday. All individual wrestlers for Mount Vernon will compete at the Highland Sectional on Saturday.

Individual regional champions from the Anna-Jonesboro Regional include:

Drew Sadler-AJ (106 with a 44-2 overall record)

Briley Lehman-Goreville (113 pounds with an overall record of 27-7)

Tony Keene-Harrisburg (120 pounds with an overall record of 40-1)

Daniel Dover-AJ (126 pounds with an overall record of 40-6)

Bryce Edwards-Murphysboro (132 pounds with an overall record of 38-8)

Mason Tieffel-Benton (138 pounds with an overall record of 45-1)

Blue Bishop-Herrin (145 pounds with an overall record of 42-1)

Drew Holshouser-AJ (152 pounds with an overall record of 28-12)

Caleb Seibers-Carmi-White County (160 pounds with an overall record of 23-6)

Dayton Hoffman-Murphysboro (170 pounds with an overall record of 34-1)

Conner Henson-West Frankfort (182 pounds with an overall record of 37-9)

Nelson Rider-Carmi-White County (195 pounds with an overall record of 28-4)

Riley Bradford-Carterville (220 pounds with an overall record of 44-4)

Franklin Eovaldi-Murphysboro (285 pounds with an overall record of 26-19)

Individual regional champs from the Centralia Regional include:

Riddick Cook-Marion (113 pounds with an overall record of 27-11)

Dillon White-Mount Vernon (120 pounds with an overall record of 36-4)

Brennan Vogt-Marion (126 pounds with an overall record of 31-12)

Rider Search-Mount Vernon (145 pounds with an overall record of 37-1)

Caleb Ohnesorge-Marion (152 pounds with an overall record of 24-1)

Isaiah Duckworth-Carbondal (160 pounds with an overall record of 33-8)

Brenden Banz-Carbondale (170 pounds with an overall record of 41-2)

Ethan Rivera-Mount Venron (182 pounds with an overall record of 32-5)

Aiden Taylor-Carbondale (195 pounds with an overall record of 39-3)

Travis Sanders-Mount Vernon (220 pounds with an overall record of 31-14)

BOWLING

Herrin freshman Sidnee Nelson captured the individual championship with a six-game total of 1,278 pins or 76 pins ahead of second-place finisher Taryn Russell of Carbondale.

PRO BASKETBALL

It's not the NBA calling, but here's a big shoutout to Crab Orchard High School graduate Caleb Vaughn (Class of 2017). He was the Kalamazoo Galaxy's seventh overall pick in the first round of a draft held Sunday by The Basketball League, comprised of 53 minor league teams.

Vaughn has served as assistant boys basketball coach at Crab Orchard to head coach Jon Brown the last two years.

"When Caleb played here, he played less minutes than anyone else on the freshman team," Brown said. "But by the early part of his sophomore year, he had forced his way into the varsity lineup. That's how much he improved in between seasons. He put a lot of time in the weight room and worked hard on his game. He has a tremendous work ethic."

Brown said Vaughn - a 6-foot-3 forward - was All-Conference and All-South his senior year.

"He went to Southeastern Illinois College for a year and then transferred to Maryville University in St. Louis. He also grew another four inches when he got out of high school and now stands 6-foot-7," Brown said. "He's a late bloomer."

Brown said Vaughn hired an agent and was invited to a tryout camp in Indianapolis this past weekend. He was so impressive that he was drafted.

"Caleb is just one of those kids who simply needed an opportunity and then took advantage of that opportunity," Brown said. "In my 31 years here as a head coach, I have never had a harder-working kid. And he has been super as an assistant coach for me."