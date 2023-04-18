She’s at it again. That girl with long pink socks is tearing up the track this spring much like she tore up courses in cross country last fall.

Junior Ahry Comer of Pope County won the 800 meters at the Wesclin Invite on Saturday with a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 12.97 seconds. That time places her in first place in Class 1A statewide.

Comer also won the 1600 meters in 5:15.22. She remains the premier distance runner in Southern Illinois and is on a very short list of the best distance runners in Illinois.

STRONG ON THE DIAMOND

The Murphysboro Red Devils baseball team is off to a 10-4 start this spring, but more important is a perfect 5-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference, good for first place and a one-half game lead over Harrisburg at 5-1. The two teams will face off in Harrisburg on Friday. Murphysboro won the first encounter last week in a slugfest, 17-12.

Donte Miner, Trey Gillespie, Sam Herring, Grayson Guthman and Drew Caldwell are all swinging the bat particularly well for the Red Devils.

Another team kicking tail and taking names is Nashville. The Hornets are a stunning 14-1 overall this spring and 5-0 in the Mississippi Division of the R2R. Three of those five league wins are shutouts.

The Mount Vernon Rams and Centralia Orphans are each 5-1 in the South Seven Conference race with Marion still in striking range at 3-2.

In softball, Carterville remains undefeated in the Mississippi Division of the R2R at 5-0 and stands 16-2 overall.

Anna-Jonesboro is nipping at the heels of the Lions at 4-1 in league play and are 14-2 overall. The lone league loss came at Carterville, 6-4, and the Wildcats were scheduled to host Carterville in a rematch Monday.

In the Ohio, West Frankfort and Murphysboro are locked in a fight for the league title. Both are 5-1. The Redbirds won the first match between the two, 10-9. The rematch is Tuesday in Murphysboro.

ZRC, Johnston City, and Goreville are still putting up big numbers in the Black Diamond Conference. The Tornadoes are 4-0 in league play and 12-1 overall. The lone loss came last week at the hands of Waltonville/Sesser-Valier. ZRC bounced back with 1-0 and 4-3 wins over Trico.

The Indians are 17-4 overall, but only 2-2 in league play with both losses coming against the Tornadoes, 6-3 and 5-4. The Blackcats are also 2-2 in the league and stand 12-6 overall.

Marion is white hot and leading the pack in the South Seven Conference at 4-0. Overall, the Wildcats are 13-3 with all 13 wins coming consecutively.

TENNIS

The Herrin tennis team is dominating the competition to date. The Tigers are 7-0 in dual meets with the most recent win coming against Fairfield. Herrin won all nine matches, a frequent occurrence this spring.

The Tigers followed up with a strong showing at Marion before inclement weather arrived, defeating Salem, 3-1; Marion 4-0; and led Fairfield 2-0.

Michal Cagle, Keegan Weber, Brady Quaglia, Brisdon Quaglia, Cameron Christ, Brennan Cox, Jarret Coleman, Luke Smith, Coleman Bailie, and Jonah Garlick have all been solid on the courts for Herrin.

SOCCER

Murphysboro leads Southern Illinois with a perfect 6-0 league mark in girls soccer this spring and are 11-2-1 overall. On Tuesday, the Red Devils have a rematch with the Carterville Lions (5-1) at 6 p.m. in Carterville. The Lions are 7-1 overall.

Freshman Izzy Doerr leads Murphysboro with a stunning 26 goals in her 14 games. Sophomore Genoa McCarroll and freshman Olivia Sunny are tops in assists with 11 each.